'Warmth of Collectivism' Fails: 10 Dead After Mamdani Orders End to Homeless Encampment Removals

Mayor Mamdani ordered police and sanitation to stop taking down homeless encampments. Apparently, he deemed that the empathetic thing to do. Sometimes empathy is toxic. Ten human souls were found dead in those encampments from the cold. Hopefully, Mamdani is proud of that work.

Advertisement

NYC cops, sanitation workers ordered to stop taking down homeless encampments weeks before 10 found dead in deep freeze. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/aF2m7MCvcu pic.twitter.com/DzmKTXMIkJ — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration ordered city cops and sanitation workers to stop tearing down homeless encampments just weeks before 10 people were found dead outdoors during the Arctic deep freeze, The Post has learned. The order, which came shortly after the democratic socialist took office, left responsibility with the camps for the ill-equipped Department of Homeless Services who were caught flatfooted for the task with little guidance from the administration, sources revealed Wednesday. The massive shift in city policy under the fledgling mayor, who vowed to end homeless sweeps in December, came ahead of the deadly cold snap and a massive snowstorm that walloped the Big Apple over the last week.

It's almost like sometimes adults need to behave as such and protect people who aren't capable of taking care of themselves and making good decisions.

So much of what makes leftists feel compassionate and morally superior creates unbelievable amounts of suffering right off screen. https://t.co/9p3gB0bX0U — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 30, 2026

Commies are good at civil war (see Minneapolis), they’re morons when it comes to governance, as history shows https://t.co/yKawdjMqAb — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 30, 2026

The deaths didn’t take long. They rarely do under communism. https://t.co/ytVTqCtEUO — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 30, 2026

And certainly, more will come.

The “warmth of collectivism” wasn’t enough https://t.co/XvsxlbbenG — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 30, 2026

THIS. Where is the outrage?

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about 10 people freezing to death on the streets of NYC due to the new policies of @NYCMayor

Again 10 PEOPLE - 10 HUMANS - dead!

Where is the OUTRAGE??????? https://t.co/8vxBAgVlvu — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) January 30, 2026

There will be none because a Democrat was in charge.

Something something warmth of collectivism something something. https://t.co/BbX5mkeDVb — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2026

Wasn't the promised "warmth of collectivism" enough to save the homeless? https://t.co/79fEKU2vCU — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) January 30, 2026

Apparently, that's only good in theory.

Communist mayor gets people killled? https://t.co/RrB1BYfXdb — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 30, 2026

Advertisement

Same as it ever was.

Horrendous. And on the left coast Newsom touts spurious 9% decrease in homeless (wow! The first decline in state history just before his presidential race) without saying how much of that alleged decline is attributable to deaths of people living on the dangerous streets of L.A.… https://t.co/zmv8ltOQ8l — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 30, 2026

Oh, pesky little facts!

this is the essence of leftism. “good” intentions so superficial and ill-considered as to function only as a signal of their own “goodness,” with an outcome as disastrous as it is predictable. https://t.co/ye0zJ54STl — Sunni (@ControGorilla) January 30, 2026

Leftism in a nutshell.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.