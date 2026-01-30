'Warmth of Collectivism' Fails: 10 Dead After Mamdani Orders End to Homeless Encampment Removals

And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has...
justmindy
justmindy | 12:05 PM on January 30, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Mayor Mamdani ordered police and sanitation to stop taking down homeless encampments. Apparently, he deemed that the empathetic thing to do. Sometimes empathy is toxic. Ten human souls were found dead in those encampments from the cold. Hopefully, Mamdani is proud of that work. 

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration ordered city cops and sanitation workers to stop tearing down homeless encampments just weeks before 10 people were found dead outdoors during the Arctic deep freeze, The Post has learned.

The order, which came shortly after the democratic socialist took office, left responsibility with the camps for the ill-equipped Department of Homeless Services who were caught flatfooted for the task with little guidance from the administration, sources revealed Wednesday.

The massive shift in city policy under the fledgling mayor, who vowed to end homeless sweeps in December, came ahead of the deadly cold snap and a massive snowstorm that walloped the Big Apple over the last week.

It's almost like sometimes adults need to behave as such and protect people who aren't capable of taking care of themselves and making good decisions.

And certainly, more will come. 

There will be none because a Democrat was in charge. 

Apparently, that's only good in theory. 

Same as it ever was.

Oh, pesky little facts!

Leftism in a nutshell. 

