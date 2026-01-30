This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's...
Cornel West Explains on CNN What It Means to ‘N****rize’ a Whole Country

How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation Raids

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on January 30, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Oh, the Leftist journalists and the Obama Bros are quite worked up this morning because Don Lemon has been arrested. The shock, the horror. One of theirs has been held to account and made to follow the law. 

He has a successful podcast because he was lucky enough to be hired by Obama and elevated to positions he didn't deserve. 

Seems fair.

Oh, he absolutely can't wait for a Democrat to be in charge and do this to people he doesn't like ... again. Remember, they were arresting pro-life protestors who were very non-violent during Biden and Jon found it very clever.

And then gloat about it for days after. 

Oh, Jon has always been a commie. He's just letting his freak flag fly now. 

That's some first class wishcasting.

None at all. Jon is just mad his side is not in power.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

