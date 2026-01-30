How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation Raids

Oh, the Leftist journalists and the Obama Bros are quite worked up this morning because Don Lemon has been arrested. The shock, the horror. One of theirs has been held to account and made to follow the law.

Do we think Newsom’s DOJ will start with the Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh types or just make it more efficient by raiding Fox and arresting everyone? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 30, 2026

It’s always good to remember that just because you have a successful podcast doesn’t mean you understand anything about media or journalism. https://t.co/Hh3WqXgs7B — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 30, 2026

He has a successful podcast because he was lucky enough to be hired by Obama and elevated to positions he didn't deserve.

If @MattWalshBlog and I storm a church which is private property & stop a service, as children cry in fear & parishioners break bones trying to run away from me and my fellow trespassers as Matt & I tell them “TRAUMA IS A PART OF IT,” then yes I would fully expect to be charged. https://t.co/KoupoH6M85 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2026

Seems fair.

Hey bud - do you think doing stuff like this is bad or good? Because you're saying it's the former, but acting like it's the latter. https://t.co/5R8zb4n7ZD — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 30, 2026

Oh, he absolutely can't wait for a Democrat to be in charge and do this to people he doesn't like ... again. Remember, they were arresting pro-life protestors who were very non-violent during Biden and Jon found it very clever.

Communists think Don Lemon was arrested because he’s the political opposition and not for anything he did because that’s how communists themselves think the justice system should be used. https://t.co/aG0tE2gxQE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 30, 2026

Come and take it. https://t.co/jja5Ohp33x — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) January 30, 2026

If they plot with activists to bust into a mosque to disrupt prayer service, then yes, I'd absolutely expect a Gavin Newsom DOJ to charge them https://t.co/FwEL2wShzF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 30, 2026

And then gloat about it for days after.

I guess we're just dispensing with any pretense of a legitimate reason to imprison people whose politics we dislike. https://t.co/wQSBxuIUoq — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 30, 2026

Oh, Jon has always been a commie. He's just letting his freak flag fly now.

If Megyn Kelly or Matt Walsh "types" coordinate with a group to raid (and film) an attack on a church, yes.



And LOL at "Newsom's DOJ." https://t.co/cJby6RaZKH — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2026

That's some first class wishcasting.

Yes, as long as you don’t bring up the whole “storming a church in Minneapolis” thing, the arrest of Dan Lennon sounds egregious. https://t.co/pF4eqoB1m4 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 30, 2026

What an incredibly revealing reaction to the arrest of Don Lemon.



He was not arrested for his speech or journalism, but because he participated in an illegal protest interfering with the First Amendment right to worship freely. What crime have Megyn Kelly & Matt Walsh committed? https://t.co/dFDjsREG8O pic.twitter.com/SuPZq0NXAH — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) January 30, 2026

None at all. Jon is just mad his side is not in power.

