Jemele Hill Rage-Tweets: Don Lemon's Church Storm Arrest is 'Horrifying' – Selective Outrage Unlocked

If Jemele Hill is rage tweeting, it's most likely something glorious has happened. Today is one example.

They arrested Don Lemon. This is horrifying. I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are, what journalism outlet you represent, this absolutely cannot stand. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 30, 2026

Advertisement

Don Lemon actively participated in a federal crime. It's on camera. He filmed it . He went with the mob, joined in what they were doing, and actively and verbally encouraged and affirmed their actions the entire time. He deserves to be thrown in prison. He is not above the law. https://t.co/KV6ANrMd5v — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 30, 2026

Perhaps he should not film his crimes in the future.

What do you think she had to say about folks who went into the Capitol on January 6th, claiming to be journalists? I wonder. https://t.co/aaTA98cyUy — Live From Studio 6B (@lfs6b) January 30, 2026

Oh, she had plenty to say and it wasn't in defense of the protestors.

You’re not going to believe this but if you don’t commit federal crimes, you don’t have to worry about being arrested. https://t.co/UGutHHOcd9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2026

Funny how that works!

Nonsense. A journalist would not interrupt a religious service, block people from leaving & terrorize families who gathered to worship. I have been a journalist for more than 35 years & I have never seen anyone do anything like that in the name of “journalism”. Call it activism,… https://t.co/cJDcPe9rUU — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 30, 2026

What a concept!

Look at that! No protest from Jemele then!

"I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are"



Yes you do. If Ben Shapiro were arrested for blocking access to an abortion clinic, you'd be doing celebratory shots https://t.co/G4ua2WNXV0 — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 30, 2026

Every single person outraged at Don Lemon's arrest have been openly celebrating violent attacks on Andy Ngo and other RW journalists for years. https://t.co/Fg1v7QgQYM — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) January 30, 2026

Journalists possess no special rights. https://t.co/av0ev9Au8H — John The Main Guy (@JohnTheMainGuy1) January 30, 2026

In their mind, they do.

Being a journalist is not a valid excuse to commit a crime. Being a nurse is not an excuse to commit a crime. Everyone in the church had civil rights that were not negated by Don Lemon being a journalist. Also the title journalist a bit of a stretch given that was there with… https://t.co/gKhAvW0fYK — Lu for Alaska (@luinalaska) January 30, 2026

Do Trump’s sycophants know that they will be held accountable for violating the law when the next Democratic President assumes office? Or has he promised them all pardons for obviously violating the constitution? Or does he have no intention of leaving the presidency? All… https://t.co/S8hyqv8TCX — Breyon Williams (@BreyonWilliams) January 30, 2026

Advertisement

Conservatives are quite familiar with following the law, being held to account, and even having to follow made up laws. Conservatives will be fine.

It's kind of interesting to watch the libs about this stuff, because they very clearly seem to be under the impression that any and all bad or illegal behavior is fine for them to do, as long as it's done in the name of progressive liberalism.



And in fairness to them, they… https://t.co/8NVkwHX3dW — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) January 30, 2026

They think since they practice the religion of Leftism, all they do in honor to it is holy.







Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.