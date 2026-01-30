And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has...
'Warmth of Collectivism' Fails: 10 Dead After Mamdani Orders End to Homeless Encampment...
SHAMEFUL? Amanda Carpenter Laments Don Lemon Arrest—Ignores the Trespassing and Disrupting...
This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's...
How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation...
Stand With ICE
*GASP* the HORROR! Brian Stelter's DRAMATIC Thread About Don Lemon's Arrest (Night in...
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As...
BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested
A Black Life Didn't Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in...
VIP
Mom of Bilingual Family Tapes Passports to Their Foreheads in Powerful Statement
Patronizing Beta Male and Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid
Daily Beast: ‘Leading Catholic Newspaper’ Slams JD Vance for Putting MAGA Over Jesus
In Response to Gov. Mills' Nonsense, Douglass Mackey Drops the REAL George Washington...

Jemele Hill Rage-Tweets: Don Lemon's Church Storm Arrest is 'Horrifying' – Selective Outrage Unlocked

justmindy
justmindy | 12:40 PM on January 30, 2026
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

If Jemele Hill is rage tweeting, it's most likely something glorious has happened. Today is one example. 

Advertisement

Perhaps he should not film his crimes in the future.

Oh, she had plenty to say and it wasn't in defense of the protestors. 

Funny how that works!

Recommended

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
Advertisement

What a concept!

Look at that! No protest from Jemele then!

In their mind, they do.

Advertisement

Conservatives are quite familiar with following the law, being held to account, and even having to follow made up laws. Conservatives will be fine.

They think since they practice the religion of Leftism, all they do in honor to it is holy. 



Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'Warmth of Collectivism' Fails: 10 Dead After Mamdani Orders End to Homeless Encampment Removals
justmindy
How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation Raids
justmindy
A Black Life Didn't Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in CHOP/CHAZ Suit (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As Arrest Itself
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH Sam J.
Advertisement