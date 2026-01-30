VIP
Connected Lefty Jamael Lundy, Married to Council Member and Running for Office, Busted in Church Protest

justmindy
justmindy | 4:51 PM on January 30, 2026

Lost in the all the conversation about Don Lemon being arrested, was the arrest of another important figure. Jamael Lundy is married to a St. Paul Council member and he works for the Prosecutor's Office. Also, he is running for State Senate. Democrats always fail up. One might think he should know about the FACE act and disrupting worship services.

It's almost like a whole bunch of Leftist agitators decided to go really harass Christians and 'right wingers' and make sure they couldn't even have a place to worship.

Leftists are going to need some cheese with their 'whine' as they are all in an uproar about this.

It is well planned and well funded.

Actually, he sounds like just the opposite. 

Surely, he would not appreciate his church being disrupted during worship!

Sad, but true. 

Oh, they most definitely were. 

