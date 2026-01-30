Connected Lefty Jamael Lundy, Married to Council Member and Running for Office, Busted in Church Protest

Lost in the all the conversation about Don Lemon being arrested, was the arrest of another important figure. Jamael Lundy is married to a St. Paul Council member and he works for the Prosecutor's Office. Also, he is running for State Senate. Democrats always fail up. One might think he should know about the FACE act and disrupting worship services.

One of the protesters who took over a church service and screamed "shut it down" works for Minneapolis's local prosecutor, is married to a St. Paul councilwoman, is running for state Senate, and runs HOMES FOR HOMIES taking Section 8 money and steering it to black criminals. pic.twitter.com/5jsPwobOIn — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 20, 2026

Update: Jamael Lundy has been arrested https://t.co/XR0O0cCbTO — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 30, 2026

Weird. It feels like they are all in on it. Almost like they are all connected and protecting each other.

🤔😎 https://t.co/UnozNpoHim — Jodes (@Tru_Jodes) January 30, 2026

It's almost like a whole bunch of Leftist agitators decided to go really harass Christians and 'right wingers' and make sure they couldn't even have a place to worship.

A stiff breeze begins to take down the house of cards that is Minnesota's government and legal system. https://t.co/BX07qsxmoB — Robert Dolezal (@RobertDolezal) January 30, 2026

Another upstanding citizen. Oops, I mean standing-up citizen right there with Lemon as they invade a church. https://t.co/eZD3YgARuI — MeandmyBostons (@MyBostonsX) January 30, 2026

I'm having wine and cheese for dinner. You? pic.twitter.com/gt6vxoB9ug — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) January 30, 2026

Leftists are going to need some cheese with their 'whine' as they are all in an uproar about this.

Thank goodness - it sounds like his crime and fraud schemes were just getting warmed up 🤯 — Br33_C (@c_br3383337) January 30, 2026

Again, showing us that this is not organic, it’s organized paid protesters, lead by the state politicians — Skyking58 (@Skyking581) January 30, 2026

It is well planned and well funded.

Frightener of children, praying. — Jerri Reger (@Timetofly8895) January 30, 2026

Sounds like a great guy. 😜 — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) January 30, 2026

Actually, he sounds like just the opposite.

Keep those arrests coming.😂 — Just4U (@Hansan2024) January 30, 2026

I'm glad especially for this man being arrested. His self-righteousness is incredible. On his face book page he's out celebrating MLK Jr. Day, and has the nerve to be in his "Church" "worshipping" days after he interrupted a church service with a bunch of rioters! — NutHatch47 (@NutHatch4735) January 30, 2026

Surely, he would not appreciate his church being disrupted during worship!

Guarantees his election in woke MN. — Casino Connection AC (@CasinoConnex) January 30, 2026

Sad, but true.

In his circle this is considered street cred. Unless he's smacked down hard legally he'll profit off of this and that's the lesson others will take away. And, of course, he won't be smacked down. Any negative consequences will be inconsequential. — Roger Arnold (@rogerbarnold11) January 30, 2026

I feel like when they were yelling "Shut it down" they were in fact

trying to interrupt the service — Duke Eschaton (@TheEschatone) January 30, 2026

Oh, they most definitely were.

