Taxpayer-Funded Schools Escort Kids to Anti-ICE Protest Instead of Class – Abbott Demands Answer

Apparently, Austin schools have taught every student to read proficiently and do higher level math and have plenty of time to do walk-out protests.

Austin ISD let kids out of school, with a police escort, to protest ICE at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/uLLXLPekgp — Brian Phillips (@RealBPhil) January 30, 2026

I have directed the Education Commissioner to investigate this.



AISD gets taxpayer dollars to teach the subjects required by the state, not to help students skip school to protest.



Our schools are for educating our children, not political indoctrination.



This is one of many… https://t.co/lhymqT0d2B — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 31, 2026

Well, at least the Governor is on it.

These protests were not student led. They were led by the teachers and administrators — Coastal_Armor (@armor_coastal) January 31, 2026

Of course they were. The activist teachers couldn't wait to get this started. They probably offered extra credit to kids who participated.

San Antonio TX did the same thing!!!! — HOTROD (@RubenRodInSa) January 31, 2026

Seems like Abbott has a great deal to manage in his state.

They are using these kids and aiming for them to be instrumental in their color revolution. Stop this NOW. Protect the kids. — X.Crystal (@RedPanda6471) January 31, 2026

I’ll believe ya when superintendents heads start rolling. — Mike (@scotchandbbq) January 31, 2026

Fire those responsible and you need to check other ISDs as well. — Eric Johnson (@EricJohnso42802) January 31, 2026

No consequences, no deterrents. — Rhonda Geiger (@RG18TX) January 31, 2026

That's why Abbott must have a strict program. It's how DeSantis stopped this kind of stuff in Florida.

Every day there's something new and performative from AISD. Their kids can't read! https://t.co/QQr66Y3V75 — Gary Frankel (@FrankelGarion) January 31, 2026

They sure are trying that in Texas a lot https://t.co/rN3Jh4rDSw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 31, 2026

It's almost like they don't think Abbott will follow through. That they think he's all bark and no bite. It's up to him to disabuse them of that notion.

Somebody needs to be fired https://t.co/RA6hf5cu3d — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 30, 2026

There is no saving Austin Texas - the next generation is already cooked https://t.co/ctE8TA9VHE — Anahira (@TexasMaori) January 31, 2026

@AustinISD continues to fail Texas kids. When faced with whether to spend precious classroom hours giving instruction in reading, writing, math, and science or to let kids out of school to protest, they chose the protest. Yet every session they beg for more money............ https://t.co/2Cu4GFCoHR — Cody Harris (@CodyHarrisTX) January 30, 2026

Maybe if they want more money, they should show they are serious educators. So far, they're behaving as clowns.

Those signs that say: “F **🧊 “ are being carried and displayed to minors… calm me old fashioned, but public school teachers should NOT get to organize a walk out where profanity is on full display. Unless they’re assuming none of the kids can read… then we have a whole other… https://t.co/RAsPilHKHE — ✨Rachel 🦁 Horton ✨ (@HortonHearsTx) January 31, 2026

The sad part is there are more vulgar signs than the F Ice signs.

I’ve got questions. A lot of questions. Starting with:



Where are these kids’ parents?! #txlege https://t.co/yKFDpTN816 — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) January 30, 2026

Did parents have to sign permission slips? If students walk off campus, parents are supposed to give consent. Hopefully, this is all being investigated.

