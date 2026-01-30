Taxpayer-Funded Schools Escort Kids to Anti-ICE Protest Instead of Class – Abbott Demands Answer

A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on January 30, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Apparently, Austin schools have taught every student to read proficiently and do higher level math and have plenty of time to do walk-out protests.

Well, at least the Governor is on it.

Of course they were. The activist teachers couldn't wait to get this started. They probably offered extra credit to kids who participated. 

Seems like Abbott has a great deal to manage in his state.

That's why Abbott must have a strict program. It's how DeSantis stopped this kind of stuff in Florida.

It's almost like they don't think Abbott will follow through. That they think he's all bark and no bite. It's up to him to disabuse them of that notion.

Maybe if they want more money, they should show they are serious educators. So far, they're behaving as clowns. 

The sad part is there are more vulgar signs than the F Ice signs. 

Did parents have to sign permission slips? If students walk off campus, parents are supposed to give consent. Hopefully, this is all being investigated.

