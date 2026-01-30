And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has...
Jemele Hill Rage-Tweets: Don Lemon's Church Storm Arrest is 'Horrifying' – Selective Outra...
'Warmth of Collectivism' Fails: 10 Dead After Mamdani Orders End to Homeless Encampment...
This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's...
How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation...
Stand With ICE
*GASP* the HORROR! Brian Stelter's DRAMATIC Thread About Don Lemon's Arrest (Night in...
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As...
BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested
A Black Life Didn't Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in...
VIP
Mom of Bilingual Family Tapes Passports to Their Foreheads in Powerful Statement
Patronizing Beta Male and Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid
Daily Beast: ‘Leading Catholic Newspaper’ Slams JD Vance for Putting MAGA Over Jesus
In Response to Gov. Mills' Nonsense, Douglass Mackey Drops the REAL George Washington...

SHAMEFUL? Amanda Carpenter Laments Don Lemon Arrest—Ignores the Trespassing and Disrupting Worship Part

justmindy
justmindy | 11:30 AM on January 30, 2026
Townhall Media

Oh, Amanda Carpenter. The woman who used to pretend to be a conservative, but then was afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome and now behaves like a straight lunatic. How did she ever work for Ted Cruz?

Advertisement

So, according to Amanda, you can commit any crime if you have a podcast and a camera. 

Mostly, that you are leaving out 3/4ths of the picture.

Recommended

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
Advertisement

Her mind is full of brain worms now.

Interestingly enough, the Left also supports Hamas.

He must be a psychic.

Don't forget ... you must interview someone!

Advertisement

But did they do an interview?

He thinks he is better than everyone else. Period.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM CRIME DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'Warmth of Collectivism' Fails: 10 Dead After Mamdani Orders End to Homeless Encampment Removals
justmindy
Jemele Hill Rage-Tweets: Don Lemon's Church Storm Arrest is 'Horrifying' – Selective Outrage Unlocked
justmindy
How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation Raids
justmindy
A Black Life Didn't Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in CHOP/CHAZ Suit (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH Sam J.
Advertisement