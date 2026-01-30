SHAMEFUL? Amanda Carpenter Laments Don Lemon Arrest—Ignores the Trespassing and Disrupting Worship Part

Oh, Amanda Carpenter. The woman who used to pretend to be a conservative, but then was afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome and now behaves like a straight lunatic. How did she ever work for Ted Cruz?

SHAMEFUL.

I don't agree with going into the church like this but Lemon had a camera and interviewed the pastor. This arrest is a disgrace. https://t.co/qzl2r9lV9m — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 30, 2026

So, according to Amanda, you can commit any crime if you have a podcast and a camera.

Don Lemon has been arrested, and the federal agents who killed people in MN walk free.



What's wrong with this picture. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 30, 2026

Mostly, that you are leaving out 3/4ths of the picture.

Instinctually. I don't like arresting journos. Legally speaking, I want to know more.



However, Lemon knew in advance they were going to commit a crime and he didn't stop that crime -- he went along. I've covered many violent protests, and NO WAY I'd have made this mistake. https://t.co/5CaARIlkbZ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 30, 2026

So... do you literally have no idea what happened or are you just lying because you're a piece of s**t leftwinger now?



Which is it? Because "had a camera and interviewed the pastor" is so ridiculously NOT what happened. https://t.co/uwGROMhYh2 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2026

Her mind is full of brain worms now.

Hamas had cameras on October 7th https://t.co/QUUUt1kF1M — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 30, 2026

Interestingly enough, the Left also supports Hamas.

Hey Amanda how did he know to be at that random church with the camera and mic when it was a surprise event, thanks https://t.co/nup7NGCtCh — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 30, 2026

He must be a psychic.

We're finally - FINALLY - turning the corner on the "the existence of Trump gives license to do all the illegal things" status quo.



So of course all the usual suspects are upset. https://t.co/QB9peUbX3e — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 30, 2026

It's true, if you have a camera you can trespass in Planned Parenthood, too, for example. It literally says that in the FACE Act! https://t.co/DG1J5Sky0k — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 30, 2026

Don't forget ... you must interview someone!

Prosecutors hate this one trick https://t.co/wRbQnGBwsh pic.twitter.com/LTkgenmPOy — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) January 30, 2026

But did they do an interview?

Of course it is, you ignorant turdblossom. I guess ignoring pertinent details is kind of your thing, huh?https://t.co/B1YUNtBLsF — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 30, 2026

Don Lemon could have left the scene when he was asked to leave but he felt he was entitled to continue doing what he was already doing with impunity. It wasn't his first mistake. https://t.co/U5qTplRuo7 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 30, 2026

He thinks he is better than everyone else. Period.

