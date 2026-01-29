Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter)...
MN Commissioner Begs for Eviction Ban So Illegals Can Hide from ICE and Squat Rent-Free

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on January 29, 2026
Meme

The Commies, ahem , Democrats will look for any reason to not pay rent and otherwise take money from people's pockets.

Oh, there's an idea.

While she's at it, she should pay all the people's mortgages! Yay!

That's exactly what it does. Also, Minnesota leaders love any chance for fraud.

Sam J.
Oh, so they should be allowed to be in the country illegally and then also squat and pay no rent. What a plan!

Isn't that what Democrats in Minnesota have been doing all this time? Taking from hard working American taxpayers and funneling it to illegals and people who are frauds!

Win win!

Tags:

HOMELESSNESS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

