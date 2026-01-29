MN Commissioner Begs for Eviction Ban So Illegals Can Hide from ICE and Squat Rent-Free

The Commies, ahem , Democrats will look for any reason to not pay rent and otherwise take money from people's pockets.

Today I sent Governor Walz an email urgently requesting an eviction moratorium ahead of Feb. 1st- rent will be due for many Minnesotans that have been sheltering in place due to the inhumane behavior of ICE. Relying solely on the generosity of neighbors is not fair or feasible. pic.twitter.com/yoZjsf9l4k — Angela Conley (@D4Commish) January 28, 2026

Get that list as a handy means of figuring out who to deport https://t.co/yNAzfQjnX4 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 29, 2026

Oh, there's an idea.

How are these people even real? https://t.co/YbUBeaF0uy — Grumpy Granville (@GrumpyMontanan) January 29, 2026

Today I sent Angela Conley a tweet urgently requesting she personally pay my mortgage ahead of Feb. 1st. I have been sheltering in place due to insane communist ideas like paying people's rent. Relying solely on me making responsible financial decisions is not fair or reasonable. https://t.co/WZ4PXmw0WD — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) January 29, 2026

While she's at it, she should pay all the people's mortgages! Yay!

Maybe there's something I'm not getting, but doesn't this leave small private landlords on the hook for a war waged between Walz, Frey and the federal government - with no checks or limits to prevent, say, fraudulent claims??? https://t.co/meDC98hvli — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) January 28, 2026

That's exactly what it does. Also, Minnesota leaders love any chance for fraud.

Democrats. The party of serious governance. The adults in the room. https://t.co/1RO25OXzPl — Johnny Feiv (@johnnyfeiv5) January 29, 2026

Sunday, John a public school teacher in Minneapolis demanded an eviction moratorium for illegals who refuse to pay rent. “Our work goes beyond the classroom. Cause that is what being a teacher is.” https://t.co/m7ZrCti8tT pic.twitter.com/TzdgTKimRz — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) January 29, 2026

Oh, so they should be allowed to be in the country illegally and then also squat and pay no rent. What a plan!

What clown. Take from the productive tax paying citizens, and give even more money (on top of the millions that was stolen from the taxpayers) to the “community”. Genius. Minnesotans elected these people?! 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/81ZDa0gaiU — Dan (@beerisgoodfood) January 29, 2026

Isn't that what Democrats in Minnesota have been doing all this time? Taking from hard working American taxpayers and funneling it to illegals and people who are frauds!

If your population can’t make rent because of the faithful enforcement of our country’s laws, allow me to submit your population is non-functioning. https://t.co/rWa32XKduU — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) January 29, 2026

You made a choice to 'shelter in place'.



No one made you stop supporting yourself. https://t.co/oE0LvgIrLW — Victoria (@TheVikkiVerse) January 29, 2026

Awesome. This will allow landlords to get rid of deadbeat illegal alien tenants by calling ICE, bypassing the expensive eviction process completely! I love it and endorse it. https://t.co/8bE5BoqKLi — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 29, 2026

Win win!

