Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request, Not a Sopranos Reference

Apparently, Democrats, in the minority in both the House and Senate and also not the party holding the office of the Presidency, think they get a say on who Trump fires or doesn't fire. That's funny.

NEW: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem:



“She’s got to be put on ice permanently.” pic.twitter.com/peWEv4nYIg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 29, 2026

You just know he was high fiving his aides when he brainstormed that line up lmao https://t.co/qAOmwfzb9P — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) January 29, 2026

Like a bunch of seals clapping for each other.

Dem messaging today:



Walz publicly fantasizing about a Civil War



Krasner says hunt down federal law enforcement like Nazis.



Jeffries says a cabinet secretary needs to be “put on ice permanently.” https://t.co/dnvYo7nvvw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 29, 2026

Democrats are sick people.

Another democrat calling for the death of conservative politicians. https://t.co/tytSyLxmhA — Nina (@nanc01234) January 29, 2026

Assassination prep by top Democrats. We all know exactly what they want their foot soldiers to do. https://t.co/aAbd5pZcfd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2026

Who writes this stuff for these people? Also, you KNOW they all practice this stuff in front of a mirror. https://t.co/yyBtqbZ3GW — Justin Akins (@Justin_Akins) January 29, 2026

He thinks he is so cool.

JEFFRIES addresses his word choice —



“She needs to be put on ice. It's clear, right? That means gone. G-O-N-E. From her position. Don't misinterpret anything that I've said.” https://t.co/q7oh03X6Kh — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) January 29, 2026

Of course, like most Democrats, he said the terrible thing and then came back later to 'fix it'. They always do that after they've said what they really mean and the damage is done.

He knows what he said. — Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) January 29, 2026

The man is willfully ignorant pic.twitter.com/WwSKrO6K3z — Not a Bot Bill (@eubankinc) January 29, 2026

Oh, he knows.

To put someone on ice means... to delay or to murder someone.



He knows that. He chose to be incendiary. — Dolly (@DollyD2022) January 29, 2026

Amazing this guy got that job when he’s such a poor communicator. — Louie12311 (@Louie123111) January 29, 2026

Democrats fail up.

Why didn't he just say gone then ?? .

Because he tried to be clever, but is a moron. — JDinJersey (@Jimbo4881113333) January 29, 2026

“As you can see I have made my intended meaning even less clear. Don’t you dare misrepresent me.” — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) January 29, 2026

“Don’t misinterpret anything that I’ve said”…. Oh I’m sure your little communist street animals interpreted what you said just the way you intended and will carry out your orders.



Plausible deniability on your end but you know exactly what you’re doing you scumbag @RepJeffries — Bald American Patriot (@BaldPatriot1776) January 29, 2026

He hopes they took him at his 'initial' word.

He even said "dead serious". So which is it ? — NavyMama🇺🇲⚓🎗️ (@TheUSNMom15) January 29, 2026

@RepJeffries sending dogwhistles.

Everyone knows what put someone on ice permanently means. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) January 29, 2026

Bingo!

