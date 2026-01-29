Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One...
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed...
Stand With ICE
Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing...
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimina...
Gavin Newsom's U-Haul Problem Is Worse Than We All Thought
Bombshell Alex Pretti Footage Humiliates Democrats, Causes Panic In Minnesota
Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to...
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals...
You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized...
Cillizza Clueless: 'Truly Don’t Get' Why Pretti’s Spitting & Taillight-Kicking Rampage Foo...
VIP
Democrats' Official X Account Goes Back to Their Ugly, Racist Roots With HATE-FILLED...
WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their...
QUIET, Piggy! Ana Navarro Says Alex Pretti Is the Perfect Guy to Date...

Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request, Not a Sopranos Reference

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, Democrats, in the minority in both the House and Senate and also not the party holding the office of the Presidency, think they get a say on who Trump fires or doesn't fire. That's funny. 

Advertisement

Like a bunch of seals clapping for each other. 

Democrats are sick people. 

Recommended

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

He thinks he is so cool.

Of course, like most Democrats, he said the terrible thing and then came back later to 'fix it'. They always do that after they've said what they really mean and the damage is done.

Oh, he knows.

Democrats fail up.

Advertisement

He hopes they took him at his 'initial' word.

Bingo!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD
Sam J.
Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem
Grateful Calvin
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed Since Becoming Mayor (WATCH)
Sam J.
You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized 700 Boxes of '20 Ballots
Sam J.
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimination
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD Sam J.
Advertisement