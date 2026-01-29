Headless ICE Agent? Sen. Dick Durbin Waves Obvious AI Fake on Senate Floor to Slam Immigration Policies

Listen, AI (artificial intelligence) content is rampant today and some of it is SO good it is hard to not fall for it. Particularly, when it's cute content like baby goats jumping on a trampoline and you want to believe it's true. When you are going to the Senate floor with a picture, however, it's best to check and double check and then even ask the twenty-year-old intern in your office to check again to ensure it's an actual legit photo. Senator Dick Durbin just made that big oopsie.

I am on the Senate floor to condemn the killing of U.S. citizens at the hands of federal immigration officers and to demand the Trump Administration take accountability for its actions. https://t.co/kd9HXi1rQN — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 28, 2026

Little Dickie Durbin was really fired up about defunding DHS and was so proud of his bluster, he posted it on X. There is only one problem ... that picture is fake. It's AI generated slop.

A top Democrat Senator falling for an obvious AI-generated photo - and displaying it on the Senate floor to argue for a government shutdown over ICE - is a perfect representation of Democrats in 2026. https://t.co/XMCn4kkdMJ — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) January 29, 2026

Do better, Little Dickie Durbin.

Earlier in life, ‘Do not bear false witness’ did not have the same relevancy as the others commandments.

In the age of information warfare, it becomes one of the most important for a moral society https://t.co/A5FnyBld8H — Malcom (@MalcomEggs) January 29, 2026

Now, maybe he didn't mean to, but the damage his done. He should apologize. He probably won't.

And here we have Senator Dick Durbin on the floor of the U.S. Senate using the AI edited photo of Ryan Pretti, which includes a headless federal agent among other incorrect flaws. https://t.co/Xj6vVBW7DT pic.twitter.com/CkczU6oYsq — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 28, 2026

Yes, as a general rule, people have heads.

New requirements to run for office:



1. Can identify missing heads in AI images



2.Doesn’t make voters hit 2x speed to survive your speeches



Congress needs an age limit and a vision test or something. https://t.co/yRiiwD47tm — Emma Arns (@emmaarns) January 29, 2026

Also, voters need to do better.

For those wondering if he actually used that AI photo with the headless agent, yes.



Yes, he did. Straight from the source. https://t.co/Rf9wLaMIKU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 29, 2026

His staff really dropped the ball.

A senator is using an AI photo which includes a headless CBP agent to push a narrative. He holds one of the highest elected offices in our country and either he/his staff are incompetent or actively lying to the entire nation. Congress will have to make some AI floor rules soon https://t.co/zmaILB7OGh pic.twitter.com/KkhEK7Lc98 — CheeseburgerSpeculator (@SpeculateBorgar) January 29, 2026

Or the answer is (c). they have so little respect for the American public, they think people are stupid and won't notice.

Using an AI image 🤣 The dude sat on the invisible low chair literally hasn't got a head, and another agent has his hand where said head should be!!

And I thought British politicians were stupid!! https://t.co/KIizfjykEI — James Forbes (@j_forbzey) January 29, 2026

To be clear, British politicians are also stupid. It's a tight race with American ones.

What happened to the ICE agent’s head, Dick?



This idiot can’t even spot AI, or he just doesn’t care and is continuing the false narrative to garner sympathy. https://t.co/LgDaIl5qBo pic.twitter.com/vvP27w2IgG — Jennifer 🦦🪷 (@DudeAndBear) January 29, 2026

The moral of the story? Check the Community Notes on X before you take a picture you lifted off X to the Senate floor.

