Headless ICE Agent? Sen. Dick Durbin Waves Obvious AI Fake on Senate Floor to Slam Immigration Policies

justmindy
justmindy | 9:02 AM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Listen, AI (artificial intelligence) content is rampant today and some of it is SO good it is hard to not fall for it. Particularly, when it's cute content like baby goats jumping on a trampoline and you want to believe it's true. When you are going to the Senate floor with a picture, however, it's best to check and double check and then even ask the twenty-year-old intern in your office to check again to ensure it's an actual legit photo. Senator Dick Durbin just made that big oopsie.

Little Dickie Durbin was really fired up about defunding DHS and was so proud of his bluster, he posted it on X. There is only one problem ... that picture is fake. It's AI generated slop.

Do better, Little Dickie Durbin.

Now, maybe he didn't mean to, but the damage his done. He should apologize. He probably won't. 

Yes, as a general rule, people have heads. 

Also, voters need to do better. 

His staff really dropped the ball.

Or the answer is (c). they have so little respect for the American public, they think people are stupid and won't notice.

To be clear, British politicians are also stupid. It's a tight race with American ones.

The moral of the story? Check the Community Notes on X before you take a picture you lifted off X to the Senate floor. 

