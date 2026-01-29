In Response to Gov. Mills' Nonsense, Douglass Mackey Drops the REAL George Washington Origin Story

Janet Mills is the Governor of Maine. Like most Democrats, she is on the kick of saying things like 'the Founding Fathers were immigrants'. Sigh.

Janet Mills had a "yaas kween" moment last night where she claimed that America's Founding Fathers -- the men who wrote the U.S. Constitution -- were in fact immigrants.



The assertion left more than a few of us wondering: Is she high? Or are her speechwriters just retarded? The… — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) January 28, 2026

Of course, that's just silly, but the best way to deal with dumb dumb libs is mocking.

Janet Mills is absolutely correct. The Founding Fathers were immigrants. George Washington was smuggled into New York by Barbary pirates. He immediately went on SNAP, Medicaid and Section 8 and supplemented those government benefits with income from selling counterfeit goods on… https://t.co/bBjUoTklN6 — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) January 29, 2026

This tale of our Founding Fathers was the perfect clapback and hilarious.

This is the history our young people deserve https://t.co/CAALXbiH2O — Curtis Yarvin (@curtis_yarvin) January 29, 2026

Lies. Here is the truth. pic.twitter.com/ZEO2tpTCZQ — John Bria (@JohnLBria) January 29, 2026

Heh! The lore of George Washington is long and legendary.

And Benjamin Franklin, why he lived in the French Towers rent free for years — 🇺🇸Great White Hunter🇺🇸 (@GreatWhiteHun9) January 29, 2026

Obviously. He flew kites in his free time.

You got me literally shaking now! — Kirk Harris (@harrisk03106) January 29, 2026

He was NOT smuggled in by Barbary pirates. — L2pir (@L2pir) January 29, 2026

It's meant to be tongue in cheek, friends!

the history they won't teach in schools!!! — Letters of Marky Marque and the Funky Reprisal (@PackRatticus) January 29, 2026

They can't handle the truth.

