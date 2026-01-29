Patronizing Beta Male And Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid
In Response to Gov. Mills' Nonsense, Douglass Mackey Drops the REAL George Washington Origin Story

justmindy
justmindy | 9:32 PM on January 29, 2026
Twitchy

Janet Mills is the Governor of Maine. Like most Democrats, she is on the kick of saying things like 'the Founding Fathers were immigrants'. Sigh.

Of course, that's just silly, but the best way to deal with dumb dumb libs is mocking. 

This tale of our Founding Fathers was the perfect clapback and hilarious.

Heh! The lore of George Washington is long and legendary. 

Obviously. He flew kites in his free time. 

It's meant to be tongue in cheek, friends!

They can't handle the truth.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HISTORY MAINE

