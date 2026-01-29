Cillizza Clueless: 'Truly Don’t Get' Why Pretti’s Spitting & Taillight-Kicking Rampage Footage Matters

Yesterday, alleged footage of Alex Pretti fighting with ICE agents in the weeks leading up to his death was released. At one point, he even spat on an officer.

MUST WATCH: Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers and kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13.



Bombshell report from the BBC.



Important context: Pretti was not a… pic.twitter.com/snzEO8rU8w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2026

Obviously, this footage shows extremely erratic behavior and raises questions about how he acted in the weeks leading up to his fatal encounter with ICE agents. Also, his parents warned him to behave at the protests and they shared that information with the media. It's many puzzle pieces. Chris Cillizza, however, is baffled as to why it matters.

I truly don’t understand how this impacts what happened Saturday?



Did the fact that he kicked a taillight out 11 days before mean he somehow should have been shot 10 times when he was already on the ground? https://t.co/g0aqAfwATH — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 29, 2026

It means the peaceful protester narrative was bullshit, Chris.



It means the media and Democrats, but I repeat myself, are full of s**t.



And you pretending to not understand this is why everyone despises the media now. https://t.co/YswSDFGWrM — RBe (@RBPundit) January 29, 2026

It's very clear to intelligent people why it matters. It shows a pattern, it shows a propensity to violence, it shows assault and battery (spitting is classified as that in the law) and destruction of property. That matters.

I knew the denial would come as the chaser. He's a violent agitator with a gun. Do the math. https://t.co/mv4hiZKySR — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) January 29, 2026

It doesn’t.



This shows what happened eleven days later DID NOT HAVE TO HAPPEN. https://t.co/T2D9MjSNBs — NEW DEMOCRAT COALTION INDEPENDENT (@reesetheone1) January 29, 2026

If local authorities had dealt with him and charged him with assault/battery and property destruction that day, he may still be alive. That's the sad part.

Could have stopped there.

“I see no relevance to my client’s prior B&E charges in determining the veracity of the claim that he had been invited into the house and given the TV this time.”



I will be generous and assume he’s not actually stupid enough to believe what he wrote. https://t.co/cHj2aS3YbZ — submandave (@submandave) January 29, 2026

You ask: “Did the fact that he kicked a taillight out 11 days before mean he somehow should have been shot?”

—It meant that he was pushing for a violent response. https://t.co/rNhe3iZ95Q — MyDiego (@MyDiego526078) January 29, 2026

At the very least, it means portraying him as a peaceful protestor, a man without anger or malice is just false.

How can you “truly” not understand this is a narrative buster. The framing of this innocent nurse who was on a lunch break filming civic actions. No this guy was an unhinged armed agitator who had a history of violent clashes with ICE and begged for physical confrontations. https://t.co/ojJ7QHahr5 — Goatman (@GoatKnowsAll) January 29, 2026

A narrative buster, indeed.

