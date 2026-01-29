Cillizza Clueless: 'Truly Don’t Get' Why Pretti’s Spitting & Taillight-Kicking Rampage Footage Matters

You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized...
justmindy
justmindy | 11:30 AM on January 29, 2026
CNN

Yesterday, alleged footage of Alex Pretti fighting with ICE agents in the weeks leading up to his death was released. At one point, he even spat on an officer. 

Obviously, this footage shows extremely erratic behavior and raises questions about how he acted in the weeks leading up to his fatal encounter with ICE agents. Also, his parents warned him to behave at the protests and they shared that information with the media. It's many puzzle pieces. Chris Cillizza, however, is baffled as to why it matters.

It's very clear to intelligent people why it matters. It shows a pattern, it shows a propensity to violence, it shows assault and battery (spitting is classified as that in the law) and destruction of property. That matters. 

If local authorities had dealt with him and charged him with assault/battery and property destruction that day, he may still be alive. That's the sad part. 

Could have stopped there. 

At the very least, it means portraying him as a peaceful protestor, a man without anger or malice is just false. 

A narrative buster, indeed.

