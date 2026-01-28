Trump Unleashes Massive Armada on Iran: Make a Deal or Face Major Destruction

President Trump just released a red line to Iran, and since Trump generally follows through when he makes these kinds of statements, it would be in their best interest to come to the table and meet his demands.

🚨JUST IN: Trump threatens Iran: “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready,… pic.twitter.com/i66a5HPRMD — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 28, 2026

🚨 The Iranian embassy at the UN in response to Trump: "The last time the US got involved in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it spent over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 Americans. Iran is ready for a dialogue based on respect and mutual interests - but if pushed into a… https://t.co/dM7QegmmMh — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 28, 2026

Currently, they are just interested in bluster and answering back. Hopefully, cooler heads are prevailing behind closed doors.

🚨 Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mahrajani threatens the US: “We hope everything will be resolved through diplomatic means. Iran does not start wars, but will take any step its forces see fit to defend our country. We are not afraid of confrontation - when the flames… https://t.co/9sRvAMIAwr pic.twitter.com/zp5VP03OE2 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 28, 2026

Obviously, publicly they have to say they are not afraid of confrontation. They should be very afraid of confrontation with the United States and an 'armada' heading their way.

And here I thought he was “sending help for the Iranian people.”



There’s no point in a “new deal”.



The head of the snake must be decapitated.



You don’t negotiate with something that’s trying to eat you alive. — David Draiman 🟦🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) January 28, 2026

Trump has made it clear he doesn't cooperate with big mouth dictators (see Venezuela), so they should be careful where they tread.

Proof Iran is already wavering. They are coming to the table, but just trying to save a little face on the way in.

Whats the use of such a deal, when Iran already says - lying of course - that it seeks no nukes at all? Is it really good enough to just restate the lie of all these years?



Was this really the help the iranian people waited for when trump called them out on the streets? To die? — . (@TBoneSwe) January 28, 2026

It's likely Trump has a plan to ensure they are carrying out their end of the bargain. Fool me once and all of that.

This is a red herring IMHO meant to appease the gulf states. It’s a ruse. It’s not about nuclear anymore, but rather to free Iran. Iran will not come to the table just out of defiance. War is coming fast. Hope Iranians are free soon. — Jewish Fury 🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱 (@CHCHINGGGGGGG) January 28, 2026

I can only hope this is a bluff. At this point the deal has to be surrender or perish. — Helianthus (@Helianthus_spp) January 28, 2026

Pray for the Iranian people who desperately want out from under this awful regime.

