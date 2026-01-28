Trump Unleashes Massive Armada on Iran: Make a Deal or Face Major Destruction

Senate Democrats Blame Trump for Tragic Child's Death in ICE Custody.. That Happened...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 AM on January 28, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Trump just released a red line to Iran, and since Trump generally follows through when he makes these kinds of statements, it would be in their best interest to come to the table and meet his demands. 

Currently, they are just interested in bluster and answering back. Hopefully, cooler heads are prevailing behind closed doors.

Obviously, publicly they have to say they are not afraid of confrontation. They should be very afraid of confrontation with the United States and an 'armada' heading their way. 

Trump has made it clear he doesn't cooperate with big mouth dictators (see Venezuela), so they should be careful where they tread.

Proof Iran is already wavering. They are coming to the table, but just trying to save a little face on the way in.

It's likely Trump has a plan to ensure they are carrying out their end of the bargain. Fool me once and all of that.

Pray for the Iranian people who desperately want out from under this awful regime.

