Tiffany Cross, Too Toxic for MSNBC, Now Peddling 'Right-Wing Violence' Lies About Kirk's Murder on CNN

Tiffany Cross was kicked off MSNBC for being too bombastic, so of course Abby Phillips has her on her nightly show where it's mostly Scott Jennings trying to tell the truth against a bunch of screeching harpies. At least an actual CNN employee did the correcting last night.

🚨CNN's Elie Honig had to fact check Tiffany Cross after she claimed Charlie Kirk was the victim of right wing violence



Honig: "Let's also not forget Kirk was murdered-"



Cross: "Not by a left-wing extremist! [Robinson] was a right-wing extremist"



Honig: "That's just not true" pic.twitter.com/B3bQ6dE8xe — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 28, 2026

Right. There are a bunch of right-wing trans dudes living with their transitioning boyfriends. Nailed it.

Tiffany Cross was too crazy for MSNBC.



Naturally, that means Abby Phillip throws her on her panel.



Also notice the complete lack of fact-check from Phillip, who absolutely loves to parse things with her conservative panelists. https://t.co/8YHfVgLoBZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 28, 2026

Abby only corrects conservatives and kicks conservatives off CNN forever when they finally make a hilarious joke sticking up for themselves. Democrats, on the other hand, can tell all kinds of lies with no reprecussions.

Abby Phillip is a joke, and that she continues to have on Tiffany Cross to spew lie after lie without any kind of pushback from the host, is indicative of the rot at CNN. They feel so much pressure from the left in this country, that they have literally turned into MSNBC. https://t.co/r1xtYuHxCO — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 28, 2026

But, actually worse than MSNBC, because they fired Cross for being so bad.

Poor guy! He's fighting a one-man war against the dishonesty of CNN.

CNN keeps booking Tiffany Cross as a panelist; showing how much integrity the network has. Which is none. https://t.co/0CtvAwIQAc — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) January 28, 2026

They know most of the viewers are going to believe whatever dreck she spews and won't listen to or catch the correction. It's intentional. They are spreading misinformation on purpose. As Trump says, 'Fake News'.

A notable marker on the persistence of an outright falsehood on the left. https://t.co/5BQUzTcBRx — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 28, 2026

Note how the "journalist" in the room sits silently was the lie is told by a fellow racist leftist. Anytime a conservative says anything progressives object to, @abbydphillip burps out an objection and the leftist line, but a "progressive" lie is a-ok. @CNN has no standards. https://t.co/7RvB6gvRQA — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 28, 2026

Abby secretly loves Tiffany spreading that misinformation and besmirching Charlie's memory.

When Jimmy Kimmel told this same lie, he almost lost his show. His comrades really had to pile on the bulls***t to make him the victim. And now they're right back to telling that same lie, with no repercussions. https://t.co/3zNVkthUu4 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 28, 2026

Clearly, zero lessons were learned and since Jimmy got his show back, they now know they can do it and then just feign ignorance.

The fact that so many on the left believe this, and they do, I hear it a lot, is a testament to just how effective legacy media lies still are. Lotsa work to do. https://t.co/A3ERxutltv — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 28, 2026

It's frustrating and disgusting people still believe this nonsense, but plenty do.

