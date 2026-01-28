Senate Democrats Blame Trump for Tragic Child's Death in ICE Custody.. That Happened...
Tiffany Cross, Too Toxic for MSNBC, Now Peddling 'Right-Wing Violence' Lies About Kirk's Murder on CNN

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 AM on January 28, 2026
Sarah D.

Tiffany Cross was kicked off MSNBC for being too bombastic, so of course Abby Phillips has her on her nightly show where it's mostly Scott Jennings trying to tell the truth against a bunch of screeching harpies. At least an actual CNN employee did the correcting last night. 

Right. There are a bunch of right-wing trans dudes living with their transitioning boyfriends. Nailed it.

Abby only corrects conservatives and kicks conservatives off CNN forever when they finally make a hilarious joke sticking up for themselves. Democrats, on the other hand, can tell all kinds of lies with no reprecussions.

But, actually worse than MSNBC, because they fired Cross for being so bad. 

Poor guy! He's fighting a one-man war against the dishonesty of CNN.

They know most of the viewers are going to believe whatever dreck she spews and won't listen to or catch the correction. It's intentional. They are spreading misinformation on purpose. As Trump says, 'Fake News'.

Abby secretly loves Tiffany spreading that misinformation and besmirching Charlie's memory. 

Clearly, zero lessons were learned and since Jimmy got his show back, they now know they can do it and then just feign ignorance. 

It's frustrating and disgusting people still believe this nonsense, but plenty do.

