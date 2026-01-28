Tiffany Cross, Too Toxic for MSNBC, Now Peddling 'Right-Wing Violence' Lies About Kirk's...
Senate Democrats Blame Trump for Tragic Child's Death in ICE Custody.. That Happened Under Biden in 2023

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 AM on January 28, 2026
meme

The Senate Democrats shared a horrific story of a small child dying while in ICE custody. She had health conditions due to sickle cell anemia and congenital heart failure and apparently did not get adequate medical support. Obviously, that's devastating and no American wants to hear that news. Of course, the Senate Democrats ran with it to make the Trump Administration look bad. There is only one problem with the story. This child died in 2023 when Biden was President. Oops.

Someone needs to do more research before posting, Senate Dems.

Of course, now former Biden staffers want to claim it isn't about politics, just right and wrong. It was all about politics. Please.

Isn't it disgusting?

Also, the family is suing so Americans will likely have to pay them for this mistake under the Biden Administration.

To be fair, Biden was 'President', but we all know he wasn't lucid, so there is no telling who was running the show. Hunter? Jill? Obama, maybe?

Typical Democrat loser behavior.

That's the real question.

Touche.

