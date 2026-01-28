Senate Democrats Blame Trump for Tragic Child's Death in ICE Custody.. That Happened Under Biden in 2023

The Senate Democrats shared a horrific story of a small child dying while in ICE custody. She had health conditions due to sickle cell anemia and congenital heart failure and apparently did not get adequate medical support. Obviously, that's devastating and no American wants to hear that news. Of course, the Senate Democrats ran with it to make the Trump Administration look bad. There is only one problem with the story. This child died in 2023 when Biden was President. Oops.

Advertisement

Anadith Danay Reyes Álvarez died in government custody.



She had sickle cell and congenital heart disease but couldn’t access timely and adequate medical care.



We need to reform immigration detention. pic.twitter.com/dDsjHeql49 — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) January 27, 2026

Someone needs to do more research before posting, Senate Dems.

Not about Democrat or Republican/left or right. Just absolutely wrong. https://t.co/kdUDsJD8xI — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) January 27, 2026

Of course, now former Biden staffers want to claim it isn't about politics, just right and wrong. It was all about politics. Please.

Died in 2023 you manipulative demon. https://t.co/tRyKVdeFek — AJ Powers (@aj_powers) January 28, 2026

They will exploit the tragic death of a little girl, tricking gullible people into thinking this just happened & Trump’s ICE is to blame.



This happened under Biden in 2023.



The girl is merely a tool to them to generate more rage and chaos. Understand what they’re doing. https://t.co/kGfmkbCV1y — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 28, 2026

Isn't it disgusting?

This is how disgusting democrats are. They didn’t mention this girl when she died in 2023 under the Biden Administration.



They deliberately post during Trump’s term and exclude the year she died so their robotic voters hold this against Trump. https://t.co/lVK8rJyGY8 pic.twitter.com/J7gb3KrwWB — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 27, 2026

Also, the family is suing so Americans will likely have to pay them for this mistake under the Biden Administration.

Weird how they waited almost three years, until a different person was president, to pretend to be outraged. https://t.co/MLLLkKc6Ne pic.twitter.com/CrVHb01jng — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) January 27, 2026

She died in 2023.



Who was President in 2023 again? https://t.co/4ThOJb6XlJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2026

To be fair, Biden was 'President', but we all know he wasn't lucid, so there is no telling who was running the show. Hunter? Jill? Obama, maybe?

What a scum bag individual, to use a death of a little girl, that happened three years ago, and try to make it seem like it happened today. https://t.co/ubPlhmCBKB — Magnumb (@magnumCJ) January 28, 2026

Advertisement

Nothing more scummy than using a child who died on Joe Biden’s watch three years ago to score points today. https://t.co/U9V21Z439x — Karnifex Maximus (@KarnifexMaximus) January 27, 2026

Typical Democrat loser behavior.

Why was Joe Biden denying medical care to kids? https://t.co/Jt5WQX6995 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2026

That's the real question.

I'd say this happened when Joe Biden was president, since it was in 2023, but by that time was he really still president? https://t.co/sOQVxAKPuJ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 27, 2026

Touche.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.