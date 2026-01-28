Streamer Hopes Border Hawks Get What They Want for Illegals—Cool, Already Home in the US ... Stay Pressed

QTCinderella is a popular streamer and she has just one wish for those who believe America should have borders.

I want everything that you want to happen to immigrants to happen to you ❤️ — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) January 26, 2026

These people love to act like they care about you, when in reality they don’t. They’re completely disconnected from real life outside their gated communities and luxury mansions. Stop pretending you’re the good guys when you’re just embarrassingly clueless. https://t.co/T4AdVTx6dK pic.twitter.com/R39s7jcECT — 𝓜𝒾𝓚𝐞 (@Mike16Bit) January 27, 2026

Honestly, most people just want illegals to stop raping and killing people.

I think most sane/rational people just want them sent back to their legal country of origin without harm.



So are you saying you want Americans to be sent back to America??



Not surprised you have comments turned off on this one. Thanks for this GENIUS post Mother Teresa! https://t.co/E8DJWJGCyg pic.twitter.com/LZPGCq1ami — Ezgame (@EzgameTTV) January 27, 2026

Exactly! Most people wish for them to go to their own homes, and most people are happy to also go to their own homes, so that works out.

She wants me to stay in the country of my birth and work to make it better?



Sold! https://t.co/gYv8qKnMBM pic.twitter.com/0QO3bTqbCr — Sarchasm 🇺🇸 (@HeloFlyNavy) January 27, 2026

That'll work!

I want them to live in their own country. https://t.co/etveRvJlqE — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) January 27, 2026

Seems like a fair enough ask.

Good thing I love immigrants.

Too bad she's too dumb to remember the qualifier "illegal."



Also: lawl, it never fails https://t.co/vfKkHKoCEQ pic.twitter.com/cR2rBN3iyH — Tyler T Seaman (@TylerTSeaman) January 27, 2026

Most people are actually tired of what happened to all of these beautiful people at the hands of illegals and don't want it to happen again.

Thank you. I’m headed home right now actually. https://t.co/3F9sQGdlLY — Magills (@magills_) January 27, 2026

Isn't it grand!

These are the people QT Cinderella Hasan Piker, Valkyrae and the rest of the LA streamer crowd are sticking up for.



All to look cool and get clout.



Don’t you ever ever forget it!! https://t.co/HJrQKO1zEy pic.twitter.com/SA12rse9aT — Riss ✨🌙 (@WakeTheWool) January 26, 2026

Criminals

<Out of touch virtue signaling millionaire comments on issues she is both unaffected by and ignorant in> https://t.co/JQKfRbVNuL — 𝕮𝖔𝖕𝖊 (@WholeCope) January 27, 2026

Typical Leftist.

I'm already in my legal country. Not sure what you are saying otherwise. https://t.co/hXc7P33q8C — Chief Robert the Free 🇺🇸 🇺🇲🌵☀️🎆🎇 (@sportsmole91) January 28, 2026

I want them to live in their own countries, surrounded by their own people, their own religion, their own culture, their own history, their own language, their own systems and structures, with a government that puts their people’s interests and general welfare above others



❤️ https://t.co/dXhQYtmg49 — DEI 4 White Guys (@DEI4WhiteGuys) January 27, 2026

God bless America!

Millionaire tweeting this from her white gated community. https://t.co/NtfjuC9gaS — Jesse (@jessezxb) January 27, 2026

Per usual.

You want me to live in the country of my citizenship with my own family in peace and safety? You want me to pay for my own food, housing, and medical care without the interference or subsidization of the government? Thank you. I want that for me too. 💛 https://t.co/ax8lvVFwmD — Selenite (The Rock Lady) ✝️ (@crochet_mom314) January 27, 2026

Look at that! Everyone agrees.

