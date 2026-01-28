We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to...
Streamer Hopes Border Hawks Get What They Want for Illegals—Cool, Already Home in the US ... Stay Pressed

justmindy
justmindy | 11:20 AM on January 28, 2026
imgflip

QTCinderella is a popular streamer and she has just one wish for those who believe America should have borders. 

Honestly, most people just want illegals to stop raping and killing people.

Exactly! Most people wish for them to go to their own homes, and most people are happy to also go to their own homes, so that works out. 

That'll work!

Seems like a fair enough ask.

Most people are actually tired of what happened to all of these beautiful people at the hands of illegals and don't want it to happen again. 

Isn't it grand!

Criminals

Typical Leftist.

God bless America!

Per usual.

Look at that! Everyone agrees.

