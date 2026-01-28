Molly Ringwald to GOP: You'll Be Tried as Nazi Collaborators – Pretty in Pink Star Goes Full Red Scare

For Gen-Xers who loved Molly Ringwald in the teen movies of our youth, this is pretty disappointing.

Actress Molly Ringwald warns Trump supporters that they'll be found guilty of treason once he leaves office



“That is what’s going to happen. You should not support what is going on... You are going to be seen as a collaborationist.” pic.twitter.com/OBPz2bDE27 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 28, 2026

It's a hard listen, particularly for four minutes, but basically she compares those who support ICE and secure borders to those who collaborated with the Nazis. She goes onto basically threaten people who openly support ICE by making it clear they'll eventually be charged as collaborators. Actually, that sounds pretty fascist.

Yeah Keith Olbermann told me I was going to jail last week. https://t.co/HEvFAKyY7H — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 28, 2026

For people who want to accuse everyone of being Nazis, they sure do love to use intimidation tactics.

In post WW2 France, mobs of liberals and communist terrorized the country for about years. Extrajudicially murdering around 10,000 people for " Nazi collaboration "



Remember who these people are and what they want to do to you. https://t.co/3ORyxRjGyN — Arthur Berk🌚🔥✝️ (MoonlitCross) (@arthur_ber84872) January 28, 2026

The crazy thing is they aren't even trying to hide it at this point. They are just flat out saying what they plan to do as soon as they regain power.

She looks like she was on a bender https://t.co/eVcYUk79J3 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 28, 2026

Her eyes look dead.

That filter is working hard. https://t.co/9MSB0tzEx5 — Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) January 28, 2026

She still looks insane.

-

They're making it clear we're going to be forced to defend ourselves.



I'm from the "OR WHAT" school of thinking. You can tell me all day what you want me to do, my only question is… OR WHAT?



Unless you're willing to die trying to make me bend to your will…



STAY IN YOUR… https://t.co/0rsV4G1c05 — Tim Cramer (@CramerSez) January 28, 2026

Oh, it seems like she is absolutely threatening violence.

I hate AWFUL's so much. They are the epitome of everything that is wrong with our country. They have NO CLUE who they are threatening do they?! https://t.co/fOGn1X4poM — COOP (@TexanDevilDog) January 28, 2026

A sequel to Pretty in Pink where James Spader character grows up to be a MAGA billionaire and Molly Ringwald’s character becomes a MSNBC Wine Mom, but they still secretly lust for each other, would be absolutely impeccable. https://t.co/nPpco8KbxV — Hampton Prescott (@HamptonPrezcott) January 28, 2026

Wine Mom alcoholic is probably more accurate.

The left will go ALL IN in 2028. They won’t care.



So why is it SO HARD to get Trump officials to look at Russiagate? How lazy can you possibly be? https://t.co/d2tAp53GgO — Undead FOIA 3.0 (@UndeadFoia) January 28, 2026

It’s always in the eyes. The empty dead robotic crazy person eyes https://t.co/AUOVMjkhGu — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 28, 2026

Another Hollywood elitist who lives behind gates and walls and probably the only illegal immigrants she deals with is her hired help. Never mind she probably has an assistant dealing with them. Molly we don't need you talking down to us from your Ivory Tower. https://t.co/pwC6z5eVdE — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) January 28, 2026

She needs to zip her lips.

