Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in...
Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'
Katie Pavlich Calls AP Post on Citizen Shot by Border Patrol ‘Outrageously Misleading’
Liberal Alerts Us to Nationwide General Strike on Friday, Like Last Friday's
Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing
Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme
Ilhan Omar’s Reaction to Being Sprayed With Unknown Substance Compared to Trump’s Shooting...
From 'Kidnapped by ICE' to Handcuffs: Bananas & Rice Lady Nasra Ahmed ARRESTED...
FAFO ... Fl Drops the Hammer: Surgeon General Ladapo REVOKES Nursing License After...
CNN Panel Erupts Into Chaos: Rep. Ilhan Omar 'Sprayed' by Suspicious Liquid
Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez: The Democrat Who Actually Ran a Business... Selling Crappy Weed...
Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out...
We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to...
Streamer Hopes Border Hawks Get What They Want for Illegals—Cool, Already Home in...

Molly Ringwald to GOP: You'll Be Tried as Nazi Collaborators – Pretty in Pink Star Goes Full Red Scare

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on January 28, 2026
Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File

For Gen-Xers who loved Molly Ringwald in the teen movies of our youth, this is pretty disappointing. 

Advertisement

It's a hard listen, particularly for four minutes, but basically she compares those who support ICE and secure borders to those who collaborated with the Nazis. She goes onto basically threaten people who openly support ICE by making it clear they'll eventually be charged as collaborators. Actually, that sounds pretty fascist. 

For people who want to accuse everyone of being Nazis, they sure do love to use intimidation tactics. 

The crazy thing is they aren't even trying to hide it at this point. They are just flat out saying what they plan to do as soon as they regain power.

Recommended

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown
justmindy
Advertisement

Her eyes look dead.

She still looks insane.

Oh, it seems like she is absolutely threatening violence. 

Wine Mom alcoholic is probably more accurate. 

Advertisement

She needs to zip her lips. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP HOLLYWOOD ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown
justmindy
Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'
Brett T.
Katie Pavlich Calls AP Post on Citizen Shot by Border Patrol ‘Outrageously Misleading’
Brett T.
Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing
Brett T.
Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme
Grateful Calvin
Liberal Alerts Us to Nationwide General Strike on Friday, Like Last Friday's
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown justmindy
Advertisement