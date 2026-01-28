CNN Panel Erupts Into Chaos: Rep. Ilhan Omar 'Sprayed' by Suspicious Liquid
Compassion Without Discernment: Why Women Are Falling for Leftist Propaganda Again

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez: The Democrat Who Actually Ran a Business... Selling Crappy Weed in College

justmindy
justmindy | 2:00 PM on January 28, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, there are some Democrats who had actual jobs before they were elected to Congress where they try and live off the taxpayer for the rest of their lives. One of those Democrats is: Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Her alleged job? Drug dealer on a college campus.

What a world.

True. She was an independent business woman. She didn't live off welfare like Bernie Sanders, for example. 

Birds of a feather.

A major downgrade, particularly as a Democrat. 

Heh ... 'budding'!

Really low quality weed, apparently. 

At best.

Maybe that's why her previous activities are coming to light. 

Basically!

And possibly both ... allegedly.

The Democrats find new ways to be more embarrassing every single day.

