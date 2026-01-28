Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez: The Democrat Who Actually Ran a Business... Selling Crappy Weed in College

Apparently, there are some Democrats who had actual jobs before they were elected to Congress where they try and live off the taxpayer for the rest of their lives. One of those Democrats is: Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Her alleged job? Drug dealer on a college campus.

One of the wildest stories I’ve ever seen about a Democrat:



Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was reportedly a MAJOR drug dealer when she was in college. pic.twitter.com/KmKR5m52ah — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2026

What a world.

What I take from this is she’s the only Democrat in Congress who understands how to run a business https://t.co/4LHLmoFiDQ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 28, 2026

True. She was an independent business woman. She didn't live off welfare like Bernie Sanders, for example.

A Democrat was a dope dealer in college?



Shocking. https://t.co/b5i9c0rFKI pic.twitter.com/NzQewMI0gQ — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 28, 2026

Birds of a feather.

If there's one thing I can't abide, it's an elected official with a history of selling low quality weed https://t.co/eS37WjYMkG — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 28, 2026

Her parents must be so ashamed...that she switched to Congress... https://t.co/122lq6rXHv — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 28, 2026

A major downgrade, particularly as a Democrat.

Can’t believe GOP cares about a budding entrepreneur in college… https://t.co/C1FteqF8Lf — Nar (@nardwrites) January 28, 2026

Heh ... 'budding'!

At the risk of sounding like a prude here … what is “shake”??? https://t.co/pcQE3kSzG5 — Jay Clemons (@ByJayClemons) January 28, 2026

Really low quality weed, apparently.

Whoa. https://t.co/pjrQAULpZu — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2026

Twigs and seeds

They sure don’t deliver

The punch that this old head needs https://t.co/fK0dFTAyvE — @[email protected] (@natzbandwagon) January 28, 2026

A badge of honor in today's #Democrat party - being a major drug dealer: https://t.co/gntaErNY43 — ⚡️David Blackmon⚡️ (@EnergyAbsurdity) January 28, 2026

So Congress was a lateral move. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 28, 2026

At best.

If there's a scandal here it's that she was selling poor quality marijuana. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 28, 2026

Not surprising for a Democrat member of Congress — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 28, 2026

She’s voted with the Republicans a few times. The party doesn’t allow that. — Ted Peck (@tedpeck51312) January 28, 2026

Maybe that's why her previous activities are coming to light.

All democrats are criminals with one criminal history or the other — jerryjasper_official Zetarium (@iam_jerryjasper) January 28, 2026

Basically!

Three names, always a problem. — Frankie's dad (@cannotstopthewx) January 28, 2026

Democrat politicians are either criminals or activists. — Glinda✝️✝️ (@GFWOE) January 28, 2026

And possibly both ... allegedly.

Congress could use some shroom. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 28, 2026

Winner 🏆!!!



Errybdy can just go home.



X post for today’s win! 😂🤭🤣 — hottieballerina (@hottieballerina) January 28, 2026

The Democrats find new ways to be more embarrassing every single day.

