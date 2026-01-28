Ilhan Omar’s Reaction to Being Sprayed With Unknown Substance Compared to Trump’s Shooting...
FAFO ... Fl Drops the Hammer: Surgeon General Ladapo REVOKES Nursing License After...
CNN Panel Erupts Into Chaos: Rep. Ilhan Omar 'Sprayed' by Suspicious Liquid
Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez: The Democrat Who Actually Ran a Business... Selling Crappy Weed...
Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out...
We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to...
Streamer Hopes Border Hawks Get What They Want for Illegals—Cool, Already Home in...
'Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud': Washington Governor Inslee Demands ICE Stay Away...
Senate Democrats Blame Trump for Tragic Child's Death in ICE Custody.. That Happened...
Tiffany Cross, Too Toxic for MSNBC, Now Peddling 'Right-Wing Violence' Lies About Kirk's...
Trump Unleashes Massive Armada on Iran: Make a Deal or Face Major Destruction
IRONY! Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd Blasting WaPo's Demise Is Pure Unintentional Comedy
VIP
When Will Woke Media Scolds Realize That Hockey Players Are Made Different?
When ‘Reporting’ Sounds Like a Pep Rally: ABC’s Trevor Ault and the Gun-Toting...

From 'Kidnapped by ICE' to Handcuffs: Bananas & Rice Lady Nasra Ahmed ARRESTED by DHS on Bondi's Orders

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on January 28, 2026
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

A few days ago, we told you about the 'bananas and rice' lady and her nutso story about ICE. There is news on that front today!

Advertisement

Yep, she was arrested! She lied about ICE and impeded their work. Pam Bondi had quite enough and now bananas and rice lady will spend some time in the clinker. At least they do have bananas and rice in jail, probably. 

It feels like these are basic jail foods.

It's a miracle.

Recommended

FAFO ... Fl Drops the Hammer: Surgeon General Ladapo REVOKES Nursing License After Vile Wish on Leavitt
justmindy
Advertisement

To be fair, brains need protein. Her bananas and rice diet is pretty carb heavy.

Don't give her any ideas.

Advertisement

That would be a banger.

You really can't!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO ... Fl Drops the Hammer: Surgeon General Ladapo REVOKES Nursing License After Vile Wish on Leavitt
justmindy
Ilhan Omar’s Reaction to Being Sprayed With Unknown Substance Compared to Trump’s Shooting in Butler
Brett T.
Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out of JD Vance In a Debate
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez: The Democrat Who Actually Ran a Business... Selling Crappy Weed in College
justmindy
IRONY! Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd Blasting WaPo's Demise Is Pure Unintentional Comedy
Grateful Calvin
CNN Panel Erupts Into Chaos: Rep. Ilhan Omar 'Sprayed' by Suspicious Liquid
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FAFO ... Fl Drops the Hammer: Surgeon General Ladapo REVOKES Nursing License After Vile Wish on Leavitt justmindy
Advertisement