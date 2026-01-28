From 'Kidnapped by ICE' to Handcuffs: Bananas & Rice Lady Nasra Ahmed ARRESTED by DHS on Bondi's Orders

A few days ago, we told you about the 'bananas and rice' lady and her nutso story about ICE. There is news on that front today!
🚨 BREAKING: Nasra Ahmed, the “bananas and rice” Somali, has been ARRESTED by DHS at the direction of Pam Bondi for obstructing ICE operations— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2026
This is just too perfect 🤣
Ahmed LIED about being brutalized by ICE. Notice how the band-aid is gone and there’s no wound! Loser! pic.twitter.com/BI2oS0inYP
Things seem to have heated up in Minneapolis! 🔥— Arlete Caetana (@ArleteCaetana) January 28, 2026
The previous week, Ahmed had given a press conference claiming she had been "kidnapped" by ICE and assaulted, resulting in a concussion. pic.twitter.com/kntEj6sBOy
Yep, she was arrested! She lied about ICE and impeded their work. Pam Bondi had quite enough and now bananas and rice lady will spend some time in the clinker. At least they do have bananas and rice in jail, probably.
I wonder if they serve "bananas and rice" in jail? https://t.co/ENWHldGh3j pic.twitter.com/LhodxtrGRd— Jon Justice (@JonJustice) January 28, 2026
It feels like these are basic jail foods.
Free my bananas and rice queen https://t.co/wnS3iUE4oB— Gator Gar (@gatorgar) January 28, 2026
It's ok, bananas and rice are available in prison so she should be fine. https://t.co/dlZZ8J3J7Y— Neon White Rabbit (@RedPillRabbit) January 28, 2026
Her forehead healed fast https://t.co/0ZqK8p0i6o— Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) January 28, 2026
It's a miracle.
Hahaha the fraud is bad lady! Amazing work.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) January 28, 2026
Recommended
68 iq— Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 28, 2026
You might be a little too generous guessing 68— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2026
To be fair, brains need protein. Her bananas and rice diet is pretty carb heavy.
January 28, 2026
After she posts bond this time!!!😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/gn0m8tHw7r— Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 28, 2026
Don't give her any ideas.
Nasra Ahmed updating her LinkedIn:— BrennAllt ❤️🔥 (@BrennAllt_) January 28, 2026
Previous role: ICE kidnapping victim
Current role: DHS obstructer of justice
Skills: Fake forehead injuries, viral press conferences, terrible poker face pic.twitter.com/LPNpeOoe0j
Sure Jan pop band 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YEq1OTa6qG— SavannahBanana🇺🇸 (@BananaSava11738) January 28, 2026
January 28, 2026
We clearly need to deploy more of these traps. 🍌🍚🪤— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) January 28, 2026
They were a great investment! pic.twitter.com/mRQgHUYR8C
I had JUST posted about this wondering what had happened to Jussie Smollett’s protégés 🤭✊🏼— Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 28, 2026
Banana’s and Rice: ARRESTED
$2400 Glasses: On Deck https://t.co/eefCNBkAdh
Can someone please AutoTune her speech already?!— StyrkeKel (@soienmtos) January 28, 2026
It's been far too long... pic.twitter.com/KjNu2TqRH2
That would be a banger.
Is she legal?— Patriot Forge USA 🇺🇸 (@PatriotForgeUSA) January 28, 2026
If not then Deport her.
I’m sure nobody is surprised this was another Somali hoax!— Melanie Scott (@mel70scott) January 28, 2026
You can't make this stuff up 🤣— TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 28, 2026
You really can't!
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member