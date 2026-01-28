From 'Kidnapped by ICE' to Handcuffs: Bananas & Rice Lady Nasra Ahmed ARRESTED by DHS on Bondi's Orders

A few days ago, we told you about the 'bananas and rice' lady and her nutso story about ICE. There is news on that front today!

🚨 BREAKING: Nasra Ahmed, the “bananas and rice” Somali, has been ARRESTED by DHS at the direction of Pam Bondi for obstructing ICE operations



This is just too perfect 🤣



Ahmed LIED about being brutalized by ICE. Notice how the band-aid is gone and there’s no wound! Loser! pic.twitter.com/BI2oS0inYP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2026

Things seem to have heated up in Minneapolis! 🔥



The previous week, Ahmed had given a press conference claiming she had been "kidnapped" by ICE and assaulted, resulting in a concussion. pic.twitter.com/kntEj6sBOy — Arlete Caetana (@ArleteCaetana) January 28, 2026

Yep, she was arrested! She lied about ICE and impeded their work. Pam Bondi had quite enough and now bananas and rice lady will spend some time in the clinker. At least they do have bananas and rice in jail, probably.

I wonder if they serve "bananas and rice" in jail? https://t.co/ENWHldGh3j pic.twitter.com/LhodxtrGRd — Jon Justice (@JonJustice) January 28, 2026

It feels like these are basic jail foods.

Free my bananas and rice queen https://t.co/wnS3iUE4oB — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) January 28, 2026

It's ok, bananas and rice are available in prison so she should be fine. https://t.co/dlZZ8J3J7Y — Neon White Rabbit (@RedPillRabbit) January 28, 2026

Her forehead healed fast https://t.co/0ZqK8p0i6o — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) January 28, 2026

It's a miracle.

Hahaha the fraud is bad lady! Amazing work. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) January 28, 2026

68 iq — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) January 28, 2026

You might be a little too generous guessing 68 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2026

To be fair, brains need protein. Her bananas and rice diet is pretty carb heavy.

After she posts bond this time!!!😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/gn0m8tHw7r — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 28, 2026

Don't give her any ideas.

Nasra Ahmed updating her LinkedIn:

Previous role: ICE kidnapping victim

Current role: DHS obstructer of justice

Skills: Fake forehead injuries, viral press conferences, terrible poker face pic.twitter.com/LPNpeOoe0j — BrennAllt ❤️‍🔥 (@BrennAllt_) January 28, 2026

We clearly need to deploy more of these traps. 🍌🍚🪤



They were a great investment! pic.twitter.com/mRQgHUYR8C — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) January 28, 2026

I had JUST posted about this wondering what had happened to Jussie Smollett’s protégés 🤭✊🏼



Banana’s and Rice: ARRESTED

$2400 Glasses: On Deck https://t.co/eefCNBkAdh — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 28, 2026

Can someone please AutoTune her speech already?!

It's been far too long... pic.twitter.com/KjNu2TqRH2 — StyrkeKel (@soienmtos) January 28, 2026

That would be a banger.

Is she legal?

If not then Deport her. — Patriot Forge USA 🇺🇸 (@PatriotForgeUSA) January 28, 2026

I’m sure nobody is surprised this was another Somali hoax! — Melanie Scott (@mel70scott) January 28, 2026

You can't make this stuff up 🤣 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 28, 2026

You really can't!

