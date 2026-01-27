The Media’s New Low: CNN and Kasie Hunt Abuses Charlie Kirk’s Legacy for Political Spin

Sigh, apparently CNN has a 'new found respect' for Charlie Kirk and they are pulling up his old tweets. Nothing like abusing a dead man's legacy to try and promote your nutso Leftist nonsense.

CNN's Kasie Hunt suggests people should be pointing guns at the Trump administration because it has become "tyrannical" citing "what we saw on the streets" of Minneapolis:

"I want to bring back a tweet from Charlie Kirk in 2018. He says this, 'The Second Amendment is not for… pic.twitter.com/qZq6Z2qnTu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 26, 2026

.@DLoesch took this kind of point on CBS and tossed it into the trash bin where it belongs https://t.co/6AqeK09reP https://t.co/LWqSmXNoRi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 26, 2026

As she does and we love her for that.

Media and other Democrats are openly calling for an armed insurrection against police and the laws they enforce. https://t.co/Ahax8Tr5ki — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 26, 2026

They suddenly love all the guns.

We have elections. The parts of the country that supported the losing candidate don’t get to rebel against the party that won the election. Were federal agents attacked like this in red states after Biden won? https://t.co/KPNc2BnKjA — CTIronman (@CTIronman) January 27, 2026

The answer is no because Republicans don't behave like this.

I can’t find a mention of Charlie Kirk’s death on her account, in case you’re wondering how sincere this horses**t is. https://t.co/07F67E4ok0 — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) January 27, 2026

They have so little respect for conservatives they'll besmirch their memories for 'hot takes'.

What an absolutely grotesque misrepresentation of what Charlie’s tweet meant.



ICE is upholding federal law while you and the Democrats incite an actual insurrection, you midwit muppet, @kasie. https://t.co/Zlm7U2y25I — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 26, 2026

FFS, you really need to read and comprehend the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution @kasie

Interfering, obstructing, and attacking LE who are doing their lawful job is NOT 'resisting tyranny'. Although, you MSM have repeated the false and hyperbolic narratives... https://t.co/RuDtQxWnuv — LibertatumUni (@LibertatumU) January 27, 2026

Anything the Left doesn't like is tyranny in their book.

This a full blown insurrection by the Democratic Party & the propaganda media.

Invoke the Insurrection Act, arrest the instigators, & shutdown the seditious media’s lying to the American public. https://t.co/TbZ0590HZa — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) January 26, 2026

This is always their attitude when a Republican is in the White House.

My well of white hot hatred for the media has no bottom. https://t.co/VASV6p5Xh8 — The Undertow (@TheUndertowCM) January 26, 2026

Every day there are new depths.

They used this same quote to cast

him as dangerous and get him killed. https://t.co/THpPy19S8D — Matthew D Dempster (@dee_dempster) January 26, 2026

She needs to keep Charlie’s name out of her mouth. — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes you a happy new year 🥳! (@SavvyTamz_57) January 27, 2026

Yes, please.

