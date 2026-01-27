PSYCHO VCU Healthcare Worker Scrubs TikTok After Her How-To Paralyze ICE Agents Video...
The Media’s New Low: CNN and Kasie Hunt Abuses Charlie Kirk’s Legacy for Political Spin

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 AM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Sigh, apparently CNN has a 'new found respect' for Charlie Kirk and they are pulling up his old tweets. Nothing like abusing a dead man's legacy to try and promote your nutso Leftist nonsense.

As she does and we love her for that.

They suddenly love all the guns.

The answer is no because Republicans don't behave like this.

They have so little respect for conservatives they'll besmirch their memories for 'hot takes'.

Anything the Left doesn't like is tyranny in their book.

This is always their attitude when a Republican is in the White House.

Every day there are new depths.

Yes, please. 

