Kamala's Step-Kid Ella Emhoff Loses It: 'F ICE' Screed from a Deranged Fashion Poser in Dowdy Drag

America's next top model Ella Emhoff, also known as the step-daughter of Kamala Harris, has a message to share about ICE.

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff makes dig at ICE with her outfit while calling for people to take action against the agency.



She captioned her video:



“F*** ice and anyone who thinks anything they are doing is ok.” pic.twitter.com/raB6vaa1gq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 27, 2026

Advertisement

Because of her pretty privilege, it is easy to become beguiled with her striking beauty and miss the powerful message she is trying to convey. Eyeroll.

Has there ever been an American woman more deserving of a magazine spread at a high fashion magazine? She is beauty. She is grace.

Ella Emhoff: Vanity Fair

Ella Emhoff: Runway model signed with UTA

She is so out of your league that this is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/FzcdF8CkDq — Diana, Make America Sane Again 🇺🇸💙 (@Iwillbequeen_) August 20, 2024

Simply stunning. Anyway, back to her important message disparaging ICE.

"Virtue Fashion" - saving the world, one horrible outfit at a time. https://t.co/2pJ2jwb9aM — formerly Prof. BotX - (preferred pronoun - me) (@Bot10991) January 27, 2026

Why is she dressed like a homeless person. https://t.co/ugViEdBLTe — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) January 27, 2026

This is fashion! Look it up!

Homeless chic is all the rage! https://t.co/X0y5qTkwtx — Helen (@txtiger1) January 27, 2026

She also doesn't shave her armpits so she probably smells like a homeless person, as well.

Recommended Advertisement

Weird Al Yankovich has thoughts about immigration enforcement. https://t.co/vfV0sCA8RC — B30 (@B30_603) January 27, 2026

Please don't compare America's Next Top Model to Weird Al. How dare you?





It’s all just an aesthetic. It’s a look that can be put on or taken off at their leisure https://t.co/y9gCAdJy3F — EgregiousFilbin (@EgregiousFilben) January 27, 2026

If the aesthetic she is going for is mentally ill smelly dude, she nailed it.

I'm wearing thousands of dollars of clothes, but want you to donate to my cause. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) January 27, 2026

It costs to look that frumpy. Also, it's hilarious she is talking about the wrong 'ICE' melting (apparently her nod to Global Warming) when America is in the grips of the coldest weather we've seen in decades. Pick a struggle, girl.

The troll they tried to tell us was the most beautiful women in the world. — SpacenetTV (@SpacenetTV) January 27, 2026

Oh, the Left is still engaged in that grift.

Advertisement

It's so sad how much she fishes for attention. Her dad should hug her and tell her hat he loves her more often. — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) January 27, 2026

It's Daddy issues. He was too busy knocking the nanny up to pay attention to Ella.

She dresses like a homeless art student. — Andrew McCann (@andymccann) January 27, 2026

My God, does she ever stop being the world's most beautiful and stunning model? Bravo, darling. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) January 27, 2026

Some women just have it all.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.