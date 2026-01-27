PSYCHO VCU Healthcare Worker Scrubs TikTok After Her How-To Paralyze ICE Agents Video...
Kamala's Step-Kid Ella Emhoff Loses It: 'F ICE' Screed from a Deranged Fashion Poser in Dowdy Drag

justmindy
justmindy | 10:06 AM on January 27, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

America's next top model Ella Emhoff, also known as the step-daughter of Kamala Harris, has a message to share about ICE.

Because of her pretty privilege, it is easy to become beguiled with her striking beauty and miss the powerful message she is trying to convey. Eyeroll.

Has there ever been an American woman more deserving of a magazine spread at a high fashion magazine? She is beauty. She is grace. 

Simply stunning. Anyway, back to her important message disparaging ICE.

This is fashion! Look it up!

She also doesn't shave her armpits so she probably smells like a homeless person, as well. 

Please don't compare America's Next Top Model to Weird Al. How dare you?

If the aesthetic she is going for is mentally ill smelly dude, she nailed it.

It costs to look that frumpy. Also, it's hilarious she is talking about the wrong 'ICE' melting (apparently her nod to Global Warming) when America is in the grips of the coldest weather we've seen in decades. Pick a struggle, girl.

Oh, the Left is still engaged in that grift.

It's Daddy issues. He was too busy knocking the nanny up to pay attention to Ella.

Some women just have it all. 

