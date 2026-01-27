VIP
Compassion Without Discernment: Why Women Are Falling for Leftist Propaganda Again
From London to Miami? Nah — Giles Coren Says US Too Risky, Gets Read to Filth by Actual Americans

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on January 27, 2026
Meme

Giles Coren is a journalist who lives in the UK. He's also obsessed with American politics like most people who don't live in America. They hate the US because they can't be the US. 

Then, Karol Markowicz read him to filth and it was amazing.

Yes, the way less safe UK, by the way.

That wasn't all the education Giles received on this site today.

Only the UK Libs come to Twitter to cry about the United States, it seems.

Look at the poor children.

How will America go on?

Two people actively fighting law enforcement, by the way. Assuming Giles doesn't bring his family from the UK and decide to go place himself in the middle of a protest, he'll probably be just fine.

Call me a loser (Donald Trump would), but I’ve just cancelled four flights to Miami over February half-term because I just don’t think America is a safe place to take my family at the moment.

I won’t take too much of a bath: the flights were on air miles and the hotel looked a bit naff. But I’m sad nonetheless. I like America, for all its daftness. I’ve kept going through thick and thin. I went to New York soon after 9/11, reckoning it had to be the safest time to fly ever, stood up for America to my libtard friends during the Bush years (“don’t dismiss all Americans on the basis of one stupid president”) and have latterly defended its public safety record to my 12-year-old son, who is an anxious traveller and fears death in a mass shooting out of all proportion to its likelihood.

This last was made quite difficult three years ago when, in the run up to a February half-term trip to Los Angeles to visit friends (Avios bargain again), there were no fewer than six mass killings in California in January, two of them big enough to be reported on BBC radio, leading to repeated hasty dial-downs of the car stereo and endless assurances from me that “it’s just gang crime, Sammy, they don’t want to kill us”, and “it’s poor areas, Sam”, and “it’s not white people, Sam…”


So, Giles is hysterical and apparently, it has worn off on his child. That sounds like very healthy parenting. Maybe this 'holiday' should be spent in intensive therapy for the whole family. 

