From London to Miami? Nah — Giles Coren Says US Too Risky, Gets Read to Filth by Actual Americans

Giles Coren is a journalist who lives in the UK. He's also obsessed with American politics like most people who don't live in America. They hate the US because they can't be the US.

This morning I cancelled our family holiday to America. I cannot in good conscience take my wife and children there and tell them they will be safe. The United States is no longer a place for decent people.https://t.co/i8xQ4CxUcK — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 26, 2026

Then, Karol Markowicz read him to filth and it was amazing.

Girl, you live in the UK. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 27, 2026

Yes, the way less safe UK, by the way.

How are we ever supposed to leave this site? https://t.co/M8FnYY9LKG pic.twitter.com/XmNNLmOtOv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 27, 2026

That wasn't all the education Giles received on this site today.

The first cab driver I had in London warned us about phone theft and my husband’s coworkers actually witnessed what the cabbie described.



Every person we spoke to in London loved Trump and didn’t thumb their noses at Americans.



Like in America, only the virtue-signaling elites… https://t.co/kWOoUue7ct — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) January 27, 2026

Only the UK Libs come to Twitter to cry about the United States, it seems.

It's a terrible place for children https://t.co/vsolqgh5hQ pic.twitter.com/ayfvAVEbf2 — disobey and live 🇺🇲 (@pigliondog) January 27, 2026

Look at the poor children.

Imagine being from the UK and typing this with a straight face. https://t.co/SIHYsotG66 — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) January 27, 2026

The only unsafe places in America are all run by the people he actually agrees with. https://t.co/xE1y0QfjIy — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 27, 2026

Oh no!



Someone from British press thinks that America is awful and refuses to visit because we’re not “decent.”



He better stay home and talk about his country’s acceptance of Pakistani pedophile rings, first cousin Islamist marriages, & free speech crackdowns.



How decent! https://t.co/L9IfY0qu6h — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) January 27, 2026

How will America go on?

Population of 342 million, two people killed in highly volatile protest situations, entire country unsafe for middle-class tourists. Trump Derangement Syndrome diagnosed. https://t.co/BbjFLx2y2R — James Martin Charlton (@jmc_fire) January 27, 2026

Two people actively fighting law enforcement, by the way. Assuming Giles doesn't bring his family from the UK and decide to go place himself in the middle of a protest, he'll probably be just fine.

Sunshine is the best disinfectant. https://t.co/AMoFkDq40L — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 27, 2026

Hahahaha you redpilled him! — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 27, 2026

Is that guy for real? — Subtle Genius🔺🏅 (@2018Winning) January 27, 2026

I was wondering if I had been had but no, he wrote a piece about it: https://t.co/iTmyRdgema — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 27, 2026

Call me a loser (Donald Trump would), but I’ve just cancelled four flights to Miami over February half-term because I just don’t think America is a safe place to take my family at the moment. I won’t take too much of a bath: the flights were on air miles and the hotel looked a bit naff. But I’m sad nonetheless. I like America, for all its daftness. I’ve kept going through thick and thin. I went to New York soon after 9/11, reckoning it had to be the safest time to fly ever, stood up for America to my libtard friends during the Bush years (“don’t dismiss all Americans on the basis of one stupid president”) and have latterly defended its public safety record to my 12-year-old son, who is an anxious traveller and fears death in a mass shooting out of all proportion to its likelihood. This last was made quite difficult three years ago when, in the run up to a February half-term trip to Los Angeles to visit friends (Avios bargain again), there were no fewer than six mass killings in California in January, two of them big enough to be reported on BBC radio, leading to repeated hasty dial-downs of the car stereo and endless assurances from me that “it’s just gang crime, Sammy, they don’t want to kill us”, and “it’s poor areas, Sam”, and “it’s not white people, Sam…”



So, Giles is hysterical and apparently, it has worn off on his child. That sounds like very healthy parenting. Maybe this 'holiday' should be spent in intensive therapy for the whole family.

