Vindman Bros Strike Again: Impeachment Whistleblower Launches Doomed Senate Bid in Deep-Red Florida

As if the Vindman Bros haven't done enough damage, now one of them is running for Senate in ... wait for it ... Florida.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman (D), the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger Trump’s first impeachment, announced his Senate campaign in Florida on Tuesday to challenge GOP Sen. Ashley Moody.https://t.co/aOxaL1liLt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 27, 2026

Democrat Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, announced his Senate campaign in Florida on Tuesday to challenge GOP Sen. Ashley Moody. Vindman’s entrance into the race pulls Trump’s agenda and record to the forefront of the Senate contest in Florida, bringing a national focus to a race in the president’s home state — one now widely seen as Republican-leaning. Democrats have a narrow path to wrest control of the Senate in November, in which they’d have to keep all the seats they currently hold and flip four others.

Someone should tell him the Democrat Party is all but deceased in Florida, but go off weirdo.

Another Democrat money pit. https://t.co/WjQvcTmXgf — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) January 27, 2026

Full support for Democrats wasting money wherever possible.

This guy, @AVindman, needs to be in the Leavenworth Federal Prison for his blatant sedition during @realDonaldTrump's first bogus impeachment...and he should be returned to active duty and prosecuted for his lying under oath and his disruption of national security policy... https://t.co/e3rTnBJSEr — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) January 27, 2026

I really hope Dems treat this like NC and drop a ton of money on this. https://t.co/vW3EwhbkBO — SwampFox (@SwampFox8) January 27, 2026

Fingers crossed.

lol, he's gonna burn so much money for nothing https://t.co/eAuXTTUbFn — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 27, 2026

So, you're saying there's a chance.

Vindman should go over well in a state Trump is widely adored.

Dems finally get a big name in the Florida Senate race.



It is a little less than ideal that Vindman doesn't really have any personal ties to Florida, but it's not a state where carpetbagging is that big of a deal. It's probably the least of his challenges here. https://t.co/h0t2Hy6E9D — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 27, 2026

His biggest problem in Florida is the D after his name. Democrats aren't popular in Florida.

Traitors can run for the Senate? — CappyAmerica 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@safisoft) January 27, 2026

Sad, but true.

And get out of Florida too — Gupperco (@Gupperco) January 27, 2026

Just means he is broke and needs a grift. No way he beats her. — JenninTX (@jennvinestx) January 27, 2026

His latest money making scheme.

A piece of garbage who violated his oath of office by illegally releasing classified national security information. He should be in jail, not running for office. — E Pluribus Unum (@epluribun) January 27, 2026

In a perfect world.

