Vindman Bros Strike Again: Impeachment Whistleblower Launches Doomed Senate Bid in Deep-Red Florida

justmindy
justmindy | 10:25 AM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

As if the Vindman Bros haven't done enough damage, now one of them is running for Senate in ... wait for it ... Florida.

Democrat Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, announced his Senate campaign in Florida on Tuesday to challenge GOP Sen. Ashley Moody.

Vindman’s entrance into the race pulls Trump’s agenda and record to the forefront of the Senate contest in Florida, bringing a national focus to a race in the president’s home state — one now widely seen as Republican-leaning. Democrats have a narrow path to wrest control of the Senate in November, in which they’d have to keep all the seats they currently hold and flip four others.

Someone should tell him the Democrat Party is all but deceased in Florida, but go off weirdo.

Full support for Democrats wasting money wherever possible. 

Fingers crossed.

So, you're saying there's a chance. 

Vindman should go over well in a state Trump is widely adored.

His biggest problem in Florida is the D after his name. Democrats aren't popular in Florida.

Sad, but true.

His latest money making scheme.

In a perfect world.

