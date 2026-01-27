When ‘Reporting’ Sounds Like a Pep Rally: ABC’s Trevor Ault and the Gun-Toting Protester Hypothesis

Trevor Ault of ABC appears to be doing some major wishcasting.

ABC's Trevor Ault predicts more Minneapolis protesters will start bringing guns to their confrontations with CBP and ICE and possible use against the agents, claiming fear of their safety...



"I mean, anger is the absolutely main emotion that we are seeing, George. They feel like… pic.twitter.com/ztjzwzKoGA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2026

Hoping against hope protestors take up arms against ICE.

The MN Commies seem to be following the "They're comin right for us" theory of anti-law militancy. https://t.co/eFjW4N5smy pic.twitter.com/pMvSRI6YLl — Andy RedBeard (@AndyTheRedBeard) January 27, 2026

Who knew the Democrats were such gun enthusiasts.

The Press: "So, you see, ICE is everywhere, and it's your right to push back on them. And if you want to bring more guns to your riots, go ahead and do that, because you need to be resolute. No, I'm not encouraging more chaos and violence. Why do you ask?" https://t.co/S8vx7watbm pic.twitter.com/qP0tWCzoW6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2026

They are full on rah-rahing it now.

They need the blood, the public is getting bored otherwise. https://t.co/CVm0JHKiaE — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 27, 2026

ABC sure sounds like they’re pushing for conflict between protestors and federal agents here. https://t.co/gkn5OvPri6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 27, 2026

It can only help their ratings.

an absolutely insane thing to say on national TV is



"You cant rent a certain color SUV in Minnesota or else a mob of psycho communists will assault you "



I refuse to give in to these idiots, they have no right to make people live like this https://t.co/7qGaICfNPB — John (@John_Faker) January 27, 2026

It doesn't sound very much like they value freedom and free thought in Minnesota.

To @ABC what a one sided report. Dread - Did you report on Americans dread and outrage when 12M illegals crossed the border? If these dumb protesters bring a gun when ICE arrests a criminal alien -that’s a felony. https://t.co/uu0C4X6mqr — Elizabeth Ward (@ElizabethWard2) January 27, 2026

Most Americans still dread those days of open border. It's why Trump won a second term.

It's the same playbook they ran in 2020 in the run up to the George Floyd riots. The media just kept banging the drum until they got their ratings boost. https://t.co/g1SrcbYUuk — Anna Muirhead (@annamuirhead) January 27, 2026

It's what they do any time Trump is in office.

I've said this before, but don't be surprised if one of them straps on a vest and walks into a crowd of ICE or Border Patrol. I'm dead serious. These people are willing to die for their cause, which is the Hamas playbook. https://t.co/I4SoF7AVUD — Large Farva (@Large_Farva2) January 28, 2026

"Im scared federal agents are going to ahoot me so I am going to arm myself and go harass them" is a take, I guess https://t.co/ssVYyfFusi — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) January 27, 2026

Journos keep switching back and forth between two modes: openly stoking insurrection against the federal government, and bitching about January 6. https://t.co/ADfZTarbcK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 27, 2026

They like it when their side does it.

The tone. Check out the tone. https://t.co/UR5Ilgi2vp — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 27, 2026

He's practically giddy.

The blood is on the hands on these liberal media folks who are obviously fanning the fire and suggesting to the protesters to bring their own weapons to the protests. Why nobody bothered to protest the ICE rounding up and deporting illegals during the Clinton and Obama… https://t.co/znmAJUOqUZ — 海涵 (@Free_Man1989) January 27, 2026

It is fine when Obama does it. He is free to be a traitor.

How would these people be in fear for their life, if they stayed home, ICE would not come to them. They are going TO ICE and involving themselves in a lawful, arrest and deport operation which is THEIR JOB. By inserting themselves, they put themselves in harms way, not justified. https://t.co/fe1mcHMq8F — Texas Tea 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@TEXASTODD1621) January 27, 2026

They are begging for violence.

This is basically a pep talk from the mainstream press to the rioters, encouraging more violence. https://t.co/S8vx7watbm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2026

This isn't "Trump's Tyranny"



This is Antifa's Hot Civil War. https://t.co/cHU7OUrzHb — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) January 27, 2026

This is all on the Left. It is their responsibility.

They ceased being "protesters" the moment the Signal chats showed a well funded and organized insurgency, which the participation and support of elected officials. They're now enemy combatants. — mindnumbrobot (@mindnumbrobot1) January 27, 2026

Oh, they are insurgents. Of that, America can be sure.

