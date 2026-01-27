A Monster of His Own Making: After Walz Talked to Trump Protesters Swarm...
When ‘Reporting’ Sounds Like a Pep Rally: ABC’s Trevor Ault and the Gun-Toting Protester Hypothesis

justmindy
justmindy | 9:25 PM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/John Locher

Trevor Ault of ABC appears to be doing some major wishcasting.

Hoping against hope protestors take up arms against ICE.

Who knew the Democrats were such gun enthusiasts.

They are full on rah-rahing it now.

It can only help their ratings. 

It doesn't sound very much like they value freedom and free thought in Minnesota. 

Most Americans still dread those days of open border. It's why Trump won a second term.

It's what they do any time Trump is in office. 

They like it when their side does it.

He's practically giddy. 

It is fine when Obama does it. He is free to be a traitor.

They are begging for violence. 

This is all on the Left. It is their responsibility. 

Oh, they are insurgents. Of that, America can be sure. 

