'Lying Oxygen Thieves' of Climate Defiance Branch Out From Climate Insanity to Anti-Ice...
Bill Kristol: There Was No ‘Unrest’ in Minneapolis Until ICE and CBP Showed...
Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
The Left's Real Motivation: Not Loving Illegals, Just Despising Popular Kids Who Shoved...
Don't Buy the Martyr Myth: Pretti and Good Chose Confrontation with Law Enforcement
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling...
Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as...
VIP
Minneapolis Insurrection Proves It: If Trump Blinks on ICE, the Left Wins Open...
David Hogg Claims We Now Have a Secret Police in America, Folks
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says All This Chaos Is About Rigging Elections, Not Immigration...
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Lawrence O’Donnell Claims NYC Government Plowing Roads Is ‘Pure Socialism’
Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does...
All the Right People are TORCHING Tim Walz for His Embarrassing and Ignorant...

Friend Murdered by Feds—Send Coffee Money: X Users Slam Doctor's Venmo Plea After Alex Pretti Shooting

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

One of Alex Pretti's former colleagues took to social media to lament the death of her former workmate and friend. Then, she immediately asked for money. As very distraught friends do when their very good friend dies.

Advertisement

Next, she'll be asking for money for her Chicken Caesar salad at lunch and her matcha drink.

Yikes.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And apparently beggars. 

Many of the protestors are being encouraged by friends like this. 

Advertisement

She is just looking for more donations to continue to fight with ICE. 

It's sickening.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE HEALTHCARE MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
Brett T.
Bill Kristol: There Was No ‘Unrest’ in Minneapolis Until ICE and CBP Showed Up
Brett T.
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Brett T.
'Lying Oxygen Thieves' of Climate Defiance Branch Out From Climate Insanity to Anti-Ice Insanity
Gordon K
The Left's Real Motivation: Not Loving Illegals, Just Despising Popular Kids Who Shoved Them in Lockers
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement