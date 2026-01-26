Friend Murdered by Feds—Send Coffee Money: X Users Slam Doctor's Venmo Plea After Alex Pretti Shooting

One of Alex Pretti's former colleagues took to social media to lament the death of her former workmate and friend. Then, she immediately asked for money. As very distraught friends do when their very good friend dies.

“My friend was murdered. Give me money for coffee.” pic.twitter.com/JfUSatcdWU — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2026

So many narcissists in healthcare. Unbelievable. https://t.co/htXyVuer94 — Politics, Policies & Pop Culture (@policywishes) January 26, 2026

He mattered to you so much, that you’re now using his death for free coffee. Good Lord. Glad I’m not your friend. https://t.co/2P9oYrS7zQ — Teresa (@Tlimb24) January 27, 2026

Next, she'll be asking for money for her Chicken Caesar salad at lunch and her matcha drink.

Another pleasant reminder that most younger doctors today are repulsive, stupid, and evil. And while it's not obvious from the evidence below, woefully incompetent, too. https://t.co/0QzJEZkjjL — Vladimir Suvorov (@VladimirSuvor) January 26, 2026

They really will do anything to get money and benefit off of somebody else they are fraud masters https://t.co/ohn8MyL7MM — JP (@jordanporche) January 27, 2026

That is the X equivalent of Trayvon Martin’s parents hawking t-shirts of his face on the street corner. https://t.co/a61bClNaRF — TenPoundTabby 🐊 (@TenPoundTabby) January 27, 2026

Yikes.

We have MDs with no coffee money? H1B wage suppression? https://t.co/dYat86AfxU — Virginia Bloomsbury (@VirginiaB31898) January 26, 2026

This woman lists herself as a senior resident in a pediatric ward. The healthcare system is infested with libtards. https://t.co/jdamBfVisC — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) January 26, 2026

And apparently beggars.

Thos is sick. An MD using a friend's death to get money for coffee & food. https://t.co/K5axpuAsuJ — MamiLife (@MamiiLife) January 26, 2026

I'd argue his blood is on her hands. Much of the confrontations and engagement of protestors with ICE agents is organized and coordinated through their Signal groups. https://t.co/awqlGN29NS — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) January 26, 2026

Many of the protestors are being encouraged by friends like this.

So the hospital staff is grifting for coffee and donuts as a result of Alex Pretti's FAFO? Or is it to fund further insurrection as hinted at the end? https://t.co/kUazORZKVY — TVG (@TheVirginiaGen1) January 26, 2026

Not even a week before the grifter "friends" try to cash in. BTW, I was Pretti's friend too. Please donate to my Venmo as well. https://t.co/LNmtlMEIaV — Ugly Cowboy (@ugly_cowboy) January 26, 2026

Mutual Aid is primarily how the protesters are funded she's not asking for coffee, she's telling the people who ACTUALLY know that she's going to redistribute the funds to keep the protests going. https://t.co/68Tcd9yyMD — Mykul4life (@mykul4life) January 26, 2026

She is just looking for more donations to continue to fight with ICE.

using her friend's death to raise money for her favorite terrorist groups, or maybe just for coffee



and here I thought the weather was cold https://t.co/290k1yWacW — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) January 26, 2026

I honestly wouldn't be able to do something like this even for a guy I met one time 5 years ago.



How can someone possibly think to post this? How could you think this is acceptable in any stretch of the imagination? https://t.co/hexQdl9zvh — Elaneium (@Elaneium) January 26, 2026

It's sickening.

