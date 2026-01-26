Don't Buy the Martyr Myth: Pretti and Good Chose Confrontation with Law Enforcement

The Left is trying to prop up Good and Pretti as modern day liberty martyrs. They are far from that. Fighting the people trying to ensure America is safe and has strong borders doesn't make one a hero.

Advertisement

The idea that Pretti and Good were living in some "normative state" is insane; knowingly or unknowingly they both volunteered for an organized counterinsurgency engaged in militarized tactics to stop democratically passed laws from being enforced. Pretti even had a gun. https://t.co/EI2smqCSdN — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 26, 2026

Yes, Pretti was a legal gun owner. That's allowed in America. https://t.co/kIZxhepCtJ — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) January 26, 2026

It's absolutely allowed. What isn't allowed is to resist and disobey the commands of law enforcement. Those people want to go home safely, too. If you do fight them and you have a gun, things might go very very bad. Don't do that.

They are saying protesters are running a counterinsurgency to justify invoking the Insurrection Act and putting the military on the streets. https://t.co/tyMjSqtiN4 — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) January 26, 2026

Isn't that exactly what they are doing? Pretti was armed, after all. Trump should have already invoked the Insurrection Act long ago.

Wait, are you saying these things are not normal, because I've been being told all day that legal observers, those who just show up and direct traffic, secret Signal Chats, and ICE Watch apps, entirely new ideas as far as I can tell, are totally normal, been doing it for years? https://t.co/MQUfdSnSRW — Confessions of a Conservative (@TwisteChristian) January 26, 2026

Sounds like a very well organized counter-insurgency, honestly.

Yes. Private signal chats, running license plates, following 'suspected' ICE agents for hours, armed protestors ... sounds a bit militarized.

None of this is an excuse for ICE acting improperly, but don't pretend these are ordinary people unknowingly or accidentally clashing with totalitarians. They chose to do what they did, and we need to be honest about the level of opposition to ICE and how it's actually harmful to… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 26, 2026

Good was very clearly in a lot of activists groups and sent her kid to a SocJus school. It seems like Pretti wasn't deeply down the rabbit hole, but wasn't he on the Signal chat? In any case, as others have pointed out, what Pretti was at was not a protest but a "direct action". — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 26, 2026

The reason the crowd showed up to the scene was they were alerted via Signal. This is very organized action.

So the Second Amendment only applies to people you like now? — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) January 26, 2026

Advertisement

Earlier today Chip Roy said, “Carrying a gun & magazines is not an invitation for cops to shoot you. Fighting cops (esp. w/ a gun) might be.” That’s where I’m at. If you’re carrying and you’re out there messing with law enforcement, that’s not responsible 2A protected behavior.… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 26, 2026

In other words, if you are carrying, don't go looking to fight law enforcement.

"Good even said 'I'm not mad'" THEN HIT HIM WITH HER CAR. French seems to think he can leave that little bit out. — St. Rev. Dr. Rev ⏭️☯️🏴😻 (@St_Rev) January 26, 2026

That undermines his argument. French wants you to ignore that.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.