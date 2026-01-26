Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
Don't Buy the Martyr Myth: Pretti and Good Chose Confrontation with Law Enforcement

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The Left is trying to prop up Good and Pretti as modern day liberty martyrs. They are far from that. Fighting the people trying to ensure America is safe and has strong borders doesn't make one a hero. 

It's absolutely allowed. What isn't allowed is to resist and disobey the commands of law enforcement. Those people want to go home safely, too. If you do fight them and you have a gun, things might go very very bad. Don't do that.

Isn't that exactly what they are doing? Pretti was armed, after all. Trump should have already invoked the Insurrection Act long ago.

Sounds like a very well organized counter-insurgency, honestly. 

Yes. Private signal chats, running license plates, following 'suspected' ICE agents for hours, armed protestors ... sounds a bit militarized. 

The reason the crowd showed up to the scene was they were alerted via Signal. This is very organized action.

In other words, if you are carrying, don't go looking to fight law enforcement. 

That undermines his argument. French wants you to ignore that. 

