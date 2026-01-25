ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active...
From Union Dues to Molotov Dreams: How Teachers' and Nurses' Unions Are Bankrolling Far-Left Lunacy

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on January 25, 2026
NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The person shot yesterday after tussling with ICE officers was a nurse. Lately, many nurses and educators have been in the news behaving particularly erratically and making bizarre videos. Their rhetoric is also very violent. There may be an explanation.

The Unions for both of these career fields are very very Leftist. They full support, endorse and finance Far Left candidates. It appears they are also radicalizing their members and that is the very scary part. 

Unfortunately, so many people don't have lives outside of their careers and it's very easy for them to become embroiled in this nonsense. This is the one place they fit in and feel they can identify. 

Also, don't send your kids to public schools. 

It's horrific. 

A bunch of women who hate men, children and families. 

America has a real crisis. 

