From Union Dues to Molotov Dreams: How Teachers' and Nurses' Unions Are Bankrolling Far-Left Lunacy

The person shot yesterday after tussling with ICE officers was a nurse. Lately, many nurses and educators have been in the news behaving particularly erratically and making bizarre videos. Their rhetoric is also very violent. There may be an explanation.

I think there is something missing from the discussion around the shooting of Alex Pretti yesterday that is very important we talk about.



This man was a nurse. I have been a nurse in Minnesota since 2003.



It’s time we have a talk about the way healthcare orgs and unions… — Elizabeth has no more fucks to give🇺🇸💛💚🤍💜 (@ElizabethGiddi1) January 25, 2026

The Unions for both of these career fields are very very Leftist. They full support, endorse and finance Far Left candidates. It appears they are also radicalizing their members and that is the very scary part.

This radicalization is taking place in unions, too, including performers’ orgs. But nurses and teachers are head-to-head in their feminized madness, and as a result, they send their own as cannon fodder to their pathetic “revolution.” The motto is first, do no harm. Really? https://t.co/uYegIEMimK — Mary McDonald-Lewis (@mmcdonaldlewis) January 25, 2026

Unfortunately, so many people don't have lives outside of their careers and it's very easy for them to become embroiled in this nonsense. This is the one place they fit in and feel they can identify.

He's a product of an educational system dominated top to bottom by the collectivist left for sixty plus years. We shouldn't wonder why so many of these activist thugs are teachers, nurses, or government officials. They all come from the same pipeline of communist indoctrination. https://t.co/0bKqXqrb2E — Ralph L Santovenia 38/100 (@Joker961) January 25, 2026

If you’re a conservative in Minnesota, don’t get sick. https://t.co/B8jM7Rl0tx — Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) January 25, 2026

Also, don't send your kids to public schools.

Was just saying it seems nurses and teachers are two big fields that have been brainwashed and radicalized — Renee (@eeners) January 25, 2026

It's horrific.

They seem so normal.

Until they don’t. pic.twitter.com/nPuuVCsXL8 — Bridget McDammit (@BridgetMcDammit) January 25, 2026

The medical field has been Karen'd to death like the education field has. It's also why it's overpriced. pic.twitter.com/1MAYELAbAM — Dan (@wheredamoon) January 25, 2026

A bunch of women who hate men, children and families.

I agree 100%! People wonder why so many nurses and teachers have become radicalized. The unions are a major reason! Critical care nurse here. I tried for YEARS to get out of the union. I didn't want my money going to the radical groups they support. SEIU makes it virtually… — Lori (LMNLA) (@Arielkay2015) January 25, 2026

Very good pick up. The medical field in general, even medical schools that produce doctors are neck-deep in DEI/CRT indoctrination. 100% of selection committee members are Leftists at most medical schools. You will find the same conditions at most law schools as well. NOT GOOD. — Yianni (@Yersiniawafer) January 25, 2026

America has a real crisis.

