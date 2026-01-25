ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active Shooting Scenes

When Renee Good was shot after she tried run over an ICE officer, and again yesterday after the Pretti shooting, the Left has squawked about ICE not allowing medical care immediately for the 'victim'. It's like they don't understand the basics of law enforcement, at all.

"I informed the ICE agents that I am a physician, and I asked to assess the victim.

At first, the ICE agents wouldn't let me through ... But none of the ICE agents ... were performing CPR...None of the agents were helping him." pic.twitter.com/9JDbuu9v0A — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 25, 2026

2/ "Finally, one agent agreed to let me assess the victim. ...

I was confused as to why the victim was on his side, because that is not standard practice when a victim has been shot. Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice.

Instead of doing either of those… pic.twitter.com/WMAXyhPpxI — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 25, 2026

3/ "I asked the ICE agents if the victim had a pulse, and they said they did not know."



link to document of second witness declaration filed in federal court: https://t.co/YEyGJghoyJ — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 25, 2026

So, ICE can't allow anyone off the street to just run up and start treating a victim/suspect right away for many reasons. The first reason is they have no idea if the suspect/victim is still dangerous. What if they allowed a bystander to start treating them and then they committed violence against the medical professional? Law enforcement would be responsible. Also, there is evidence to preserve. Finally, what if the 'medical professional' did more harm than good. The victim or their family would sue the state and everyone involved. That's why police and law enforcement wait on Emergency Medical Services whose whole job it is to treat ailing people.

They believe that there are three magical words that make anyone who says them invincible and beyond the rule of law. They are:

- "observer"

- "press"

- "medic"



And so the lunatics will claim to be any and all of them

What they don't realize is that no one cares https://t.co/hto2N586yi — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 25, 2026

We’ve been over this, Ryan.



No matter what you think about the shooting itself, once it occurred, law enforcement aren’t going to immediately let random people on to the scene just because they say they’re a doctor.



And there’s literally video of them performing CPR. https://t.co/RyBSZhJcFq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2026

Law enforcement was providing basic first aid. That is what they are supposed to do until ACTUAL paramedics hired by the county or state arrive.

So a Dr just happened to be at another shooting ? Hmmm — Nofsgiven🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) January 25, 2026

Crazy how a 'Doctor' was immediately at the scene of Good and Pretti. How does that happen?

Quit lying. — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) January 25, 2026

You don’t let some random person off the street enter an active crime scene firstly because you don’t know if that person is also a threat and secondly you don’t contaminate a crime scene with random people. Leftists just made this thing up with absolute no basis in reality… — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) January 25, 2026

That is Libs in a nutshell ... absolutely no basis in reality.

