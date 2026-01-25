ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active Shooting Scenes

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on January 25, 2026
ImgFlip

When Renee Good was shot after she tried run over an ICE officer, and again yesterday after the Pretti shooting, the Left has squawked about ICE not allowing medical care immediately for the 'victim'. It's like they don't understand the basics of law enforcement, at all.

Advertisement

So, ICE can't allow anyone off the street to just run up and start treating a victim/suspect right away for many reasons. The first reason is they have no idea if the suspect/victim is still dangerous. What if they allowed a bystander to start treating them and then they committed violence against the medical professional? Law enforcement would be responsible. Also, there is evidence to preserve. Finally, what if the 'medical professional' did more harm than good. The victim or their family would sue the state and everyone involved. That's why police and law enforcement wait on Emergency Medical Services whose whole job it is to treat ailing people. 

Law enforcement was providing basic first aid. That is what they are supposed to do until ACTUAL paramedics hired by the county or state arrive.

Crazy how a 'Doctor' was immediately at the scene of Good and Pretti. How does that happen?

That is Libs in a nutshell ... absolutely no basis in reality.  

