Oops, Gavin Newsom Forgot: He Banned Guns at Protests – Now He's the 2A Champion Against Trump

Gavin Newsom usually detests the Second Amendment, but for the purpose of defaming an ICE officer after another shooting in Minneapolis, he suddenly supports it wholeheartedly. Isn't that convenient?

Advertisement

The Trump administration does not believe in the 2nd Amendment. Good to know. https://t.co/oOtKw78aut — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 25, 2026

The most fun part is we can now cite this in the SB2 litigation. Newsom admits banning carry at protests, as CA has done under his watch, is unconstitutional. https://t.co/seCu97Er65 — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 25, 2026

You literally signed a bill into law in CA banning carry at protests! And you support existing laws banning the pistol Pretti was carrying for several different reasons.



Bessent made a dumb comment, yes. You have actually signed into law attacks on the Second Amendment. https://t.co/seCu97Er65 — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 25, 2026

In all of his preening about the importance of Second Amendment, Newsom seems to forget HE banned carry at protests in California. Oops! It seems Gavin's right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing.

These leftist politicians are the gift that keeps on giving — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) January 25, 2026

He's now on record saying he fully supports protestors carrying. Good to know!

Lots of lefties gave the pro gun side great clips and quotes for future lawsuits this weekend. — Brrrt (@_Strategery_) January 25, 2026

OK. If that was the case, it puts things in a slightly different light. https://t.co/RbNnMXTGYi — DarkStar Typos Are My Way Of Life 🇺🇲🇯🇲 (@DarkstarTweets) January 25, 2026

It's almost like Gavin Newsom has no real belief system and just says whatever is politically expedient.

Oh, poor Gavin! Video exists and that is very, very bad for him.

The irony, so now Newsom is pretending to be pro-2A. You really can’t make this up. — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) January 25, 2026

Not sure of MN, but I am on a break in my CCW renewal course. And I came across this in my materials. pic.twitter.com/cwaij8lzqu — Matthew Bowdish MD (@MatthewBowdish) January 25, 2026

Oh, well that changes things.

I love the posturing here by people like Newsom who made it their job to be anti-gun and and when the talking shifts they act like they were always for it and point the finger like we were against it. — S Price (@S_Price2) January 25, 2026

Wait a minute here let’s just see how far his TDS takes him.Let that man cook. — DCN (@dcnaus) January 25, 2026

He will literally say any and everything if he thinks it can hurt Trump.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.