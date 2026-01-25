ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active...
VIP
Minneapolis Shooting Exposes Democrat Brinkmanship – They Don't Care Who Dies
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts...
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What...
Bill Kristol: 'Dems Can Say It’s the Republicans’ Bill'
WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post...
HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him...
So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up...
SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE...
100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling...
Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help...
VIP
Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because...
Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in I...

Oops, Gavin Newsom Forgot: He Banned Guns at Protests – Now He's the 2A Champion Against Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on January 25, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Gavin Newsom usually detests the Second Amendment, but for the purpose of defaming an ICE officer after another shooting in Minneapolis, he suddenly supports it wholeheartedly. Isn't that convenient?

Advertisement

In all of his preening about the importance of Second Amendment, Newsom seems to forget HE banned carry at protests in California. Oops! It seems Gavin's right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing.

He's now on record saying he fully supports protestors carrying. Good to know!

Recommended

WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's almost like Gavin Newsom has no real belief system and just says whatever is politically expedient. 

Oh, poor Gavin! Video exists and that is very, very bad for him. 

Oh, well that changes things.

He will literally say any and everything if he thinks it can hurt Trump.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

GAVIN NEWSOM GUN CONTROL GUN OWNERS GUN RIGHTS SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants
Grateful Calvin
ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active Shooting Scenes
justmindy
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What She Told Him to Do
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'
Jacob B.
So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up Arms Against ICE? Yeah, LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants Grateful Calvin
Advertisement