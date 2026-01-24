Weakest Mayor in America Conquers His Greatest Foe... Cat Dander

Mayor Mamdani has to be the most silly man currently elected in New York and it's not even close. He is allergic to cats, apparently. In order to be a Leftist nilly-willy man, however, you must have a cat. So, he's getting shots to make him not allergic. Yes, really.

Advertisement

.@NYCMayor is undergoing seven months worth of allergy shots with the aim of getting a cat at the end of the cycle — Joe Anuta (@joeanuta) January 23, 2026

The DSA equivalent of freezing your eggs is undergoing seven months of medical intervention in order to adopt a cat https://t.co/FBfThJz4k0 — Seasonal Clickfarm Worker (@ClickingSeason) January 24, 2026

Commies apparently love their cats.

Only real men get dogs. That disqualifies Mamdani.

His goal is to eat the cat https://t.co/yoHi2EhC77 — Nicholas DeVito (@nick_devito) January 24, 2026

Being allergic to cats is just a state of mind https://t.co/KcTzDsaOce — Kristin Cassidy (@Kristin1101) January 23, 2026

He should just meditate or something.

Communists are beyond parody https://t.co/hCDtkfvOXW — John Edward Yancy (Associate of Science) (@johnyancy84) January 24, 2026

lowest T man in America https://t.co/apxPLnVrUj — 🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼PALEOLITHIC AGE TUNA 🐟ALTUNA🐟 ALTINA (@alt1na1) January 23, 2026

And it's not even close.

Just get the cat and get over it. Take allergy meds on and off the first few months until your body adapts. Worked for me for two cats. https://t.co/jTw3KqvVz2 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) January 24, 2026

Some suggest exposure therapy.

Zohran might be the weakest human being to ever be ostensibly be in charge of a major city.



I say ostensibly because a local version of the Deep State is already showing up. https://t.co/9rAkv9RD93 — Troy M. Olson 🇺🇸🦅🗽 (@TroyMOlson) January 24, 2026

Believe this counts as a cultural victory for Curtis Sliwa’s Empire of Cats. https://t.co/8DFzXmk3GF pic.twitter.com/r5YudFdPQ8 — tech_khan (@codex_americana) January 24, 2026

Doesnt he know cats are jerks? https://t.co/Ctj8OeUtBt — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) January 24, 2026

Well, he's a jerk, so ....

I’m sorry what https://t.co/auqRjcDyz8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 24, 2026

Bro is preparing for the honeymoon period to end https://t.co/xJ4QhR0peW — 🤍Cassie🤍 (@Kisson_thelips) January 23, 2026

We had a cat lover in the race, you people rejected his message https://t.co/byWF0jkg1M pic.twitter.com/GC7Cl1zS0e — AmusedToDeath (@AmusedToDeath1) January 23, 2026

A huge miss.

Oh so all those “friends” that said they can’t come over and meet my cat CAN fix that problem. Hmmm, ok, I see https://t.co/kOiDpdT5OI — ✋🏻 Just Jack 🤚🏻 (@luxurytrash_) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

Clearly, these are not true friends.

Communists will do anything but create food — Gary with a T (@spampots2020) January 24, 2026

I hope he finds a way to pet it on his lap during announcements like Dr. Evil. — The Dawnerator (@TheDawnerator) January 23, 2026

That would be fitting.

The cat will still go after the rats in the house. — 👀 (@dianad32163) January 23, 2026

Mamdani should be on alert then.

I mean I love cats but why does he suddenly want one so bad? 😂 — Jay Em (@sluttyjd9) January 23, 2026

His wife is probably making him.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.