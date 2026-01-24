Ryan Girdusky's Straightforward Fix for Walz: Offer the Deal, Comply with ICE, De-Escalate...
Libs Eat Up Fake 'ICE-Scared-Off-My-Carrot-Pickers' Hoax – Because Orange Man Bad
Hypocrisy Alert: Gavin Newsom's Team Drops Homophobic AI Memes on Gay Treasury Sec....
A Viral Reel of Leftist Meltdowns Shows What Happens When Rage Replaces Reason

Weakest Mayor in America Conquers His Greatest Foe... Cat Dander

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on January 24, 2026
Screenshot

Mayor Mamdani has to be the most silly man currently elected in New York and it's not even close. He is allergic to cats, apparently. In order to be a Leftist nilly-willy man, however, you must have a cat. So, he's getting shots to make him not allergic. Yes, really.

Commies apparently love their cats.

Only real men get dogs. That disqualifies Mamdani.

He should just meditate or something. 

And it's not even close.

Some suggest exposure therapy. 

Well, he's a jerk, so ....

A huge miss.

Clearly, these are not true friends. 

That would be fitting.

Mamdani should be on alert then.

His wife is probably making him.

