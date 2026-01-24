Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Chuck Todd Lectures ICE on 'Training' While Leftist Mobs Surround and Assault ICE...
Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE...
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for...
Weakest Mayor in America Conquers His Greatest Foe... Cat Dander
Ryan Girdusky's Straightforward Fix for Walz: Offer the Deal, Comply with ICE, De-Escalate...
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Tensions High After U.S. Border Patrol Shoots Armed Assailant in Minnesota
U.S. House Speaker Tells London the Truth
It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and...
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Mistakes Hysteric Knavery for ‘Historic Bravery’ in Minneapolis P...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals ‘Free Childcare’ Plan That Includes Illegal Aliens (of...

From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Post

justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on January 24, 2026
Meme

Josh Sorbe describes himself as Spokesperson for Democrats, currently Senate Judiciary Democrats. This is what he has to say about ICE. Thankfully, Steve Guest grabbed the screenshot before someone made Sorbe take it down.

Advertisement

The Democrats want a Civil War. 

America would like to know.

It's extremely difficult to keep up with their logic.

Recommended

Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

At the very least, there is no question Democrats are using illegals to pump up numbers in the Census so they get more House seats. That's the very least they are doing. 

Oh, they are certainly well funded and there are groups tasked with organizing the nonsense. 

Advertisement

The Left was just fine with the killing of Babbitt. She was unarmed.

History repeating itself. 

It's what the Democrats do. They'll do whatever they need to do to ruin America and turn people against each other. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia
Grateful Calvin
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Brett T.
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Grateful Calvin
Chuck Todd Lectures ICE on 'Training' While Leftist Mobs Surround and Assault ICE Agents Doing Their Jobs
justmindy
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE Agents
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia Grateful Calvin
Advertisement