From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Post

Josh Sorbe describes himself as Spokesperson for Democrats, currently Senate Judiciary Democrats. This is what he has to say about ICE. Thankfully, Steve Guest grabbed the screenshot before someone made Sorbe take it down.

🚨🚨 OFFICIAL statement from the Senate Judiciary Democrats:



Federal law-enforcement officers are “undisciplined, overweight, low IQ rent-a-cops.” https://t.co/nr7cAhMFuH pic.twitter.com/mAxfuYzf2d — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2026

No intention to ever allow a peaceful transition of power.



Insurrection https://t.co/x1xYGp7cZM — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) January 24, 2026

Vehement signaling to insurgent groups. https://t.co/K3PhB8e053 — V. M. Nasti Actual (@vincenzo412) January 24, 2026

The Democrats want a Civil War.

America would like to know.

Why do democrats hate law enforcement? — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) January 24, 2026

Dems: Arresting every J6er was absolutely necessary for 'breaking the law'

Also Dems: You must allow law breaking on a massive scale and law enforcement is evil. — Disco Very 🔫 Constitutional Disco Pirate (@rockthatketo) January 24, 2026

It's extremely difficult to keep up with their logic.

Less than a year ago, the same people were trying to lecture us about why it was critical to our democracy to keep all our untrained, undisciplined, overweight, low IQ government employees when Trump was trying to fire them. I wonder what the public employee's union thinks. — KK4721 (@KK21SD) January 24, 2026

Basically most democrat voters are electing their representatives to do nothing but put out statements like this. Almost all are distortions or lies. I think the only solution is to ensure fair and accurate elections in which only legal voters vote. I refuse to believe our… — Michael Passons (@passfrog) January 24, 2026

At the very least, there is no question Democrats are using illegals to pump up numbers in the Census so they get more House seats. That's the very least they are doing.

That might be true, but we’re finding out how well trained and organized the so called protesters are. Just so you know, the protesters SIGNAL network has been infiltrated. I’m very interested to see what we find out. — crescentlane (@crescentlane2) January 24, 2026

Oh, they are certainly well funded and there are groups tasked with organizing the nonsense.

they protestors all have the same 68 iq — DRBIDENinflation 𝕏𝕏𝕏𝕏 #MAGA (@vjan09) January 24, 2026

That's not what they were saying when the Capitol Police murdered an unarmed protester for yelling at them. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 24, 2026

The Left was just fine with the killing of Babbitt. She was unarmed.

It’s everything coming around full circle. The democrats are once again ready to fight a civil war in defense of their slave labor. — Dustythepainter (@dustythepainter) January 24, 2026

History repeating itself.

False, and incredibly irresponsible. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) January 24, 2026

It's what the Democrats do. They'll do whatever they need to do to ruin America and turn people against each other.

