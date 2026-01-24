Chuck Todd Lectures ICE on 'Training' While Leftist Mobs Surround and Assault ICE Agents Doing Their Jobs

The Corporate Media is swooping in to defend the out of control Leftist mob.

The behavior of these agents is appalling. Clearly untrained. “After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo… https://t.co/O8V7AJIf7y — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 24, 2026

How does Chuck Todd know anything about their training?

Dude -- you're barely trained for ANYTHING given your performance over the years.



Ever wrestled with a guy who is holding a gun? https://t.co/QLcc6k8dAo — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 24, 2026

Chuck Todd couldn't wrestle a wet cat.

How to stay safe from ICE:



1) Stay as far away from them as possible. You don’t want to be “collateral damage”.



2) Don’t follow them in your car, honk at them, cuss them out, block them, or anything else that gives them a reason to arrest you.



3) Never bring a weapon to a… https://t.co/UBSoRzLYVo — Paul X (@Immysteryman2) January 24, 2026

It's really not that hard to mind your own business.

Please, Chuck Todd, explain proper vs improper applications of violence, given your massive wealth of experience on the topic. https://t.co/NvHCPAuTBh — Timothy Schulte (@TimmySchulte) January 24, 2026

Insurrection Dems are fixating on the training talking point which isn't even relevant here. There's not a trained force to put down a rebellion in the US and the left adopting insurrection tactics doesn't mean law enforcement has to stop and do a PowerPoint lecture. They have… https://t.co/hQ5ckI4kvc — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) January 24, 2026

In a sane world, federal law enforcement properly enforcing American laws wouldn't have to fight mobs of people. Who is really the problem here?

Chuck. When did you get the talking points? You are a shill https://t.co/TVSDwtIYWn — Jammer (@Jammer927) January 24, 2026

Always has been.

Please explain what armed ICE agents are trained to do if a violent protester pulls a gun on them, Chuck. https://t.co/PJVonePAMd — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) January 24, 2026

Chuck you are so inexperienced in hand to hand combat https://t.co/21Ya3F7z3v — Kathie Hawkins 🇺🇸 (@HawkinsKat5036) January 24, 2026

Chuck couldn't fight his way out of a wet paper sack.

It’s abhorrent to spew out such hateful rhetoric and incite violence but you maggots have no soul you and your subhuman colleagues are encouraging people to fight against law enforcement who are upholding their sworn oath of office and enforcing the laws https://t.co/3Jx4Z7CQeR — Randy Harpman Howell (@RandyDHarpman) January 24, 2026

Chuck is a massive part of the problem.

The political media in the US is broken beyond even hope of repair.



This was not a case of lack of training; it was an excess of psychopathy.



Cronkite, he is not. https://t.co/H3hOPMTkPs pic.twitter.com/GqNc0pyHEU — 'That's how I register despair' (@GenevaTradeLaw) January 24, 2026

Crazy Leftist mobs are following around ICE officers doing their jobs. They surround them, spit on them, honk their horns, blow airhorns, shout at them, throw food at them and some of them even try to fight them, but somehow Leftists think they are the good guys.

