Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens Millions

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 AM on January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

If there is one thing Trump is going to do, it's troll the Left any time he can, and it's really glorious. Most of the country is under severe weather warnings for the weekend and Trump wonders what happened to the Global Warming? Cue Chicken Little music and Leftists pulling out their hair.

The goalposts are constantly being moved. 

Maybe this cold weather is just proof we must own Greenland or we are all going to freeze to death.

More specifically, it's what the LEFT says it is.

Of course, one of the Krassenstein Dancing Monkey Brothers had to weigh in with his vapid explanation. ChatGPT definitely wrote that for him. 

Al Gore said we would all be dead by now.

Exactly! The Left now calls it 'climate crisis' because then they can make hot days, cold days, rainy days, sunny days or really any day fit their definition. 

Any excuse for the government to demand Americans give them more money.

The Left always has an excuse.

