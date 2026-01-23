Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens Millions

If there is one thing Trump is going to do, it's troll the Left any time he can, and it's really glorious. Most of the country is under severe weather warnings for the weekend and Trump wonders what happened to the Global Warming? Cue Chicken Little music and Leftists pulling out their hair.

TRUMP: Record cold weight expected to hit 40 states. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the environmental insurrectionist please explain – WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING? pic.twitter.com/wCmfcPSCFG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 23, 2026

All the libs who have claimed every hurricane and hot day is a result of global warming are about to scream in unison that “WeAtHeR iS nOt ClImAtE.” https://t.co/dfCCnBkgHE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 23, 2026

The goalposts are constantly being moved.

Greatest propaganda switch of all time. We will call it climate change and blame all adverse weather (which is, obviously, common) on climate change. Brilliant, really. — Rubbie (@robadob92) January 23, 2026

Wait I thought we had to invade Greenland because of climate change? — Lenny Briscoe (@onekayeighty) January 23, 2026

Maybe this cold weather is just proof we must own Greenland or we are all going to freeze to death.

Science is whatever they say it is…did I get that right? — DeusVult45/47 (@Therman8R) January 23, 2026

More specifically, it's what the LEFT says it is.

And someone is not happy about it https://t.co/WuAi0PVXv8 pic.twitter.com/0k6MdyfH3T — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) January 23, 2026

Of course, one of the Krassenstein Dancing Monkey Brothers had to weigh in with his vapid explanation. ChatGPT definitely wrote that for him.

The lib elites changed the term to climate change to move the goal posts — Raijin Capital (@RaijinCapital) January 23, 2026

They had to rebrand to "global climate change" because the original scam had failed. — Ann Koehler (@annkoehler) January 23, 2026

Al Gore said we would all be dead by now.

We kept having colder weather so they just changed the name to climate change, which is a catch-all term — 笑-Murican_Mirth-笑 (@panelsucanfeel) January 23, 2026

Global warming has left the building.🤣 — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 23, 2026

Ever since they changed it from “global warming“ to “the climate crisis“, they can use it to blame you for not just heat waves, but EVERYTHING. https://t.co/N6IFf8CE2d — LogicallyConsistentMD (@LogicalMD33) January 23, 2026

Exactly! The Left now calls it 'climate crisis' because then they can make hot days, cold days, rainy days, sunny days or really any day fit their definition.

Global Warming activist are no where to be found pic.twitter.com/lOnp835qzT — Victor (@LegitNaBoss) January 23, 2026

We went too far to correct global warming. We need to give our money to the governments and large businesses to prevent global cooling. Wait, I've heard this one before. — someone smart (@pure_evil_lax) January 23, 2026

Any excuse for the government to demand Americans give them more money.

Didn’t Al Gore explain it? — Jamie Klein (@jamieklein61) January 23, 2026

Global warming is a myth but the left will have an excuse — Real Life Footage (@RealLifeFootage) January 23, 2026

The Left always has an excuse.

