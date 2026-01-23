ICE Official: Rioters Trying to Block Agents with U-Haul Load of Riot Shields—They Will Not Win

This morning, protestors showed up at the Minneapolis ICE office with a U-Haul full of riot shields and decided to try and stop the agents from leaving the office. The man in charge said they will not win and agents will go to work.

BREAKING: A top ICE official reveals that anti-ICE rioters showed up this morning to the agency's office in Minneapolis with a U-Haul van full of riot shields and are now trying to block agents from leaving the building



"They are ... currently trying to impede us from getting… pic.twitter.com/hcrBTTFtJo — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) January 23, 2026

In normal states, the police would come help control the crowds. Minnesota is a lawless state so ICE is on their own.

Who is paying for all this?

Who are the judges and politicians that protect & aid domestic terrorists?@realDonaldTrump we need a public list of exposure, and the judges need to be arrested! https://t.co/AAImJppB2s — End1913 (@End1913) January 23, 2026

Probably some NGO receiving American tax dollars.

Technically kidnapping and a fire code violation. https://t.co/nz2HfrUzcp — Accipiter striatus (@PeterGordon_CBP) January 23, 2026

Unfortunately, the police won't help them.

Just your everyday peaceful protestors showing up with



**checks notes**



riot shields. https://t.co/YaukJi9KlP — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 23, 2026

When they start dropping off loads of bricks, ICE agents better keep their heads on a swivel.

Time to invoke the Insurrection Act! https://t.co/PHS2xgq5aT — Tim Shaw (@tlsfr8flyer) January 23, 2026

Confiscate the @uhaul and tell the company it’s now seized as RICO evidence for a pending case https://t.co/CHbB7llJdS — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 23, 2026

They are the opposite of peaceful.

time for the water cannons and orange bear spray — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 23, 2026

Who paid for the U-Haul? It shouldn’t be that hard to follow the money and arrest these people. — LCHobbs (@lc_hobbs) January 23, 2026

This certainly can't be tolerated.

Every single one of them should be arrested. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) January 23, 2026

These people are like children. They keep upping the ante until they receive a punishment. — CA 🇺🇸 (@canj_ca) January 23, 2026

They won't stop until they feel some pain.

where those shield just laying around the back yard??? — Carla Dunn (@abgrammie) January 23, 2026

That’s likely Antifa. Haven’t they been declared domestic terrorists? — July Sunshine (@JulySunshine3) January 23, 2026

Sure sounds like what they do!

We've seen this from antifa since 2016.. I thought @realDonaldTrump was dealing with these antifa scum?



An example from @BGOnTheScenehttps://t.co/Fqzrsh5trP — Alex (@AToggs) January 23, 2026

It seems to be a very similar pattern.

Apparently these people are immune from the law. — moses (@moshiach1836) January 23, 2026

That's the frustrating part. If other people got in the way of law enforcement, they would be arrested.

This is another example of a state militia impeding federal forces. pic.twitter.com/0FuUKMFsa1 — kokomored (@kokomored1) January 23, 2026

It's scary to think about.

