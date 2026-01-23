CNN Host Crushes Jack Smith: Lies Exposed As D.C. Elites Panic
Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents
Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt...
Guilty as Charged: Illegal Des Moines Ex-Superintendent Pleads to Citizenship Lie and Fire...
One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're...
Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight...
Fifty-Seven Republicans Betray Freedom: Vote to Keep Government 'Kill Switch' in Your Car
Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE,...
Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid...
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce...
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens M...
Labor and Delivery Nurse Takes 'Great Joy' at Thought of Karoline Leavitt Sustaining...
Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen C...

ICE Official: Rioters Trying to Block Agents with U-Haul Load of Riot Shields—They Will Not Win

justmindy
justmindy | 1:45 PM on January 23, 2026
imgflip

This morning, protestors showed up at the Minneapolis ICE office with a U-Haul full of riot shields and decided to try and stop the agents from leaving the office. The man in charge said they will not win and agents will go to work. 

Advertisement

In normal states, the police would come help control the crowds. Minnesota is a lawless state so ICE is on their own. 

Probably some NGO receiving American tax dollars.

Unfortunately, the police won't help them.

Recommended

Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents
justmindy
Advertisement

When they start dropping off loads of bricks, ICE agents better keep their heads on a swivel.

They are the opposite of peaceful. 

This certainly can't be tolerated. 

They won't stop until they feel some pain.

Advertisement

Sure sounds like what they do!

It seems to be a very similar pattern.

That's the frustrating part. If other people got in the way of law enforcement, they would be arrested.

It's scary to think about. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents
justmindy
Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're Single Because You're Annoying
justmindy
Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs
justmindy
Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt of Congress
Grateful Calvin
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America
Grateful Calvin
Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight Fascism
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents justmindy
Advertisement