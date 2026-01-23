Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem
Hypocrisy Alert: Gavin Newsom's Team Drops Homophobic AI Memes on Gay Treasury Sec. Bessent

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on January 23, 2026
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

Apparently, Gavin Newsom's Press Office has decided gay jokes are the way to go to get attention online. 

Remember when Democrats would have called posts like this 'homophobia'? This is certainly an interesting change.

Hopefully, California isn't paying the people who post on that account much money because they are lame.

Apparently, Democrats are so sure gay people will vote for them forever that they feel they can mock them and use them for joke fodder.

What happens when the woke scolds are the ones doing the homophobia?

This is the best they've got.

Why does Newsom's crew think this is acceptable? What do they say among themselves?

Clearly, they never actually cared about homophobia.

That's the ticket, Gavin.

