Hypocrisy Alert: Gavin Newsom's Team Drops Homophobic AI Memes on Gay Treasury Sec. Bessent

Apparently, Gavin Newsom's Press Office has decided gay jokes are the way to go to get attention online.

“I always defend my man. My motto: it’s hedge FUN not hedge fund.”



Premiering this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/vKP5ZOkDPP — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

Remember when Democrats would have called posts like this 'homophobia'? This is certainly an interesting change.

Wild to see Gavin Newsom go from the leading voice for legalizing gay marriage to dropping AI slop gay jokes.



He broke. https://t.co/itpCeOdmrE — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 24, 2026

Hopefully, California isn't paying the people who post on that account much money because they are lame.

Literally every time it’s a gay joke. Gay jokes about Vance. About Trump and Putin. About Bessent. It’s always a gay joke. You know why? Because liberals think we gay people are a joke. https://t.co/KRVRXxEKVw — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) January 23, 2026

Apparently, Democrats are so sure gay people will vote for them forever that they feel they can mock them and use them for joke fodder.

So the left is just doing casual homophobia now? https://t.co/UYnGpElJdF — Peter Meijer (@PeterMeijer) January 23, 2026

LOL they took like a day to respond and it’s AI slop making fun of the fact he’s gay. https://t.co/q0rggStgLI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 23, 2026

Democrat homophobia is alive and well. https://t.co/yCqLQCnNnz — Gregory Butcher (@GregButcher_) January 23, 2026

Gavin Newsom is spreading blatant homophobia and you think woke is back? https://t.co/yJ5R5O4frI — Jarrod Rodriguez (@JarrodRodrigue1) January 23, 2026

What happens when the woke scolds are the ones doing the homophobia?

Wild to see the former Mayor of San Francisco post homophobic AI slop memes to attack the Trump administration.



Revealing that this is how Newsom has decided to start his 2028 campaign. https://t.co/9zjYRqL2tR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 23, 2026

This is the best they've got.

The joke is he’s gay, they’re making fun of Bessent for being gay but don’t you ever say that Scott got under Gavin Newsom’s skin at Davos https://t.co/kv4ZpFquQO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 23, 2026

Why does Newsom's crew think this is acceptable? What do they say among themselves?

The Democrat front runner for the presidential nomination literally runs the most homophobic account on this whole app. https://t.co/Gqb1J5lyqO — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) January 23, 2026

Remarkable how quickly Democrats appeal to homophobic tropes. https://t.co/6QOlovC99k — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

Kinda crazy that we’ve reached a point where the Democratic frontrunner can post AI-generated homophobic memes of his opponents as reality TV characters.



Hard to comprehend how much dumber American political culture has become in the last half-decade. https://t.co/qjhH0Q9quJ — Werner Zagrebbi🇦🇿 (@zagrebbi) January 23, 2026

This is quite a line of attack for people who complain about supposed bigotry and homophobia. https://t.co/M04BsH4SHs — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) January 23, 2026

Clearly, they never actually cared about homophobia.

That's the ticket, Gavin.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.