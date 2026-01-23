MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to Elite Boarding Schools

Before you start reading this story, you should probably get a snack and a beverage. It's a whole mess. Nekima Armstrong is one of the organizers of the Minnesota church storming protest last week. Her name used to be Nekima Levy-Pounds and she has been running to cameras to complain about cops and 'racism' for decades. She runs an 'anti-poverty' charity. Now, that charity may not do a whole lot to help others, but it sure has kept her out of poverty. So, it was successful with at least one person. Her yearly salary often was more than any of the grants her 'charity' handed out.

Liberal activist Nekima Armstrong who organized MN church storming raked in over $1 million from an anti-poverty nonprofit. Filings show that she was making tens of thousands of dollars more each year than grants given



Reporting from @Pete_Pinedo and me https://t.co/9n4oRzwSgK — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 21, 2026

Far-left agitator Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was one of the organizers of the storming of a Minnesota church to protest ICE on Sunday, raked in over $1 million during six years leading a Minneapolis civil rights nonprofit that addresses anti-poverty issues. Armstrong, whose website identifies her as a civil rights lawyer and "scholar-activist," helped to organize the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday. In a Facebook post, she claimed that one of the church’s pastors is a leader at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The demonstration is one of many throughout the Twin Cities in protest of the federal government’s surge of immigration enforcement officials to crack down on widespread fraud taking place in the state.

It gets even more crazy. She and her husband (he calls Nekima his 'Queen') have seven children in a blended family. One of his is in prison and has never met Nekima. Nekima has a couple kids she shipped off to boarding school. That can't be cheap. She also has a child in private school.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, who takes $200k salary at her "anti-poverty" charity, sent three of her kids to a "prestigious boarding school on the east coast," her husband wrote a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/NwvtGiqXHt — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 23, 2026

Mr. Nekima probably really admires his wife's big salary.

As @Cam_Cawthorne reported, Armstrong received $1 million in salary in 6 years from her nonprofit, Wayfinder Foundation. In some years, her salary was larger than the amount of grants the org distributed. https://t.co/oMg7u7ADbt — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 23, 2026

It's all a scam.



Everything about the social justice movement is a scam. It's a pass-through to enrich activists and nothing more. https://t.co/6tuuX8osQo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 23, 2026

All of America has been played.

Well, it was definitely an anti-poverty charity… for her. https://t.co/z1KcqE0Euz — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 23, 2026

Silver lining to being arrested, she'll get a chance to meet her bonus son now — Smokers Haven 🇺🇸 (@605tokenpodcast) January 23, 2026

Perhaps they can have a family reunion! How fun!

She was professor of Law at St. Thomas Law School and is highly intelligent. Can only members of the Trump family make money now? — Annie in Minnesota (@univofmn) January 23, 2026

Oh, Annie! Just because she was a professor doesn't mean she is highly intelligent. She is very good at finding ways to enrich her own pocket though!

