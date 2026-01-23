MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to Elite Boarding Schools

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

Before you start reading this story, you should probably get a snack and a beverage. It's a whole mess. Nekima Armstrong is one of the organizers of the Minnesota church storming protest last week. Her name used to be Nekima Levy-Pounds and she has been running to cameras to complain about cops and 'racism' for decades. She runs an 'anti-poverty' charity. Now, that charity may not do a whole lot to help others, but it sure has kept her out of poverty. So, it was successful with at least one person. Her yearly salary often was more than any of the grants her 'charity' handed out. 

 Far-left agitator Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was one of the organizers of the storming of a Minnesota church to protest ICE on Sunday, raked in over $1 million during six years leading a Minneapolis civil rights nonprofit that addresses anti-poverty issues.

Armstrong, whose website identifies her as a civil rights lawyer and "scholar-activist," helped to organize the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday. 

In a Facebook post, she claimed that one of the church’s pastors is a leader at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The demonstration is one of many throughout the Twin Cities in protest of the federal government’s surge of immigration enforcement officials to crack down on widespread fraud taking place in the state. 

It gets even more crazy. She and her husband (he calls Nekima his 'Queen') have seven children in a blended family. One of his is in prison and has never met Nekima. Nekima has a couple kids she shipped off to boarding school. That can't be cheap. She also has a child in private school. 

Mr. Nekima probably really admires his wife's big salary. 

All of America has been played. 

Perhaps they can have a family reunion! How fun!

Oh, Annie! Just because she was a professor doesn't mean she is highly intelligent. She is very good at finding ways to enrich her own pocket though!

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS HOMELESSNESS ICE MINNESOTA

