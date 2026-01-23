Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid Antisemitism Scandal

Ms. Rachel is an entertainer for the pre-school set. She is also a major 'Free Palestine' supporter and recently even appeared with Mayor Mamdani. Ew.

Now, one of her relatives is speaking out. Clearly, he is sick of her.

‼️Ms. Rachel’s relative, comedian Jeff Lawrence, drops a bombshell:



“Ms. Rachel is desperately hiding that her children and her husband are of Jewish descent. She does not want that out.



Her children’s great-great grandmother Rose was a hard working proud Jewish… pic.twitter.com/26p5YmziBX — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) January 23, 2026

That would certainly hurt her brand if it got out, particularly since she was caught liking anti-Semitic remarks in her Instagram comments. Gross.

Someone should tell Rachel friends don't keep secrets.

"She's making $50m a year" I'm about to start making kid content https://t.co/uL2eD1ZBY6 — 🇺🇸✯𝐀𝐕✯🇮🇱 (@AVundefeated) January 23, 2026

Oh, she is making BIG money. She even has a whole toy line.

Stop watching these bigots in your home. Turn it off.

It's not looking good for Rachel.

Rachel Accurso is the paradigm of why intermarriage is so dissuaded among Jews. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) January 23, 2026

With wives like her, who needs enemies.

It WOULD make sense that she is getting paid by Qatar... They are funding the indoctrination of children in th a United States. 🤨 — Téa - the Empirical Armadillo (@empirical_Tea) January 23, 2026

The allegations about her sources of funding seem important.



I hope that the Feds are tracking all this terrorist money and aggressively prosecute anyone who can be documented to have illegal financial ties to terrorist groups. — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) January 23, 2026

The worst antisemites tend to be ones of Jewish decent or married into one. — ClassicalLibMOT🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 📟 (@CygnusA81) January 23, 2026

How can she loathe her own husband and children this way?

Her husband sounds like the real Jew hater cuz he stands silent and lets her spew her hate towards Jews or maybe he just loves the money? — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) January 23, 2026

Exactly! Maybe he should speak up. Perhaps, he is scared of her.

I love him, he should start a competing children’s show 😂 — NIBS (@AHarVesco) January 23, 2026

She's being paid to promote the Hamas talking points. — Jerry Mackay (@_NoPalState) January 23, 2026

Allegedly! Something is up and it seems very nefarious!

