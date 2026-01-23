Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid Antisemitism Scandal

Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 AM on January 23, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ms. Rachel is an entertainer for the pre-school set. She is also a major 'Free Palestine' supporter and recently even appeared with Mayor Mamdani. Ew. 

Now, one of her relatives is speaking out. Clearly, he is sick of her. 

That would certainly hurt her brand if it got out, particularly since she was caught liking anti-Semitic remarks in her Instagram comments. Gross.

Someone should tell Rachel friends don't keep secrets.

Oh, she is making BIG money. She even has a whole toy line.

Stop watching these bigots in your home. Turn it off.

It's not looking good for Rachel.

With wives like her, who needs enemies.

How can she loathe her own husband and children this way?

Exactly! Maybe he should speak up. Perhaps, he is scared of her.

Allegedly! Something is up and it seems very nefarious!

