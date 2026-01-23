Fifty-Seven Republicans Betray Freedom: Vote to Keep Government 'Kill Switch' in Your Car

Sigh! Another day, another reason to shake your fist at some of the Republicans in the House.

Unbelievably disturbing.



57 House Republicans just joined almost all the Democrats to ensure the government can shut off your car whenever it wants. pic.twitter.com/iLztCUNC5h — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) January 22, 2026

Advertisement

The idea that the federal government would require auto manufacturers to equip cars with a “kill switch” that can be controlled by the government is something you’d expect in Orwell’s 1984, and yet… https://t.co/B1KtC5gNbb — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 23, 2026

What is the point of Republicans if they allow this kind of overreach into the private lives of citizens?

Time for a non computerized car. https://t.co/LeRIuzbcax — Rosa DeJesus (@joelandrosa) January 23, 2026

Literally, it's time to find a very old used car with roll down windows and locks you have to push down in the door. No computerized car key. The kind of car where an actual key has to be put into the ignition.

These RINO’s gotta go, letting the government control a kill switch on your car, whats next, control your thermostats https://t.co/JlmP4ceI7i — Bob Kam (@BobKam6) January 23, 2026

Don't give Democrats any ideas. Gavin Newsom would love to do that in California.

Someone needs to show me where the Constitution envisioned insanity like this... https://t.co/Ryo5RJZ0j9 pic.twitter.com/e6i0NR6852 — Fred Clark (@JohnGalt_Who_Is) January 23, 2026

Seems a bit intrusive into the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of Americans, honestly.

California will find a way to weapons this for tax purposes. One day late on your vehicle registration? Kill switch. Want it turned back on? $1,000. https://t.co/yJvuQsFUYf — Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) January 23, 2026

WTF?! Buy old used cars now. I mean 70’s and 80’s old. No GPS and all of the electronics crap. https://t.co/MUJBJ3vfJY — Hideaway Distillery (@Hideaway97355) January 23, 2026

There is suddenly going to be a run on these kinds of vehicles.

We must not lose any more of our freedom to travel, right to privacy, and autonomy. https://t.co/LmJd6ChJ8i — Char'z Florida perspective (@Chars_Radio) January 23, 2026

Exactly. There were a lot of people that were afraid of the groups that might come after them and their reelections. https://t.co/KFQOEBIhXt — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) January 23, 2026

It could happen.

While it’s horrid that 57 republicans voted for this, EVERY SINGLE DEMOCRAT ALL 211 VOTED FOR IT! No surprise. Democrats always vote for tyranny. https://t.co/aNnJKLpEBZ — AdamAdonis7 (@AdamAdonis7) January 23, 2026

It's just sickening the GOP has anyone joining in with them.

I won't be voting for a GOP candidate until all 57 of these idiots are thrown out of office. This is an unbelievable and unacceptable encroachment on your constitutional rights. https://t.co/Zfr5fyf4vw — Max Morton (@maxmorton6GDM) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

The GOP members who voted for this owe us all an explanation.

It’s really quite simple, they want to make life outside the system impossible and destroy any possibility of dissent.



Buy an old car and learn how to maintain it, alternatively I’m sure somebody will figure out how to jailbreak this nonsense. https://t.co/7mefZAbBQt pic.twitter.com/lDXIezdWm7 — Gustav 🌲🇩🇰 (@GustavlsOnline) January 23, 2026

Buy old cars.



No government should have a kill switch to any of your tech, most especially a vehicle going 75 mph. https://t.co/DDigzP91sm — Fr Calvin Robinson ©️®️ (@calvinrobinson) January 23, 2026

This is way too much power for any government.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.