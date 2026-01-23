Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight...
Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE,...
Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid...
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce...
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens M...
Labor and Delivery Nurse Takes 'Great Joy' at Thought of Karoline Leavitt Sustaining...
Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen C...
Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's...
Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage...
Eric Swalwell Vows to Unleash His Inner Fascist If Elected CA Governor by...
VIP
Mayor Jacob Frey Wants BLM Ringleader Responsible for Storming Minnesota Church to Be...
BUCKLE UP: Trump Put the Brakes on a FETAL BODY PART CASH COW...
VIP
Reporter Asks Tennis Player ‘How It Feels to Play Under the American Flag...
Professional Agitator Who Stormed Church Has His 'Combat Veteran' Status Scrutinized

Fifty-Seven Republicans Betray Freedom: Vote to Keep Government 'Kill Switch' in Your Car

justmindy
justmindy | 10:55 AM on January 23, 2026
AngieArtist

Sigh! Another day, another reason to shake your fist at some of the Republicans in the House.

Advertisement

What is the point of Republicans if they allow this kind of overreach into the private lives of citizens?

Literally, it's time to find a very old used car with roll down windows and locks you have to push down in the door. No computerized car key. The kind of car where an actual key has to be put into the ignition. 

Don't give Democrats any ideas. Gavin Newsom would love to do that in California.

Seems a bit intrusive into the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of Americans, honestly.

Recommended

Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs
justmindy
Advertisement

There is suddenly going to be a run on these kinds of vehicles.

It could happen.

It's just sickening the GOP has anyone joining in with them.

Advertisement

The GOP members who voted for this owe us all an explanation.

This is way too much power for any government. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs
justmindy
Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight Fascism
justmindy
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America
Grateful Calvin
Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid Antisemitism Scandal
justmindy
Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's Harmeet Dhillon Who Responds
Warren Squire
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens Millions
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs justmindy
Advertisement