VIP
Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the...
MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to...
CNN Host Crushes Jack Smith: Lies Exposed As D.C. Elites Panic
Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents
ICE Official: Rioters Trying to Block Agents with U-Haul Load of Riot Shields—They...
Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt...
Guilty as Charged: Illegal Des Moines Ex-Superintendent Pleads to Citizenship Lie and Fire...
One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're...
Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight...
Fifty-Seven Republicans Betray Freedom: Vote to Keep Government 'Kill Switch' in Your Car
Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE,...
Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid...
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce...

Jordan Alleges Jack Smith Spied On More Than 12 GOP Lawmakers and the Investigation is Moving Forward

justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jim Jordan believes at least twelve GOP Lawmakers were spied on by Jack Smith and he intends to go forward with the investigation.

Advertisement

It's possible there were even more. 

Republican voters want to see action. They are tired of waiting for investigations and hearings. 

That's what GOP voters are scared of.

It does feel pretty major and like people need to pay.

Recommended

MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to Elite Boarding Schools
justmindy
Advertisement

GOP Voters want a little less talk and a lot more action. 

That would be illuminating. 

Just another Leftist shill.

Advertisement

More information will come out in the interview on Sunday. Hopefully, the GOP actually carries through with consequences. 

Crazy how that works. 

That's what all conservatives are waiting on.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CONGRESS DOMESTIC TERRORISM GOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to Elite Boarding Schools
justmindy
Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents
justmindy
Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs
justmindy
Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're Single Because You're Annoying
justmindy
ICE Official: Rioters Trying to Block Agents with U-Haul Load of Riot Shields—They Will Not Win
justmindy
CNN Host Crushes Jack Smith: Lies Exposed As D.C. Elites Panic
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to Elite Boarding Schools justmindy
Advertisement