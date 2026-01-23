Jordan Alleges Jack Smith Spied On More Than 12 GOP Lawmakers and the Investigation is Moving Forward

Jim Jordan believes at least twelve GOP Lawmakers were spied on by Jack Smith and he intends to go forward with the investigation.

BREAKING: Chairman @Jim_Jordan Believes "More Than 12" GOP Lawmakers Were 'Spied On' By Former Special Counsel Jack Smith In His 2020 Election Probe And CONFIRMS The Investigation Is Advancing Following Yesterday's Judiciary Hearing.



HERRIDGE:

So you think it's more than 12?… pic.twitter.com/GnwSrtbrVP — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) January 23, 2026

It's possible there were even more.

Curious. Will this be more "theater" from @Jim_Jordan or will be actually see some substance? https://t.co/7fjYqPaiLK — Chris Hinkle (@BFConservative) January 23, 2026

Republican voters want to see action. They are tired of waiting for investigations and hearings.

Smith realized after checking their phones that they were no threat. https://t.co/a7o1XZ0a0m — Juanito Vaquero (@JuanitoVaq63129) January 23, 2026

That's what GOP voters are scared of.

How is this information treated nonchalantly?

GOP - are you on barbiturates? Ketamine? Roofies?

Wake up and do something. https://t.co/y1S8IeFDLx — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) January 23, 2026

It does feel pretty major and like people need to pay.

This is huge. Why doesn’t anybody care about this? The Biden administration violated the American people. That’s what they did. Senators and representatives represent US. Me. They violated me. https://t.co/4DlMPmbTlW — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 23, 2026

Will anyone be held accountable? Not holding my breath, as always. — Daniel de la Fé (@dandelafe) January 23, 2026

GOP Voters want a little less talk and a lot more action.

Feckless. Smith secretly got these records, did not tell the court who they were for, got the companies to not reveal it, and did not tell the subjects. This is way bigger than watergate. But here we sit. Feckless politicians won't do anything. This means, that next time,… — bruce baur (@baur_bruce) January 23, 2026

If he collected that much info, maybe Jack Smith can tell us why republicans keep voting for leftist crap the American people explicitly said we don’t want? — Pew Mechanic (@pew_mechanic) January 23, 2026

That would be illuminating.

Unbelievable corruption by Jack Smith. He needs to go to prison for a LONG time. — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) January 23, 2026

Just another Leftist shill.

And they will impeach absolutely no one. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) January 23, 2026

Congress where justice goes to die. Exposure means nothing if justice is not pursued by DOJ. — Spiritus (@Sumeria6090) January 23, 2026

If that’s true, it’s a massive abuse of power that can’t be brushed off 👀 — ⭐️JaVale DGB (@CKildim) January 23, 2026

More information will come out in the interview on Sunday. Hopefully, the GOP actually carries through with consequences.

Wasn't Water Gate about just tapping one phone? But Dems can tap a dozen and no one bats an eye. — Lpmc2 (@Lpmc21) January 23, 2026

Crazy how that works.

<yawn> wake me up when someone actually goes to jail https://t.co/X7Lugh3QsC — Bill🇺🇸 (@bill_1818) January 23, 2026

That's what all conservatives are waiting on.

