Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're Single Because You're Annoying

Jessica Pin dubs herself a 'women's health advocate' and has been published in some major places. Cool story. Apparently, one place she has not found success is in dating. That's actually not surprising when you read her tweets.

I think the reason I’m single at 39 is because I spent my life expecting men to be good people.



Most women are willing to accept that men are bad people and adjust their dating strategy accordingly.



Most women seem fine to marry a bad person who has mistreated other women,… — Jessica Pin (@jess_ann_pin) January 22, 2026

Going into a relationship with the notion all men are bad will probably make it pretty difficult to find a good man, yes.

My advice for you is to stay single.

There's not a man alive who will live up to your standards.

You'll be happier.

The poor man who would have ended up with you will be happier.

Your future children will not be forced to endure your judgemental hell.

Win win win for all. https://t.co/T335waKDG9 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 23, 2026

Excellent advice! Men, like women, are only humans There is no man or woman who will totally satisfy all your needs and do everything right.

I’ll just quote the Heiress, “If I’d wanted to marry a woman, I’d have proposed to your sister.” https://t.co/KRLWZ9OwSu — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) January 23, 2026

Never once in 39 years has this woman thought perhaps that she was the problem.



It's a thought that exists beyond her wildest dreams. https://t.co/sDirDzmsFR — An Unassuming Apple, I Assume (@AppleOfAvalon) January 23, 2026

That thought never crossed her mind. Not once.

i suspect the reason you’re single at 39 is because you dichotomously attribute virtue to an entire gender https://t.co/2HaA099Uob — critter (@BecomingCritter) January 23, 2026

That'll do it!

> be woman

> “I’m single because men bad”

> doesn’t even consider she might be the problem https://t.co/WhOedOk6F8 pic.twitter.com/J0GOrxznMA — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) January 23, 2026

Switch the genders and this sounds just like an incel.



Interesting https://t.co/AfF2X6vEAE — Stephen Storey (@StephenStorey) January 23, 2026

Fair point. Maybe the similarity between the two group is they can't find a partner because they're so obnoxious.

And there is that.

It seems to me that we might have some questions about a “women’s sexual health advocate” who openly espouses misandrist views and believes that all of the issues in her own dating life stem from other people. https://t.co/6uMwE4ZRpc — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) January 23, 2026

No, you are are single at 39 just because you are a malnourished eggless femcel, no other reason. Stop gaslighting https://t.co/bzI0989ql2 — 《𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖊𝖉-𝕬𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖞𝖘𝖙》 (@JDantifragile) January 23, 2026

To be fair, it's probably best if she doesn't reproduce.

No the reason your single at 39 is because your simply insufferable lol Your constantly looking for reasons to to go to war against men instead of actually looking for a partner in earnest..And you are what you attract male or female so if all the dudes you come across are… https://t.co/h44gaoacvu — NobodiesHME ☃️🌍 (@BlackHeartHME) January 23, 2026

Hard truth, but the truth nonetheless.

