Libs Eat Up Fake 'ICE-Scared-Off-My-Carrot-Pickers' Hoax – Because Orange Man Bad

Democrats are so intent on believing America will fall apart because the Trump Administration is deporting people they will literally believe anything. Here is the latest exhibit.

Advertisement

This carrot farmer has almost a million dollars of carrots to pick but this administration and the fear of ICE ran off all the workers and he will lose his farm. pic.twitter.com/epeC3IUVCw — James Tate (@JamesTate121) January 23, 2026

This carrot farmer came online to say he had millions of dollars in carrots that would go bad because all his workers fled the farm in fear of ICE. He truly was distraught. There's only one problem ... it's fake.

This guy is just satirically f*****g with you. There are no giant carrot fields in Kansas, and even if there were they wouldn't be harvesting them by human crews in JANUARY. You fell for it because you're a complete moron who studied farming from Bugs Bunny cartoons https://t.co/jg4vbJopHP — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 23, 2026

Think about the weather in America right now. There are snow and ice storms everywhere but Florida. Does that really look like Kansas in January? Also, that amount of carrots is harvested with machines. People are do dumb.

Imagine being so ignorant that you think commercial carrot crops are harvested by hand in 2026 while simultaneously being so arrogant that you fall for a satirical video b/c you don’t bother to look it up. 🙄



(This is how carrots are harvested.) https://t.co/rvTycbWec3 pic.twitter.com/SfmF4h27dv — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) January 23, 2026

Libs may have lots of college degrees and student debt, but they have zero common sense.

Fun fact, we don't need migrant laborers paid a pittance to pick carrots.



We have these things called machines.



Rather than subsidizing cheap migrant labor we should be aggressively transitioning our farm sector to tech and automation.



It will attract more young guys to the… https://t.co/T5ZHwFjmaF pic.twitter.com/npWyxTLZSA — White Papers Policy Institute (@WhitePapersPol) January 23, 2026

This is why education is so important. James Tate has no idea what he’s talking about and does not realize this farmer is completely trolling. He’s in a WHEAT FIELD, no carrots to be found. https://t.co/MN3ELSHxgU — The Regenaissance (@_Regenaissance) January 23, 2026

People falling for this guys videos never gets old. 😂 https://t.co/gmSvMYN3Ci — Spencer Frost (@FarmerFrost) January 23, 2026

How do people keep falling for this?? Pretty hilarious https://t.co/ZeQgqCSAUv — Bart Parks (@BartParks) January 23, 2026

People have no idea where their food comes from and how it gets to their table.

Gee I should have put a satire alert. However, Tariffs are causing farmers to go bankrupt and JD Vance with his company backed by billionaires are ready to buy up the land cheap. — James Tate (@JamesTate121) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

This is the best part. 22 hours later Tate tries to play it off like he knew it was satire and everyone else was just stupid and didn't 'get it'.

“Gee I should have told people this was satire before I posted it because I totally recognized it was making fun of people like me, HOWEVER, here’s some other rhetoric we could be just as mad about as if this video mocking us was accurate”



🤣🤣🤣 — Dr. Maxamillion "Cool" Aide-Mann, Jr. (@datbitcointho) January 24, 2026

James had NO idea it was satire and it's so obvious. Just take the L, dude.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.