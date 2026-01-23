Libs Eat Up Fake 'ICE-Scared-Off-My-Carrot-Pickers' Hoax – Because Orange Man Bad

Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem
justmindy
justmindy | 8:35 PM on January 23, 2026
Yuhao

Democrats are so intent on believing America will fall apart because the Trump Administration is deporting people they will literally believe anything. Here is the latest exhibit.

This carrot farmer came online to say he had millions of dollars in carrots that would go bad because all his workers fled the farm in fear of ICE. He truly was distraught. There's only one problem ... it's fake.

Think about the weather in America right now. There are snow and ice storms everywhere but Florida. Does that really look like Kansas in January? Also, that amount of carrots is harvested with machines. People are do dumb. 

Libs may have lots of college degrees and student debt, but they have zero common sense.

People have no idea where their food comes from and how it gets to their table. 

This is the best part. 22 hours later Tate tries to play it off like he knew it was satire and everyone else was just stupid and didn't 'get it'. 

James had NO idea it was satire and it's so obvious. Just take the L, dude.

