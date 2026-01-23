Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs

Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight...
justmindy
January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Hays

The account 'Blue Lives Matter' has been working very hard to fight back against the Left, specifically the Leftists following ICE agents around and making their jobs very difficult. They started by having retired law enforcement and military drive around and appear to be ICE. Then, the Leftists follow the decoys and leave the real agents alone to do their job. Recently, they came up with this new plan.

Leftists started publishing phone numbers people could call and report 'ICE activity'. When activity was reported, a whole bunch of protestors would descend and harass the ICE officers. 'Blue Lives Matter' decided to use those hotlines against them and reported ICE activity at some interesting places ... biker bars. They claimed ICE officers were inside drinking beer. Leftists had a big surprise when they showed up. That's hilarious.

Oh, these Teacher's Unions are absolutely supporting this Leftist nonsense.

They are happening all over America.

They are also great when jerks try to disrupt the funerals of America's fallen soldiers.

Kind of like how the Left protests the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices all the time.

Yes, please post videos! America wants to revel in it. 

Turnabout is fair play.

