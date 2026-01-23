Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs

The account 'Blue Lives Matter' has been working very hard to fight back against the Left, specifically the Leftists following ICE agents around and making their jobs very difficult. They started by having retired law enforcement and military drive around and appear to be ICE. Then, the Leftists follow the decoys and leave the real agents alone to do their job. Recently, they came up with this new plan.

STOP what you're doing - we have a pretty huge update and confession about this whole "Report ICE activity hotline" situation.



By about 1am, we had reports come in from numerous states that there had been "incidents" at a number of biker bars last night. 🇺🇸



It turns out that… pic.twitter.com/p2Oqyj6bSn — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) January 23, 2026

Leftists started publishing phone numbers people could call and report 'ICE activity'. When activity was reported, a whole bunch of protestors would descend and harass the ICE officers. 'Blue Lives Matter' decided to use those hotlines against them and reported ICE activity at some interesting places ... biker bars. They claimed ICE officers were inside drinking beer. Leftists had a big surprise when they showed up. That's hilarious.

Would you also like to help us destroy this text line? The NEA is a traitorous organization, brainwashing children in all 50 states to protest and advocate for more illegal aliens. https://t.co/MtGuoah9B2 — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) January 23, 2026

Oh, these Teacher's Unions are absolutely supporting this Leftist nonsense.

Add these to your list. pic.twitter.com/fiBJcrpgSh — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) January 23, 2026

They are happening all over America.

I stand in awe watching the plan unfold.



Genius.



Thank you and God bless you all! pic.twitter.com/73eYmi0FcK — Oh4Pete'sSake! (@FromLowPlaces) January 23, 2026

This is sounding like an 80’s movie and Gen X is getting excited. — Nina (@nanc01234) January 23, 2026

😂 This is awesome. I’ve never met a biker I didn’t like. 😊 — Desiree MAGA Patriot (@Enzo072920) January 23, 2026

They are also great when jerks try to disrupt the funerals of America's fallen soldiers.

Maybe we need to start flooding them to the virtuous white lib neighborhoods including where the local politicians live... — Chicken & Sausage (@chickpig23) January 23, 2026

Kind of like how the Left protests the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices all the time.

I confess to being a big fan of guerrilla warfare. Well done. — Virgil Earp (@rfaircloth88) January 23, 2026

This is getting more and more hilarious as it progresses!!!! — Cassie Cynical🐩 (@TuckerPoodleMA) January 23, 2026

I couldn't love this more. pic.twitter.com/I2MqQ698Dv — Mare Loch (@Mare_Loch) January 23, 2026

After reading this I have an evil grin that I can not wipe off me face. Bravo. — James Julius (@swmp01) January 23, 2026

I'd give anything to see security cam footage of those interactions 🤣 — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) January 23, 2026

Yes, please post videos! America wants to revel in it.

While I would NEVER endorse this kind of activity (snicker), that could result in soy boys soiling their underwear, I do see fit to re-post it. — Gen X Rooster (@genx_rooster) January 23, 2026

Turnabout is fair play.

