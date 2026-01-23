CNN Host Crushes Jack Smith: Lies Exposed As D.C. Elites Panic
ICE Official: Rioters Trying to Block Agents with U-Haul Load of Riot Shields—They...
Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt...
Guilty as Charged: Illegal Des Moines Ex-Superintendent Pleads to Citizenship Lie and Fire...
One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're...
Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight...
Fifty-Seven Republicans Betray Freedom: Vote to Keep Government 'Kill Switch' in Your Car
Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE,...
Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid...
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce...
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens M...
Labor and Delivery Nurse Takes 'Great Joy' at Thought of Karoline Leavitt Sustaining...
Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen C...

Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents

justmindy
justmindy | 2:25 PM on January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jonathan Copper

It truly feels like these elected officials want to see ICE agents get killed. This latest from the Arizona Attorney General is truly outrageous. Elections matter and it was very bad when this woman won.

Advertisement

Stand Your Ground does not apply to shooting law enforcement on your property there to remove you because you are in this country illegally. These elected officials seem to forget these illegals are breaking the law. They have no right to be in America. Law enforcement has every right to remove them. 

Furthermore, these agents have to mask because of all the terrible people trying to dox them. They are also wearing badges. It's very clear who they are. 

She wants to get ICE agents killed. She wants to see shoot outs. 

Recommended

Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're Single Because You're Annoying
justmindy
Advertisement

She is absolutely cheering this on.

Oh, it's a pot ready to boil over. 

She knows that. She is trying to lead people who don't know that astray. 

Advertisement

Oh, she totally intends to incite violence. 

Bingo!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ARIZONA BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're Single Because You're Annoying
justmindy
ICE Official: Rioters Trying to Block Agents with U-Haul Load of Riot Shields—They Will Not Win
justmindy
Operation Fakeout: Leftist Hotlines Send Protesters to Biker Bars — Surprise, No ICE, Just Laughs
justmindy
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America
Grateful Calvin
Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt of Congress
Grateful Calvin
Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight Fascism
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Pin: 'I'm Single Because I Won't Date Bad Men': Replies ... You're Single Because You're Annoying justmindy
Advertisement