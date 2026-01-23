Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents

It truly feels like these elected officials want to see ICE agents get killed. This latest from the Arizona Attorney General is truly outrageous. Elections matter and it was very bad when this woman won.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes @AZAGMayes just put ICE Agents lives in danger. She gave people the idea of how they can shoot ICE Agents. pic.twitter.com/iMlbGNFlJ2 — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) January 23, 2026

Stand Your Ground does not apply to shooting law enforcement on your property there to remove you because you are in this country illegally. These elected officials seem to forget these illegals are breaking the law. They have no right to be in America. Law enforcement has every right to remove them.

Furthermore, these agents have to mask because of all the terrible people trying to dox them. They are also wearing badges. It's very clear who they are.

Why would Mays do this? https://t.co/43E1opUBL2 — Nickie Kelley (@MrsKelleyaz) January 23, 2026

She wants to get ICE agents killed. She wants to see shoot outs.

Shame on her 😡 she needs to be prosecuted, what an evil person! https://t.co/PlljAsIdUo — Fiesty Latina 🇺🇸 (@Irun26ZumbaGirl) January 23, 2026

She gave bad information. ICE agents are FEDERAL AGENTS and FEDERAL FELONY charges would apply.



What in the world was she thinking? @azagmayes https://t.co/Mm1rk6msP1 — Dedra Higgins (@realDedraH) January 23, 2026

This is insane. Mayes is gathering the ingredients, turning on the oven, and practically baking the recipe herself! https://t.co/pJ9RAuFbxj — Mike (@ewoestmike) January 23, 2026

She is absolutely cheering this on.

They tried this at Fort Sumter in 1861. It did not end well. — Bill Speros (@billsperos) January 23, 2026

It's coming. Everyone knows it. I dread it happening, but the left keeps pushing it. It will be the modern Ft. Sumter https://t.co/3pxdiLWMhs — Cigar Viking (@viking_cigar) January 23, 2026

Oh, it's a pot ready to boil over.

Never accept self-defense advice from those who don't believe you have a right to it, yet alone gun ownership. Further proof Dems WANT the chaos unfolding around the country. https://t.co/8KGwFgH65o — Professor Sayi, the View From Here. (@ProfessorSayi) January 23, 2026

Uh.. You do know that ICE has "POLICE - ICE" all over their gear they are wearing right?!... You can't shoot a law enforcement officer because of a Stand your Ground law.. https://t.co/zmC1NrvVaM — Paul Miller (@PMforUtah) January 23, 2026

She knows that. She is trying to lead people who don't know that astray.

Aside from encouraging people to get shot, this is TERRIBLE legal advice. https://t.co/V33oz1bUV8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 23, 2026

There comes a point where we have to ask the question of whether that’s the intent. Being an AG, one would suspect she knows exactly how reckless and inflammatory that statement is.



At best, it’s gross incompetence. At worst, it’s essential a call to arms and advocating for… — Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) January 23, 2026

Oh, she totally intends to incite violence.

Of course, it’s the intent. She’s a communist. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) January 23, 2026

Bingo!

