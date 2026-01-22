Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of...
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ...
ICE Isn’t the Problem. Clan Mentality, Media Lies, and Gavin Newsom’s Meltdown Explained
Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After...
VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're...
CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation...
Pam Bondi Busts Out the Handcuffs: Psycho Liberals Arrested in Minnesota
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Thought Sharing a Pic of Her Going Into Her Mansion Was...
He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After...
Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, N...
CNN's Erin Burnett Happy to Take (Now Arrested) Church Service Attack Organizer's Word...
GAME OVER! FBI Just Arrested 'Masterminds' Who Thought Storming St. Paul Cities Church...
Scott Jennings' Emoji-Response to Chris Cuomo's THREATS About Using the Word 'Illegals' Is...
Jonathan Turley Names the Dems Trying to Help Bill and Hillary Clinton Remain...

Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracy Plus Vance Baby Announcement Equals the Left's Weirdest Meltdown Yet

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

The Left is still spiraling because VP Vance and his wife have chosen to have another a child. It's a bit disturbing.

Advertisement

First of all, why would you even think about that. Secondly, Evan is very bad at math.

For those who are unaware, human are pregnant for 9 months, not 10 1/2. Human beings are not elephants.

It's a healthy way for a married couple to cope.

And be quiet.

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't try to talk sense to these people.

That's the whole point of Evan's account.

They should actually name one of the new mental asylums after Evan.

Leftists are freaking weird, man.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ABORTION CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY MENTAL HEALTH USHA VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)
Sam J.
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ Charges ... For Now
justmindy
Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of Power’
Brett T.
He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After BRUTAL Backlash BUT We Got It
Sam J.
VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're Not Kidding) - Pic
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement