Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracy Plus Vance Baby Announcement Equals the Left's Weirdest Meltdown Yet

The Left is still spiraling because VP Vance and his wife have chosen to have another a child. It's a bit disturbing.

You don’t announce until at least the first trimester is over so by my calculations, they had sex the day Charlie Kirk was killed https://t.co/uYQucbG674 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 20, 2026

First of all, why would you even think about that. Secondly, Evan is very bad at math.

According to his calculations, the date of conception was on Sept. 10, 2025 and the due date is between July 20th-31st, 2026. This means Usha Vance will be pregnant for 10 1/2 months. pic.twitter.com/sMDiC1WDER — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 22, 2026

For those who are unaware, human are pregnant for 9 months, not 10 1/2. Human beings are not elephants.

Leaving aside the stupidity (and crassness) of calculating a strangers conception date, even if this was true, so what? Both men and women often deal with grief by desiring sex with their spouse, because it’s a balm to their souls. https://t.co/LggSo6DtQE — Caitlin Francis (@MrsCMFrancis) January 21, 2026

It's a healthy way for a married couple to cope.

Leftism is a mental illness.



The sooner it is classified as such, the sooner the world will heal. https://t.co/mNCuDZ2zVs — Tom (@t462819104) January 22, 2026

Yeah, but when it’s your fourth, you announce as early as possible bc you start showing at 14 weeks (ask me how I know) so she’s likely 13-14 weeks along.



Baby was likely made mid-October, more than a month after Charlie passed. Sit down. https://t.co/wzPkU9MN3X — Brittany (@brittilina) January 21, 2026

And be quiet.

Father of many here...



Evan is lying and cant add.



Charlie Kirk was murdered on September 10th.



The baby is due in late July.



9 months before late July is...late October. https://t.co/ny5w1NF52p pic.twitter.com/MkhTLSk01w — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 22, 2026

Don't try to talk sense to these people.

That's the whole point of Evan's account.

I spy the first patient of Trump’s new mental asylums https://t.co/eA813SVRsd — Taylor Fogarty (@TaylorIsOnline0) January 21, 2026

They should actually name one of the new mental asylums after Evan.

This is the worst take on a baby announcement I have seen yet. https://t.co/DHW0JvyGHM — Christopher 🦐 (@ChrisxCrash92) January 21, 2026

Huh. Imagine dedicating more than 5 minutes of your life calculating the exact date the Vice President and his wife conceived their child in an attempt to criticize.



Freaking weird, man https://t.co/gaqblyFid5 — Elijah🎷 (@RealCallence) January 22, 2026

Leftists are freaking weird, man.

