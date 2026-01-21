Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex...
Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE...
Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrass...
VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Non...
Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to...
Scott Bessent Roasts Gavin Newsom by Saying He’s an ‘American Psycho’ Version of...
Dumb Tantrum: Jasmine Crockett Loses Her Mind Over Officers Hurt on J6 While...
Gavin Newsom Seems Upset Trump's Not Going to Invade Greenland (RIP to Another...
Brave ICE Commander Pelted with Food by Radical Protesters—Refuses to Back Down in...
Congressman's Defense of Bill Clinton During Contempt Hearing Contains ZERO Dem Self-Aware...
Is The World Breaking? From Gavin Newsom's Kneepads to the Criminals Democrats Protect
Lefty Meltdown of the Day: Jamie Bonkiewicz Declares the Trump Admin Baby Boom...
Trump Eviscerates Gavin Newsom in Front of World Elites at Davos

Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your Tax Dollars

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on January 21, 2026
Imgflip

Here we go again! This is your daily story exhibiting what is wrong with America's schools and why you should homeschool.

Advertisement

First of all, this teacher looks like he should be in a boy band, not teaching children. Remember, the good ol' days when teachers used to dress respectfully and be adults that students could emulate. Now, they are just political activists posing as school teachers. 

Yes.

The only thing they are interested in teaching kids is how to do communism and hate their country. 

Clearly, there is a shortage of teachers and they are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Brett T.
Advertisement

They should do a random drug test after the weekend. Those test results would be fascinating .... allegedly. 

Please don't try and talk sense to Great Value Justin Bieber. He's on a roll and he is sure he is right. 

How to break American law?

Advertisement

Teachers are given benchmarks. This is what they should teach their students. It's not their personal platform to preach Leftist politics.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

COMMUNISM CRITICAL RACE THEORY EDUCATION TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Brett T.
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex Soros
Doug P.
Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE Out
Brett T.
Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrassing America'
Doug P.
VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Nonprofits
Brett T.
'PURE GOLD!' At Davos, Trump Roasted French President Macron and Let Rep. Ilhan Omar Know What's Coming
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute Brett T.
Advertisement