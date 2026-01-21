Brave ICE Commander Pelted with Food by Radical Protesters—Refuses to Back Down in Minnesota Chaos

This is just a snapshot of what ICE officials have to deal with on a daily basis. They are trying to do their best under very difficult circumstances and this is how the public treats them.

🚨 JUST IN: Leftist rioters are throwing FOOD at Commander Bovino as he visits a gas station in Minnesota



20-30 cars have been following him for TWO HOURS now



God Bless Bovino for REFUSING to back down despite the CONSTANT harassment 🙏🏻



🎥 @camhigby pic.twitter.com/NRBapzDMbR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2026

Honestly, it feels very much like how the soldiers were treated after they returned from Vietnam.

MS Now has a reporter on the ground in Minneapolis, claiming to be there to document ICE activities, while operating alongside "legions" of anti-ICE activists.



Soboroff described his team being on the scene at a gas station in south Minneapolis where agents, including Greg… https://t.co/pQy7Bfh8tN pic.twitter.com/pCT0VVrUje — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 21, 2026

Of course, the Media will only make ICE agents look like the bad guys and not address the bad behavior of these Leftist protestors.

What is it going to take @POTUS ? Even my mom who refuses to do politics is asking where the Insurrection Act is! What are we waiting on?! https://t.co/CVjQivrb3Y — Jennifer (@jennabellblue) January 21, 2026

It's extremely frustrating to watch our brave ICE agents get treated like that, have zero support and no backup from the White House.

Put them in jail. There is no way they do this to their local police, sheriffs, or state police.... https://t.co/C3yA1qRbvI — P Robertson (@Pryorro27) January 21, 2026

The scary part is the local police seem to side with the protestors. They aren't going out of their way to help ICE and to de-escalate all the nonsense. They just sit on the sidelines.

This is assault on federal officers. Why nobody in cuffs? https://t.co/QU3ZxZK1D1 — 🇺🇸Warped Willie🇺🇸 (@WarpedWillie) January 21, 2026

It's like no one cares, at all.

This man has nerves of steel. And they think a little food is going to bother him? It's laughable. @CMDROpAtLargeCA We love you. Keep going. https://t.co/BgjsjhbaA1 — Autumbrezzzz (@autumbrezzzz) January 21, 2026

Is there under cover ops identifying every single one of those rioters? Betting, alot are not even from the state. Trump should of invoked the insurrection Act by now. There is ZERO LAW & ORDER in Minneapolis & the conditions of the violence & threats unfolding warrants it! https://t.co/M5DJHqSp25 — Donna (@kodie204) January 21, 2026

They have to be paid and from out of state. Regular Americans have jobs and can't chase law enforcement around all day.

Can someone please explain to me why they don't just conduct mass arrests of these people for obstructing justice? https://t.co/SrIA57IwEU — Peter Stern (@petersternknows) January 21, 2026

Where are the Patriots of Minnesota? STEP UP!! https://t.co/sdMKxWYO9H — Captain W. Marc Kenney (@MarcKenney2) January 21, 2026

Arrest them all, lock them up and ensure each one has the cellmate of the people ICE were looking for. https://t.co/9xcfbXSjVi — Carm5012 (@Carm5012) January 21, 2026

They have no right legal or decency wise to throw anything at law-enforcement and harass them. These people are miserable cretins. https://t.co/kKgKZgnAy4 — Dee Puls (@MidfitLife) January 21, 2026

Leftists are terrible people.

