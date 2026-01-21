Gavin Newsom Seems Upset Trump's Not Going to Invade Greenland (RIP to Another...
Brave ICE Commander Pelted with Food by Radical Protesters—Refuses to Back Down in Minnesota Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

This is just a snapshot of what ICE officials have to deal with on a daily basis. They are trying to do their best under very difficult circumstances and this is how the public treats them. 

Honestly, it feels very much like how the soldiers were treated after they returned from Vietnam. 

Of course, the Media will only make ICE agents look like the bad guys and not address the bad behavior of these Leftist protestors. 

It's extremely frustrating to watch our brave ICE agents get treated like that, have zero support and no backup from the White House.

The scary part is the local police seem to side with the protestors. They aren't going out of their way to help ICE and to de-escalate all the nonsense. They just sit on the sidelines. 

It's like no one cares, at all. 

They have to be paid and from out of state. Regular Americans have jobs and can't chase law enforcement around all day. 

Leftists are terrible people.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA RIOTS

