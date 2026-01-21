1-21-2026 Full
Lefty Infighting Hits Rock Bottom: JoJoFromJerz and Keith Edwards in a Grift- Showdown Over Michael Cohen

justmindy
justmindy | 1:30 PM on January 21, 2026
The White House

If there ever was a case of hoping both combatants get injured, this 'X beef' would be one of those times. JoJo from Jerz and Keith Edwards are having it out in a major Lefty influence battle of the wits (except both of them possess double digit IQs).

Keith accuses JoJo of being cuddly with Michael Cohen. What a visual. JoJo then tells Keith she has major dirt on him, everyone is gossiping about him, and he better start being nice to her. 

Then, the JoJo pile on began. 

Now that's funny. That's a tribute to JoJo constantly seeking money online for various causes or home repairs. Maybe JoJo should get a J-O-B!

Mostly because she is very dumb.

Well, obviously.

To be fair, some Leftists just want peace. Lulz.

It's always a bad look to publish private conversations. It causes others to not trust your credibility. In this case, both parties are bozo losers, so no harm, no foul.

Stop making stupid people X famous. 

