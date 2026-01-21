Lefty Infighting Hits Rock Bottom: JoJoFromJerz and Keith Edwards in a Grift- Showdown Over Michael Cohen

If there ever was a case of hoping both combatants get injured, this 'X beef' would be one of those times. JoJo from Jerz and Keith Edwards are having it out in a major Lefty influence battle of the wits (except both of them possess double digit IQs).

Josephine Jersey is big mad because I simply asked if she was going to denounce Michael Cohen, since she had a huge working relationship with him.



It's so funny how some of the folks who want to defeat Trump have the same personality profile as him. pic.twitter.com/lHbnHYYE1r — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 19, 2026

Keith accuses JoJo of being cuddly with Michael Cohen. What a visual. JoJo then tells Keith she has major dirt on him, everyone is gossiping about him, and he better start being nice to her.

I can’t stand her, either. Covering up for Cohen is to be complicit in his covering up for trump. Good job, JoJo. 🙄 https://t.co/cz0Jk5G5dO — Mindy Conway @minplosion☘️🦋🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Minplosion) January 20, 2026

Then, the JoJo pile on began.

Yikes. Angry much? I saw your video. You weren’t calling her out at all. Asking if others had said anyone about Cohen yet is hardly an attack. — different ≠ wrong (@luvinlifeinID) January 19, 2026

JoFundMe says what — Fluorescent Grey (@ChillModeVibes) January 21, 2026

Now that's funny. That's a tribute to JoJo constantly seeking money online for various causes or home repairs. Maybe JoJo should get a J-O-B!

JoJoFromJerz sounds like a psycho. — Randy L (@Randall_108) January 19, 2026

There’s so many “bad” things abt her. I cringe when people post her “words of wisdom “ — Mabel Bixby (@BixbyMabel73819) January 19, 2026

Mostly because she is very dumb.

I thought everyone already knew that woman’s a grifter. — Feisty FTW (@siouxmac) January 21, 2026

Well, obviously.

Enough with fighting with each other! — Donna (@PugChiMom) January 19, 2026

To be fair, some Leftists just want peace. Lulz.

This does not make you look good.

This should be handled behind the scenes, speak to her directly with a text or email.

Posting someone’s private texts is shady.

You come across as desperate for attention. — booradley (@booradley31) January 21, 2026

It's always a bad look to publish private conversations. It causes others to not trust your credibility. In this case, both parties are bozo losers, so no harm, no foul.

Jo has ALWAYS been a massive grifter and swindler. I remember when I first followed her & saw that she had a Patreon where she was trying to convince people to subscribe at these insane amounts of $$ while mixing in a sob story that she wouldn't be able to provide for her kids — Seba Le DOOP - #SellSugarmanSell #SugermanOut (@Call_Me_ZoomE) January 19, 2026

Stop making stupid people X famous.

