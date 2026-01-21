1-21-2026 Full
Lefty Meltdown of the Day: Jamie Bonkiewicz Declares the Trump Admin Baby Boom a Deep State Psyop

justmindy
justmindy | 2:20 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

The Lefty influencers have really lost their minds. Jamie 'Bonkers' Bonkiewicz has a theory about the new Vance baby.

Apparently, 'Bonkers Jamie' thinks women are getting pregnant, and men are getting their wives pregnant in the Trump Administration to distract people from what is really going on in the government. Ok, lady.

Democrats and their imaginations are a wild thing.

To be fair, Democrats probably don't do a whole lot of 'normal human reproductive things' because they're ugly and smell, so maybe this is bizarre to them.

Just smile and nod. There is no making sense of Democrats and their Trump Derangement Syndrome brains.

Seems legit.

It's a very foreign concept to them.

Babies are a good thing, actually.

Conservatives, get to work!

ABORTION DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP PRO-LIFE REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

