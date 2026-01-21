Lefty Meltdown of the Day: Jamie Bonkiewicz Declares the Trump Admin Baby Boom a Deep State Psyop

The Lefty influencers have really lost their minds. Jamie 'Bonkers' Bonkiewicz has a theory about the new Vance baby.

The 3rd pregnancy announcement from this administration isn’t a coincidence.

It’s coordinated propaganda. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) January 21, 2026

Apparently, 'Bonkers Jamie' thinks women are getting pregnant, and men are getting their wives pregnant in the Trump Administration to distract people from what is really going on in the government. Ok, lady.

Donald Trump planning and coordinating the fertility cycles and sex habits of his administration members and their spouses during his inauguration: https://t.co/DM9kva94QP pic.twitter.com/FP0SnHbm94 — Jonaveh (@OfficialJonaveh) January 21, 2026

Democrats and their imaginations are a wild thing.

To be fair, Democrats probably don't do a whole lot of 'normal human reproductive things' because they're ugly and smell, so maybe this is bizarre to them.

This woman fell out of the stupid tree and hit every branch on the way down. Propaganda?? Huh?? 🤨😂 https://t.co/oooA2BKLOc pic.twitter.com/nrCLjnOjLo — Haywood (@HaywoodChablomy) January 21, 2026

"Ok, JD. We have a PR campaign in several months that needs you to have sex with your wife and have another kid." https://t.co/p3w2maHdhM — JPMumble (@JPMumble) January 21, 2026

Just smile and nod. There is no making sense of Democrats and their Trump Derangement Syndrome brains.

Normal human reproductive behavior is considered propaganda by lonely communist women: Story at 11 https://t.co/Ij2gicpMvw — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 21, 2026

Seems legit.

🚨 BREAKING: Liberal woman confused when conservative married people actually have sex and procreate, on purpose, and then celebrate instead of aborting their babies. https://t.co/irqFhRx9wq — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) January 21, 2026

It's a very foreign concept to them.

Marked safe from *checks notes* being bothered that babies were made, are loved, and won’t be aborted.



You people need to chill. https://t.co/VyNWL9C7wh — Momsplaining is my job (@Momsplaining101) January 21, 2026

Babies are a good thing, actually.

Pregnancy is natural, not propaganda.



These people are unhinged.



Many prayers for the demonic oppression to be lifted. 🙏 https://t.co/APZG00TXMX — Bree Solstad (@BreeSolstad) January 21, 2026

Well that explains this email I just got from the GOP https://t.co/2iRD9jK79V pic.twitter.com/W3iKSMFBer — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 21, 2026

Conservatives, get to work!

