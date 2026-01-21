Lefty Meltdown of the Day: Jamie Bonkiewicz Declares the Trump Admin Baby Boom a Deep State Psyop

The Lefty influencers have really lost their minds. Jamie 'Bonkers' Bonkiewicz has a theory about the new Vance baby.
The 3rd pregnancy announcement from this administration isn’t a coincidence.— Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) January 21, 2026
It’s coordinated propaganda.
Apparently, 'Bonkers Jamie' thinks women are getting pregnant, and men are getting their wives pregnant in the Trump Administration to distract people from what is really going on in the government. Ok, lady.
Someone’s pregnant.— Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) January 21, 2026
Jamie: it must be propaganda. https://t.co/aC2bD0dEC2 pic.twitter.com/0rCvT41PSG
Donald Trump planning and coordinating the fertility cycles and sex habits of his administration members and their spouses during his inauguration: https://t.co/DM9kva94QP pic.twitter.com/FP0SnHbm94— Jonaveh (@OfficialJonaveh) January 21, 2026
Democrats and their imaginations are a wild thing.
Normal human reproductive function is now propaganda? https://t.co/KdOB00WlOn pic.twitter.com/R7T3PF9crc— DavidNextDoor (@David2muchsauce) January 21, 2026
To be fair, Democrats probably don't do a whole lot of 'normal human reproductive things' because they're ugly and smell, so maybe this is bizarre to them.
Pregnancy is propaganda now? https://t.co/IyPQ6o1wu3 pic.twitter.com/J01Qumfl14— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 21, 2026
This woman fell out of the stupid tree and hit every branch on the way down. Propaganda?? Huh?? 🤨😂 https://t.co/oooA2BKLOc pic.twitter.com/nrCLjnOjLo— Haywood (@HaywoodChablomy) January 21, 2026
"Ok, JD. We have a PR campaign in several months that needs you to have sex with your wife and have another kid." https://t.co/p3w2maHdhM— JPMumble (@JPMumble) January 21, 2026
Republicans getting pregnant is now *checks notes" propaganda? https://t.co/5BbVDnXOFq pic.twitter.com/gi1KxfM828— Jewishest Marjorie✡️🧁 (@LargestMarjorie) January 21, 2026
Just smile and nod. There is no making sense of Democrats and their Trump Derangement Syndrome brains.
Normal human reproductive behavior is considered propaganda by lonely communist women: Story at 11 https://t.co/Ij2gicpMvw— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 21, 2026
GO MAKE ANOTHER BABY https://t.co/9aE8qLPZrt pic.twitter.com/QM9dZlyHv6— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) January 21, 2026
Seems legit.
🚨 BREAKING: Liberal woman confused when conservative married people actually have sex and procreate, on purpose, and then celebrate instead of aborting their babies. https://t.co/irqFhRx9wq— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) January 21, 2026
It's a very foreign concept to them.
Marked safe from *checks notes* being bothered that babies were made, are loved, and won’t be aborted.— Momsplaining is my job (@Momsplaining101) January 21, 2026
You people need to chill. https://t.co/VyNWL9C7wh
Babies are a good thing, actually.
Pregnancy is natural, not propaganda.— Bree Solstad (@BreeSolstad) January 21, 2026
These people are unhinged.
Many prayers for the demonic oppression to be lifted. 🙏 https://t.co/APZG00TXMX
I wish. https://t.co/Ggnxlu5ziZ— Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 21, 2026
Well that explains this email I just got from the GOP https://t.co/2iRD9jK79V pic.twitter.com/W3iKSMFBer— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 21, 2026
Conservatives, get to work!
