Joy in the Vance House! Second Lady Usha Vance Pregnant – Historic First for a VP Family While in Office

With all the terrifying news circulating around the world today, there is some good news out of The White House about the Second Family. Usha Vance is pregnant!

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will be the first Second Family in American history to have a baby while in office. https://t.co/JAWs0AkCG1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2026

It's a historic moment as they will be the first Second family to have a baby while in office. How fun!

Remember when mainstream media was pushing rumors of ~Vance marital issues~ last fall? This is some pretty solid proof otherwise...



Congratulations to the Second Family! https://t.co/0Pud2b8veM — Emma Foley (@emmafoleymedia) January 20, 2026

Corporate Media was lying ... once again.

My Beautiful Bride, Brenda Gail, and I send the biggest congratulations to our Second Family on welcoming baby number FOUR!



Best wishes for this beautiful growing family…and maybe an extra pot of coffee over at the Naval Observatory! https://t.co/mGyRduVla6 — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 20, 2026

What incredible news! Congratulations to the entire family! ♥️🩵🇺🇸 https://t.co/pyc4AIOejy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 20, 2026

Of course, the good wishes came rolling in! Love to see our Second Family setting a good example for all of America to have kids and lots of them!

Such incredible news. Congrats to the VP, Second Lady, and their whole family. https://t.co/yeXiPpjmhT — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) January 20, 2026

Congratulations to Second Lady Usha and Vice President @JDVance! https://t.co/iPEaUrIhii — Congressman Addison McDowell (@RepMcDowell) January 20, 2026

Congratulations to Vice President and Mrs. Vance on the impending arrival of their fourth child. https://t.co/JAEKnvfmeH — NYS Catholic Conference (@NYSCatholicConf) January 20, 2026

Even the Church is thrilled!

Oh that is such exciting news! Congrats to VP Vance and SLOTUS. https://t.co/EyL0LLLSBL — Brittany (@bccover) January 20, 2026

From all of us at Heritage Action, congratulations to JD and Usha Vance! https://t.co/Qdw25UBfKh — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) January 20, 2026

Congratulations to Vice President @JDVance, his wife Usha and their beautiful family on this blessing! Best wishes and lots of health! https://t.co/pNldU9HiF5 — Puerto Rico GOP 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Partido Republicano de PR (@GOP_PR51) January 20, 2026

More babies!!!! Incredible our SLOTUS is pregnant at 40 and on baby number 4. So beautiful 🥹❤️!!!!! https://t.co/HUMtHVnp0l — Adrienne Gray (@adriennegraytv) January 20, 2026

Yes! Have babies even after the Doctors call you geriatric at 35!

I've already mentioned my heartiest congratulations, but I'll also say that as evil tongues suggested all kinds of things about this obviously loving marriage, the Vances were just going about their business. Never believe in gossip! — vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 20, 2026

Of course, the miserable, baby hating Left had to leave their two cents.

That poor kid having one of the worst fathers in the world — ethan (@MonkeyDSwift) January 20, 2026

Ugh...I'm so sorry to hear that. Maybe lay off the dresses made of couch-cloth, and it won't happen again?!! — LadyMolly🇩🇰🇺🇸🌻 (@LadyReineDK) January 20, 2026

Erika Kirk finding out Usha Vance is pregnant again. pic.twitter.com/0BFND8kQyl — Evan (@daviddunn177) January 20, 2026

Pray for the Left to find some joy in the lives and to stop being such miserable people.

