Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately...
Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee G...
Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler...
Millions of Liberals Were Set to Walk Off the Job on Tuesday Afternoon...
Kimberly Ross Explains Trump Support Perfectly: Better Than the Psycho Left; Bulwark's Mon...
Undercover Video Captures Fraudsters Bragging About Bribing Immigration Judges
VIP
Bill Kristol Claims He Knows Men Who Became Women and Matt Walsh Sets...
YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can...
(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL...
Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church...
BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As...
Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON...
Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller...

Joy in the Vance House! Second Lady Usha Vance Pregnant – Historic First for a VP Family While in Office

justmindy
justmindy | 4:25 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

With all the terrifying news circulating around the world today, there is some good news out of The White House about the Second Family. Usha Vance is pregnant!

Advertisement

It's a historic moment as they will be the first Second family to have a baby while in office. How fun!

Corporate Media was lying ... once again.

Of course, the good wishes came rolling in! Love to see our Second Family setting a good example for all of America to have kids and lots of them!

Recommended

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Even the Church is thrilled!

Yes! Have babies even after the Doctors call you geriatric at 35!

Advertisement

Of course, the miserable, baby hating Left had to leave their two cents.

Pray for the Left to find some joy in the lives and to stop being such miserable people. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JD VANCE USHA VANCE WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past
Grateful Calvin
Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee Good Case
justmindy
AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately Returning It
Brett T.
Millions of Liberals Were Set to Walk Off the Job on Tuesday Afternoon — Did You Notice?
Brett T.
Kimberly Ross Explains Trump Support Perfectly: Better Than the Psycho Left; Bulwark's Mona Charen Sneers
justmindy
YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can Tell Him What to Say (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past Grateful Calvin
Advertisement