Minnesota Trans Rep. Leigh Finke Demands Escalation: Keep Storming Churches to Force ICE Out of State

Leigh Finke is a Minnesota State Rep. He also pretends to be a woman. Generally, a mentally ill person the people of Minnesota elected to office. Clearly, all the cold weather is doing something to the brains of Minnesota voters. Today, Mr. Leigh called for protestors to continue to violate the FACE Act and harass churchgoers. Apparently, it wasn't enough for a transgender individual to shoot up a church a few months ago. They are looking for new and improved ways to keep Christians from worshiping.

Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke (D), a man pretending to be a woman, is calling for anti-ICE protestors to CONTINUE storming Christian churches and disrupting services until ICE leaves Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/jdlS2kkTSv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

Can we sell Minnesota to Canada, or swap it for Greenland? It’s broken. https://t.co/ORyiJSltoY — Jeff Parker (@Rigrunnerla) January 20, 2026

This is a wonderful idea.

What say we keep storming your fake daycares, your fake taxi depots, and then start storming your hatemongering mosques, after which we'll picket all the schools where your teachers spout lies about us. https://t.co/nfENknbjoL — Les Kinetic (@LesKinetic) January 21, 2026

Here's the thing, they know conservatives have jobs, families, sports and religious services and won't disrupt the lives of others like that. They're counting on that. They know conservatives are sane and won't overreact. They want to antagonize.

When will @AGPamBondi @AGPamBondi make just one arrest that will end up in jail? We are asking for just one arrest that will end up in federal jail. https://t.co/f6MJykHIvX — Clara Lichter (@ClaraLichter) January 21, 2026

He is filled with a demon of hate and jealousy. He knows he will never be recognized as a woman by true Christian believers. Not even the Muslims will accept him. https://t.co/lva0YeN8HS — Sheila Allen Rules (@She_La_La) January 21, 2026

That's the hilarious part. Muslims do not condone transgenderism, but they'll defend mosques until the cows come home.

He's against dignity for women. He's an old pervert. https://t.co/C9PIHJJ3n6 — LoveHerMadly (@Xlovehermadly) January 21, 2026

Yes, it is, but Democrats don't believe think laws apply to them.

So inciting people to commit a crime. https://t.co/nKgoGyDMr1 — The Republic Watchdog (@RepubWatchDog) January 20, 2026

This idiot talks about neighbors. I guarantee if I.C.E. took one of the neighborly murderers they’ve rounded up and dropped them off in this dudes home, then surrounded the home so the illegal couldn’t escape he would be begging for I.C.E. to remove them as quickly as possible. https://t.co/ovUBCnGyfP — GrumpyOldVeteran (@ThePatriot_X) January 20, 2026

Much like the Lefties on Martha's Vineyard when they received a plane load of illegals and had them out of town within 24 hours.

Looks like another jailbird in the making. Arrest HIM! — MAGA’s the Fix™ (@Honesttruthman) January 20, 2026

It can't happen fast enough.

