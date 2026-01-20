VIP
Professional Agitator William Kelly Again Dares AG Pam Bondi to Charge Him
Touch Grass, Dude ... Bill Madden Thinks Usha Vance's Baby Is a Distraction...
Dem Strategist Tells CNN GOP Are the Same People Who Opened Fire Hydrants...
VIP
Steeped in Scripture, Sick of Sellouts: A Christian Response to Pastors Who Equate...
ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
New NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Compares ICE to British Standing Armies in Colonial...
Set-Up? Unhinged NPR Intern Punches, Pepper-Sprays Independent Journalist on Philly Bus
Terrifying: Licensed Ohio Nurse in Charge of Home Care Wishes Severe Harm on...
Keith Ellison Proves to Don Lemon He Doesn’t Know What the FACE Act...
The View’s Slavery Claim Got My Attention — So I Dug Into the...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control...
Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately...
Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee G...

Minnesota Trans Rep. Leigh Finke Demands Escalation: Keep Storming Churches to Force ICE Out of State

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed

Leigh Finke is a Minnesota State Rep. He also pretends to be a woman. Generally, a mentally ill person the people of Minnesota elected to office. Clearly, all the cold weather is doing something to the brains of Minnesota voters. Today, Mr. Leigh called for protestors to continue to violate the FACE Act and harass churchgoers. Apparently, it wasn't enough for a transgender individual to shoot up a church a few months ago. They are looking for new and improved ways to keep Christians from worshiping. 

Advertisement

This is a wonderful idea.

Here's the thing, they know conservatives have jobs, families, sports and religious services and won't disrupt the lives of others like that. They're counting on that. They know conservatives are sane and won't overreact. They want to antagonize. 

Recommended

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's the hilarious part. Muslims do not condone transgenderism, but they'll defend mosques until the cows come home.

Yes, it is, but Democrats don't believe think laws apply to them.

Advertisement

Much like the Lefties on Martha's Vineyard when they received a plane load of illegals and had them out of town within 24 hours. 

It can't happen fast enough.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T.
Touch Grass, Dude ... Bill Madden Thinks Usha Vance's Baby Is a Distraction from JD's Imaginary Affair
justmindy
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case
Brett T.
Terrifying: Licensed Ohio Nurse in Charge of Home Care Wishes Severe Harm on Pregnant Trump Press Sec
justmindy
Set-Up? Unhinged NPR Intern Punches, Pepper-Sprays Independent Journalist on Philly Bus
Brett T.
Dem Strategist Tells CNN GOP Are the Same People Who Opened Fire Hydrants on Protesters in the ‘60s
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody' Brett T.
Advertisement