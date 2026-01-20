Kimberly Ross Explains Trump Support Perfectly: Better Than the Psycho Left; Bulwark's Mona Charen Sneers

Millions of Liberals Were Set to Walk Off the Job on Tuesday Afternoon...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on January 20, 2026
Townhall Media

The 'Never Trump' contingency of the GOP and centrist Democrats like to pretend they have NO IDEA why ANYONE would ever vote for Trump. 

Conservative writer Kimberly Ross took a moment to explain. Simply put, people may have tons of issues with Trump and his brash demeanor or his bluster, but when compared to the psycho Left, he is the better choice. It's not that hard to figure out. 

This was an extremely clear and thoughtful tweet. Of course, that set a Bulwark writer into a spiral. They can't handle the truth. 

Mona Charen, a Bulwark contributor, decided to quote tweet Kimberly with a NASTY retort. Not cute, Mona.

Kimberly had her own reply and it was HEE-LARIOUS! You go girl! How dare a Bulwark butthead be nasty to other thoughtful conservatives. 

They've morphed into annoying Leftist scolds. 

She should absolutely zip up those pencil thin lips. 

Mona just wants to flap her gums and never stop and listen to the concerns of regular people. She also never criticizes the Left which shows her true allegiance. 

Honestly, why does someone want to be a 'writer', ostensibly for a 'conserving Conservatism' website, but be absolutely disinterested in what actual conservatives think? What a waste. 

Mona's head just exploded.

Quin would be better off scolding Mona rather than blaming Kimberly for an argument she did nothing to start or escalate. Also, the Bulwark crew are absolutely terrible people and on that, there is no argument. 

Kudos to Kimberly for always trying to understand those who may have different viewpoints and for behaving admirably when attacked by the intellectually dishonest. 

