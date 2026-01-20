Kimberly Ross Explains Trump Support Perfectly: Better Than the Psycho Left; Bulwark's Mona Charen Sneers

The 'Never Trump' contingency of the GOP and centrist Democrats like to pretend they have NO IDEA why ANYONE would ever vote for Trump.

Conservative writer Kimberly Ross took a moment to explain. Simply put, people may have tons of issues with Trump and his brash demeanor or his bluster, but when compared to the psycho Left, he is the better choice. It's not that hard to figure out.

Advertisement

This was an extremely clear and thoughtful tweet. Of course, that set a Bulwark writer into a spiral. They can't handle the truth.

Do you want to know why people voted for Trump? Because the alternative was a party filled with those who either join a mob that storms a church or justifies their actions afterward.



You don’t have to like it, but this isn’t complicated. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 19, 2026

People who say "this isn't complicated" are often people who find thinking makes their heads hurt. https://t.co/X3ddW0YFHc — Mona Charen (@monacharen) January 19, 2026

Mona Charen, a Bulwark contributor, decided to quote tweet Kimberly with a NASTY retort. Not cute, Mona.

Mona, you write for The Bulwark. Dishonesty is your brand. And I guess “a**hole” is, too. https://t.co/ICCJtvJsln — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 20, 2026

Kimberly had her own reply and it was HEE-LARIOUS! You go girl! How dare a Bulwark butthead be nasty to other thoughtful conservatives.

Y'know, I've given & maintained the reasons I haven't voted for Trump...but good grief, so much of the #NeverTrump "Republicans" crowd:



A) Suffer from an immense superiority complex.

B) Just become outright liberals in response to him- they stand for nothing. https://t.co/huGW0KDNsL — Living Transformed (@B_Christs_Amb) January 20, 2026

They've morphed into annoying Leftist scolds.

You and your publication constantly spread misinformation about ICE which helped foment rage mobs in Minnesota, and now one of those rage mobs stormed a church.



Maybe you should sit this one out, Mona. https://t.co/5tMYM3PJx9 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 20, 2026

She should absolutely zip up those pencil thin lips.

This dingbat doesn't have an original thought in her bird brain. Pretty rich for her to be claiming someone else is stupid. https://t.co/JdAQD7J8Jf — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 20, 2026

For people like Mona, logic is rejected on contact-consideration is never part of the process https://t.co/ozXinD44Aa — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 20, 2026

In which a dimwit demonstrates that she STILL, almost a decade later, doesn't understand how we got Trump. https://t.co/UXnOgbwUDy — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) January 20, 2026

Mona just wants to flap her gums and never stop and listen to the concerns of regular people. She also never criticizes the Left which shows her true allegiance.

Honestly, why does someone want to be a 'writer', ostensibly for a 'conserving Conservatism' website, but be absolutely disinterested in what actual conservatives think? What a waste.

Anyone who knows @SouthernKeeks knows she's one of the smartest gals out there. You're picking the wrong girl to throw those kind of insults at, Mona. https://t.co/9SaEVzaDSC — Justin Stapley (@JustinWStapley) January 20, 2026

Advertisement

Can a man become a woman? https://t.co/eISnmFCQfM — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 20, 2026

Mona's head just exploded.

A low blow by Mona, & wrong, too, in that it is NOT complicated to say that it is evil to do what these folks did in that church. You're right, Kimberly. But It's not true that dishonesty is Mona's brand, nor that she is an a*****. Answer, but don't escalate, please. @monacharen — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) January 20, 2026

Quin would be better off scolding Mona rather than blaming Kimberly for an argument she did nothing to start or escalate. Also, the Bulwark crew are absolutely terrible people and on that, there is no argument.

Kudos to Kimberly for always trying to understand those who may have different viewpoints and for behaving admirably when attacked by the intellectually dishonest.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.